Cooks' Exchange: Sharing favorite holiday cookie recipes

December’s shorter days and longer nights often find me tucked away in the warmth of home making holiday plans, decorating for Christmas, and baking favorite cookies — except when the weather outside has other plans and sidewalks need shoveling.
If ever there was ever a sweet edible treat for everyone to remember about Christmas, it would have to be the cookies baked and stored within reach in colorful Christmas tins. Last year, Christmas cookie recipes readers sent well before Christmas didn’t arrive until January. I set them aside to share today.
Three favorite Christmas cookie recipes, clipped from the State Journal in the 1960s, were shared by Jeanne Mawbey, Madison, describing them as being “very good”.
Cherry surprise balls
1 cup butter
½ cup sifted confectioner’s sugar
2 cups sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped pecans
1 pound candied red cherries
Cream butter and sifted confectioner’s sugar together until light and fluffy. Add flour and vanilla. Stir in pecans. Wrap dough in waxed paper; chill for several hours. Roll enough dough around each cherry to make three-fourths inch ball. Put on ungreased cookie sheet. Chill for 15 minutes. Bake in 375 degree oven for 20 minutes. While still warm, roll in confectioner’s sugar. Yield: Six dozen balls.
Date nut balls
1 cup butter
1 ½ cups sugar
1 pound dates, cut up
2 eggs
2 tablespoons milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
½ teaspoon salt
4 cups crisp rice cereal
1 cup chopped nuts
Coconut, chopped nuts, powdered sugar
Bring to boil the butter, sugar and dates. Beat eggs; add milk, vanilla and salt. Add to date mixture slowly and boil 2 minutes; cool and add cereal and nuts. Mix until cereal is all covered. Shape into balls and roll in coconut, extra chopped nuts and powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheet until set.
Basic holiday butter cookies
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
1 ½ cups sifted confectioner’s sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 ½ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
¼ teaspoon salt
Cream butter thoroughly. Add sugar gradually and continue beating until mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Sift together dry ingredients. Gradually add to creamed mixture and mix until thoroughly blended.
Chill dough several hours or overnight. On lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/8 inch thickness. With floured cookie cutters, cut into desired shapes. Using wide spatula, transfer to cookie sheet. Sprinkle with granulated sugar.
Bake in 400 degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes. Remove immediately to wire rack to cool. Decorate before or after baking, if desired.
Yield: About 6 dozen cookies depending on shape of cutters.
Here is a crunchy molasses cookie recipe from Iva Breneman remembered as being an “old family favorite.”
Molasses crinkle cookies
¾ cup shortening
1 egg
1 cup white sugar
2 ¼ cups sifted flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon cloves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ginger
4 tablespoons molasses
Cream shortening (preferably lard) and gradually add sugar. Mix well after each addition. Add egg and beat well. Sift dry ingredients and add 1/3 of flour mixture. Mix, then add molasses and remaining flour. Mix well. Shape dough into small balls. Roll in granulated sugar and place on greased baking sheet. Bake in slow oven (275 degrees) until firm, about 15 minutes. Go easy on flour. Cookies should flatten out and crack all over.
My own favorites from the past includes one my mother clipped from the December 1952, issue of “Better Homes and Gardens” and made for many years.
Submitted by Mrs. Edward H. Flitton, Austin, Minnesota, it was a BH&G “prize tested recipe” and one of our own favorite Christmas cookies... copied here as it appeared.
Walnut crescents
½ cup butter
½ cup shortening
1/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons water
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups enriched flour
½ cup chopped black walnuts
Confectioners’ sugar
Cream butter to soften; then thoroughly cream butter, shortening, and sugar. Mix in water and vanilla, then flour and nuts; chill for 3 or 4 hours. Form dough in long rolls, ½ inch across; cut in 3-inch lengths and shape in crescents. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet in slow oven (325 degrees) for 15 minutes. Do not brown cookies. Remove from sheet, cool slightly, and dip in confectioners’ sugar. Makes about 4 dozen.
Note: Enriched flour meant all-purpose flour and Mother always used regular walnuts. Reader Karen Kroll, Arena, submitted a similar “classic holiday favorite” clipped in December 1997 from a “Good Housekeeping” publication.
