Cooks' Exchange: Sharing favorite holiday cookie recipes

December’s shorter days and longer nights often find me tucked away in the warmth of home making holiday plans, decorating for Christmas, and baking favorite cookies — except when the weather outside has other plans and sidewalks need shoveling.

If ever there was ever a sweet edible treat for everyone to remember about Christmas, it would have to be the cookies baked and stored within reach in colorful Christmas tins. Last year, Christmas cookie recipes readers sent well before Christmas didn’t arrive until January. I set them aside to share today.

Three favorite Christmas cookie recipes, clipped from the State Journal in the 1960s, were shared by Jeanne Mawbey, Madison, describing them as being “very good”.

Cherry surprise balls

1 cup butter

½ cup sifted confectioner’s sugar

2 cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup chopped pecans

1 pound candied red cherries