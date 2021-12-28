Cooks' Exchange: Sharing a beer & cheese spread recipe from a Madison institution

It was time to take a delicious walk to explore another new path of favorite recipes.
The day began shortly after breakfast when I prepared a favorite appetizer recipe from a favorite North Sherman Avenue restaurant to take to a family holiday potluck.
Earlier in the day, I reached for "Our Best Cookbook: A Second Serving" sharing a collection of exceptional recipes submitted by members of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Turning to page 86 reminded me of one of my own longtime favorite Madison restaurants, John Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club, Madison’s oldest continually operated family-owned restaurant.
Serving Madison since 1947, Kavanaugh's was one of the first to introduce a fish fry in Wisconsin and continues today with a third generation aboard. In addition to great seafood, Kavanaugh's also is a certified Angus beef house featuring excellent steaks. All these favorites are served in the relaxed familiar atmosphere which continues to make Kavenaugh’s Esquire an exceptional gathering spot. Here is their forever popular beer and cheese spread.
Beer & Cheese Spread
Since the 1960s when it was brought to Kavanaughs’ by a member of their staff, this spread has been featured at the restaurant and remains a favorite of their guests.
2 cups shredded, sharp Wisconsin Cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded Wisconsin Swiss cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon dry mustard
1 small garlic clove
½-⅔ cup beer
Combine cheese, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and garlic. Beat in enough beer to make spreading consistency.
Serve on assorted crackers or rye bread.
Yields: 2 cups
Mint Torte
This was a special favorite of Jane Kavanaugh of the first generation of Kavanaughs.
¾ cup Wisconsin butter, divided
2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs
1½ cups powdered sugar, sifted
3 eggs, lightly beaten
3 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate, melted
2 cups Wisconsin whipped cream
10½ ounce package miniature marshmallows
½ cup crushed peppermint candy
Melt ¼ cup of butter and blend together with crumbs. Press firmly in bottom of a greased 8-inch square pan. Cream together remaining butter and powdered sugar thoroughly. Add eggs and melted chocolate. Beat until light and fluffy and spoon over crumbs. Place in freezer.
Meanwhile, whip cream until soft peaks form. Fold marshmallows into whipped cream. Remove pan from freezer and spread marshmallow mixture over chocolate layer. Sprinkle with crushed candy. Freeze before serving if you wish.
Yield: 12 servings
Crab Spread
Returning to appetizers, this is a favorite of my friend and faithful column reader Lauri Carstens. The appetizer with no name was shared 45 years ago by her sister-in-law claiming it was her favorite, especially when served during the holidays with its red and green accents.
2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 small onion, grated
Dash of garlic salt
½ bottle chili sauce
6½ ounce can of flaked crabmeat
Finely chopped Italian parsley, to garnish
Warm cream cheese to room temperature. Grate onion and mix all ingredients except chili sauce, crab and parsley. Spread cheese mixture in a shallow dish … a pie plate will work fine. Pour chili sauce over cheese layer and then layer drained crabmeat on top. Sprinkle parsley on last. Refrigerate overnight or until served.
Bette’s Baked Onion Dip
My best friend for the past 58 years gave me this recipe a long time ago and it remains one of my all-time favorites.
2 medium size Vidalia onion
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
2 cups mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon cayenne or paprika
Chop onions, add cheese and mayonnaise and mix together in a large bowl. Transfer to a 2-quart glass baking dish. Sprinkle with seasonings.
Bake at 350 F until golden brown and bubbling, about 25-30 minutes.
Red Lentil Soup
While joyfully remembering the past with family favorites, a request recently arrived from Emily Rueckert for an Indian vegetarian recipe known as red lentil soup served and enjoyed at a Madison restaurant, which preferred not to share the recipe. Here a soup recipe shared by local contributor Mike Repas and hope it is close to what Emily has been patiently waiting for.
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 large carrot, diced
2 large celery stalks, diced
1 small yellow onion, diced
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup dried red lentils
4 cups water, or low-salt chicken broth
1 whole bay leaf
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend
1 teaspoon dried parsley
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a medium-large sauce pan or Dutch oven over medium heat until the oil begins to shimmer, then add the carrot, celery, onion and salt. Stir to combine, then cover and “sweat” the contents until the onions become soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the lentils, water or broth, bay leaf and seasonings. Lower heat and simmer all, covered, until the lentils begin to break down, about 18-20 minutes. Turn off heat, add lemon juice and stir to blend. Taste soup and add more salt and/or pepper if needed. It is now ready to serve, however you may first garnish each serving with a “sprinkle” of evoo and a small dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt, if desired.
Tuscan White Bean Crostini
Here is an Italian appetizer to make a day before entertaining.
2 cans (15-ounces each) white beans, such as Great Northern or cannellini, rinsed and drained
½ large red bell pepper, finely chopped, or ⅓ cup finely chopped roasted red bell pepper
⅓ cup finely chopped onion
⅓ cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves
¼ teaspoon black pepper
18 slices French bread, about ¼ inch thick
Combine beans, bell pepper and onion in large bowl. Whisk together vinegar, parsley, oil, garlic, oregano and black pepper in small bowl. Pour over bean mixture; toss to coat. Cover; refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Arrange bread slices in single layer on large nonstick baking sheet or broiler pan. Broil 6 to 8 inches from heat, 30 to 45 seconds or until bread slices are lightly toasted. Remove; cool completely. Top each toasted bread slice with about 3 tablespoons bean mixture.
Yield: 6 servings
Aunt Cathy’s Artichoke Dip
A favorite from the Jr. League of Youngstown, Ohio.
2 14-ounce cans artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
8 ounce package cream cheese
1 stick butter, softened
¼-½ cup grated parmesan cheese
½ cup slivered almonds
Mix all together except artichokes. Add artichokes and spread in a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle top with almonds. Bake uncovered at 350 F for 30 minutes. Serve warm with wheat crackers.
Yield: 12 servings
Sandy Bonanno Hunter’s Toasted Italian Cereal Snack
From a taste of memories from the old “Bush” Volume I.
1½ cups Cheerio cereal
1½ cups bite-size shredded wheat, cut in half
½ cup peanuts
1½ cups pretzels
1½ cups Crispix cereal
6-8 tablespoons butter, melted
½ teaspoon each of oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, garlic powder and onion powder
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Mix all together and spread on flat cooking pan. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a 250 F oven for 45 minutes until toasted, stirring several times.
Requests: A cauliflower cake recipe and Perkin’s red velvet pie recipe made for a fundraiser.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.