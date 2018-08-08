By now, summer is at its height with August having a firm hold on backyard gardens everywhere. Surviving the heat of the month has everything to do with keeping plants watered and soil damp enough to pull weeds that seem to sprout overnight.
Tomatoes should be blazing red by now and within reach of green curly and flat parsley, basil and other herbs that give thought to favorite recipes waiting to be prepared as soon as possible. Unfortunately, that’s not about to happen in my garden or kitchen without a quick trip to the store.
I need to figure out why my garden didn’t cooperate as initially planned. After paging through the “Farm House Cookbook” by Susan Herrmann Loomis, I wondered why I’m unable to prepare something as simple as her recipe for herbed summer vegetables. I happen to have on hand the herbs, fruity olive oil, feta cheese, and even a loaf of crusty bread for soaking up the juices, but for most everything else, I need to look elsewhere. It seems as though a new rabbit family and other creatures in the neighborhood had more than one feast in my backyard.
Herbed summer vegetables
¼ cup loosely packed mixed fresh herbs, such as oregano, basil, chives
8 ounces feta cheese
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound yellow patty-pan squash, trimmed and cut vertically into ¼-inch slices
8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut diagonally into ½-inch pieces
1 pound ripe tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup loosely packed fresh dill
Mince mixed herbs. Crumble feta cheese into a small bowl, drizzle it with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and stir in minced herbs until thoroughly incorporated. Set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a wok or large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, but not smoking, add squash and cook, stirring constantly, until it begins to soften 3 to 4 minutes. Add beans and toss to mix. Cook, stirring constantly, until they begin to turn a vivid green, 3 to 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring constantly, until squash is translucent, the beans are bright green and crisp-tender, and the tomatoes have softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Season carefully with salt and generously with pepper. Remove from heat. Mix dill and add to the vegetables, mixing well so it is evenly distributed. Transfer vegetables to a warmed serving platter, distribute the seasoned feta cheese on top and serve immediately.
Serves 4 to 6
Note: Loomis refers to this recipe as a “bit of summer on a plate” that can be made with any number or combination of vegetables. And, it’s a perfect dish to make on the hottest day of summer. Cooking time is minimal and it can be eaten hot or at room temperature. Use the freshest possible vegetables, cooking them to the edge of doneness so they are still a bit crisp with a good fruity olive oil.
I love jazzing up carrots. Linnea Jepsen, proprietor of the Great Grains cooking school in Pennsylvania and instructor at an organic farm that produces everything from stone-ground flour to sugary sweet carrots, hit the jackpot for many with this recipe.
Sweet and tart carrot salad
7 medium carrots, finely grated
½ cup raisins
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon minced orange zest
½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 teaspoon minced lemon zest
Salt, optional
¼ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped
Combine all ingredients except the walnuts in a medium-size serving bowl, and toss well. Taste for seasoning. Chill for 30 minutes if desired.
Sprinkle with toasted walnuts and serve.
Serves 4
Note: Chilling isn’t necessary, but it adds to the refreshing nature of the salad. To toast walnuts, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place nuts in a baking pan large enough to hold them in a single layer and toast, stirring once, until they give off a toasted aroma, 10-15 minutes.
The cookbook, “Summer Gatherings,” by Rick Rodgers is another winner with exceptional recipes for “casual food to enjoy with family and friends.” Note the importance of browning the zucchini first. If your rosemary is healthier than your basil, feel free to substitute.
Fettuccine with creamy zucchini sauce
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
2 large zucchini (or 1 zucchini and 1 yellow summer squash), scrubbed
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Salt and freshly ground bolack pepper
1 pound fettuccine
1 cup ricotta cheese
½ cup chopped fresh basil
Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and zucchini. During the last minute of cooking the second batch of zucchini, stir in the garlic. Add to the bowl of zucchini and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add fettuccine and cook according to the package instructions just until tender. Scoop out and reserve ½ cup of cooking water. Drain pasta and return to the warm pot.
Add zucchini, any juices, and ricotta to the pot. Mix by adding enough reserved cooking water to make a creamy sauce. Stir in basil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to individual bowls and serve immediately with a bowl passed with grated Parmesan.
Serena from Baraboo requested a simple rice recipe to serve to company as soon as possible. Hoping readers will also respond, but in the meantime, I found this in an exceptional Dallas Junior League cookbook published in 1976.
Curried rice
1 cup converted rice
2 chicken bouillon cubes
1 ½ teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon instant minced onion
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon parsley flakes
½ teaspoon green onion flakes
1/8 teaspoons paprika
1 tablespoon butter
Combine all ingredients with 2 ½ cups cold water. Turn burner to high. When mixture boils, turn to simmer 15 minutes. Stir once with fork. Serves 4-6
Theo Christensen, Madison, recently shared a very simple favorite recipe that stirs many memories of her parents’ grilled chicken: Soak chicken pieces in Wishbone Italian Dressing for several hours. Then grill with no more basting.
Recent requests: Chili recipes that do not use chili powder, lowfat and low sodium soup recipes