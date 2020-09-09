Cooks' Exchange: September is time for intense herb flavors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many years ago, this time of year wouldn’t have anything to do with full-grown garden vegetables and succulent herbs. Instead, for me as a teenager, it had everything to do with what kind of wool sweater and wool skirt to wear to school.

Forget T-shirts, shorts and sandals. Seasonal footwear also meant saddle shoes and soft, warm matching socks. If you are wondering about how long ago all that happened, give some thought to the early 1950s, and imagine surviving it all when temperatures rose.

It also meant running across East Washington Avenue at noon to have a quick, inexpensive lunch with best friends in a favorite booth while others saved time by staying at school and eating in East High’s cafeteria. It was a great time to grow up that still brings a smile to my face.

If it happens to be a warm, wonderful September day, it means that it is time to include seasonal recipes, and can’t think of a better mouth-watering favorite than a freshly picked and perfectly seasoned garden relish, or antipasto — meaning “before the meal.” I discovered this decades ago in a 1963 “McCall’s Introduction to Italian Cooking,” and it remains one of my favorites.

Pickled garden relish

½ small head cauliflower, cut in florets and sliced