I’m well aware that the coming month of March just happens to be capable of surprises beyond imagination. One day bits of green on minuscule buds may hint that spring is right around the corner until we wake up the next morning smothered with snow.

Such is life in Wisconsin. Yet, despite surprising weather patterns, our kitchens are always ready to satisfy us with favorite recipes from old community cookbooks within reach at all times. Heartwarming reminders compiled by churches, schools, clubs, organizations, Junior Leagues, and others written by family members will again stir warm and cozy feelings when you share those favorites with a few memories attached as soon as possible for my March columns. If available, also include the age of the cookbook by checking the copyright date usually found on the back of the title page.

My first attempt to compile a cookbook began in 1973. As president of the Madison’s Wisconsin National Guard Officers Wives Club, my fellow members shared favorite recipes for a humble 125 page soft cover collection titled “Favorites from our Cozy Kitchens.” Complemented with my own pen and ink artwork, the book was so well received that a sequel, a “Bicentennial Cookbook,” was compiled and published in 1976 to celebrate America’s 200th birthday.

It seems only right that the first favorite recipe today is from the “Bicentennial Cookbook” and was shared by Major General Raymond Matera, Chief of Staff, Air. He recently passed away at the age of 94 following an exceptional career as a fighter pilot and Adjutant General of Wisconsin responsible for federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard. This favorite recipe appeared in the cookbook due to our conversations, which always included Italian food and the joy of being Italian.

Use whatever cheeses you like. Similar recipes often call for provolone, mozzarella or Parmesan — and sometimes a mix. Amount used also depends on taste.

Country-style meat casserole

½ cup onion, minced

1 pound of ground beef

½ cup dark corn syrup (such as Karo Blue Label)

8-ounce can of tomato sauce

1/3 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon oregano

8 ounces of spaghetti or macaroni

16-ounce can tomatoes

Cheese, both grated and sliced

In a saucepan, brown onion with beef. Stir in syrup, tomato sauce and vinegar. Bring to boil, add spices and simmer while cooking noodles. Mix cooked noodles into meat sauce. In a 2 quart baking dish arrange alternate layers with meat/noodle mixture and grated cheese. Top with tomatoes and cheese slices. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serves 6-8. Nice with a tossed salad.

Here is an assortment of other recipes featured in both cookbooks with names of those who submitted them.

Stuffed mushrooms

18 medium size mushroom caps

¼ cup melted butter

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons milk

18 almond slices

Wash and dry mushrooms and remove stems. Dunk caps in melted butter. Blend soft cream cheese, grated cheese and milk. Fill caps with cheese mixture and top each with one almond slice. Place on buttered baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese melts and tops are slightly brown.

— Charmaine Jagodinsky

and Jill Meddings

Water chestnut meatballs

2 cups soft bread crumbs

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ pound ground beef

½ pound bulk pork sausage

5 or 6 ounce can of water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped

Combine crumbs, milk, soy sauce, garlic salt, and onion powder. Add beef, pork sausage and water chestnuts. Mix well. Form meat mixture into 1-inch balls and place on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes or until done.

— Penny Foster

Spoonburgers

1 pound ground beef

1 can condensed chicken gumbo soup

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

Brown meat; drain grease. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer 15 minutes. Spoon between toasted hamburger buns.

— Rose Ann Sprang

Chili con carne

3 pounds top round, cut in ½-inch cubes

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups coarsely chopped onions

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

4 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon each of oregano, ground cumin and red pepper flakes

6-ounce can of tomato paste

4 cups beef stock

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cups red kidney beans, cooked or canned

In 4 tablespoons of hot oil, quickly cook meat 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer meat to 4 quart heavy casserole. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to skillet and cook onions and garlic for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove skillet from heat, add chili powder, oregano, cumin and red pepper flakes and stir to coat onions. Then add tomato paste and beef stock. Mix ingredients thoroughly before adding to meat in casserole. Add salt and pepper. Bring to boil stirring once or twice, then half cover pot, turn heat to low and simmer 1 to 1 ½ hours or until meat is tender. Add beans to casserole 15 minutes before meat is done. Skim off as much sauce fat as possible. Chili is very spicy.

— Captain Wynne P. Williams, Air

Tacos

1 ½ pounds ground chuck

16-ounce can pinto beans

2 4 ½ ounce cans taco sauce

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 package taco shells

¼ pound grated cheddar cheese

Finely chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Brown meat in large skillet. Pour off any excess grease. Add beans, sauce and seasoning mix. Stir well and simmer 20 minutes. Prepare shells as package directs. Fill shells with hot meat mixture and serve with grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

— Mona Fuszard

Chicken drumsticks

12 chicken drumsticks

6 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup pretzel crumbs

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Brush chicken with butter. Coat with pretzel crumbs, Parmesan cheese and seasoning. Place in greased 9x13-inch pan. Drizzle remaining butter over chicken. Bake in preheated 375 degree oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until tender. Serves 6.

— Carroll Dawson

Rhubarb pie

3 cups cut rhubarb

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons flour

Dash of salt

1 or 2 eggs, well beaten

½ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons each of flour and butter

Mix first 5 ingredients; pour into pie shell. Mix brown sugar, flour and butter; crumble to spread over rhubarb mixture. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes and 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

— Mary Erickson

Don’t forget to send your favorite recipes from old community cookbooks as soon as possible for March columns.