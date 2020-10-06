Cooks' Exchange: Seasonal snack recipes spark childhood memories

There's always something special about entering a new season. Thoughts begin to swirl with fond childhood memories too special to forget while making one also wonder how that is possible, considering, for a brief moment, one is unable to remember what was served for supper the night before.

Reflecting on my own past carries me back to the 1940s while growing up on Talmadge Street. The East Side neighborhood near Atwood Avenue made growing up there pretty special.

Backyards blossomed with gardens, fruit trees and sprinklers that sprayed cold water to run through with friends during the hot summer months. During the day, many games were played on sidewalks and porches. Street games bursting with activity included hopscotch, softball games we called “Peggy,” kick-the-can and other outdoor favorites.

At night, we played a hide-'n'-seek game using a front yard telephone pole as home base, prompting the chant "Ole, Ole, Olson, All in Free. If you don't come now, you're O-U-T!" While growing up, I always wondered if the Ole Olson who lived across the street from me and owned a men's apparel shop on Atwood Avenue had anything to do with the game's chant.