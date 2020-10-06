Cooks' Exchange: Seasonal snack recipes spark childhood memories

There's always something special about entering a new season. Thoughts begin to swirl with fond childhood memories too special to forget while making one also wonder how that is possible, considering, for a brief moment, one is unable to remember what was served for supper the night before.
Reflecting on my own past carries me back to the 1940s while growing up on Talmadge Street. The East Side neighborhood near Atwood Avenue made growing up there pretty special.
Backyards blossomed with gardens, fruit trees and sprinklers that sprayed cold water to run through with friends during the hot summer months. During the day, many games were played on sidewalks and porches. Street games bursting with activity included hopscotch, softball games we called “Peggy,” kick-the-can and other outdoor favorites.
At night, we played a hide-'n'-seek game using a front yard telephone pole as home base, prompting the chant "Ole, Ole, Olson, All in Free. If you don't come now, you're O-U-T!" While growing up, I always wondered if the Ole Olson who lived across the street from me and owned a men's apparel shop on Atwood Avenue had anything to do with the game's chant.
After supper, evening found us gathered on the curb under the street light to socialize with neighborhood friends until 9 o'clock when everyone was expected to return home, a mere stone's toss away.
Although my own vegetable garden this year hasn't produced anything worth mentioning, the new 2020 fall season already offered something astronomical for me to remember: a magnificent fresh green pepper purchased at Woodman's East that measured 18 inches in circumference.
Sweet 'N Fruity Peanut Spread
With that in mind, I'll begin today with something short, sweet and simple. If you are a peanut butter aficionado, here is something to enjoy, no matter what your age, for “on-the-go” mornings.
1 cup peanut butter
6-ounce package dried fruit bits
2 tablespoons honey
In medium bowl, combine all ingredients; blend well. Serve on your choice of toasted bread, bagels, English muffins or just plain graham crackers. Store tightly covered. Makes 1 ½ cups.
Apple and Ham Salad
This past summer found me in the vicinity of a garage sale up north in the woods offering an endless array of items including exceptional cookbooks selling for $1 each. Needless to say, I returned home with many, one compiled by employees of Herbergers in Minnesota. The 300-page hard-cover compilation, “Cooking for your Style of Living," offers favorite recipes to enjoy throughout the year, and here is one to enjoy during apple-picking time.
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon prepared mustard
½ teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon lemon juice
Dash of ground cloves
½ cup cooked ham, cubed
1 small apple, peeled and diced
1 celery stalk, sliced
1 lettuce leaf
¼ teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted
In a bowl, blend first five ingredients. Stir in ham, apples and celery. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour. Serve on a bed of lettuce. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serves one.
Rice Salald with Ham and Apple
In the recent past, many readers appreciated featuring recipes for two. Here is one described as being “great to take on a picnic for two.”
½ cup long-grain rice
2 tablespoons Vinaigrette Dressing
½ cup diced cooked ham
1 red-skinned apple, quartered, cored and diced
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Mayonnaise
¼ cup slivered almonds
Cook rice according to package directions. Place in a bowl with Vinaigrette Dressing and let stand to cool. Stir in ham, apple and lemon juice. Add enough mayonnaise to bind. Sprinkle with almonds before serving.
Vinaigrette Dressing
This will keep two to three weeks in the refrigerator, so keep it on hand to use with many different salads.
⅔ cup olive or vegetable oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 shallot, finely chopped
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
¼ teaspoon Italian herbs
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, optional
Place all ingredients in a jar with a screw-top cover. Shake to blend and store in the refrigerator.
Baked Beans with Peaches
Consider this Ladies Home Journal tip being a tasty experience using canned peaches.
1 16-ounce can peach slices, drained
1 16-ounce can pork and beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon maple syrup
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon dry mustard
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour peaches into a 1-quart casserole dish. Add pork and beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and dry mustard. Stir to combine thoroughly. Bake 20 minutes or until heated through.
Serves 4
Shredded Beef Au Jus
Here are two wonderful Ladies Home Journal recipes from the past for slow cooking today.
3 pound boneless beef chuck roast
2 cups water
2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
1½ teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
¼ teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
8 hamburger buns, split
Cut roast in half and place in a 4- or 5-quart slow cooker. Combine the water, bouillon granules and seasonings; pour over the beef. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until meat is tender. Remove beef; cool slightly. Meanwhile, skim fat from the cooking liquid.
Shred meat with two forks; return to the cooking liquid and heat through. Using a slotted spoon, place ½ cup on each bun. Serve additional cooking liquid on the side.
Serves 8.
Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue
12-ounce bottle of BBQ sauce
½ cup Italian Salad Dressing
¼ cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
6 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts
8 hamburger buns
Red onions or other condiments, optional
Stir together first four ingredients in 6-quart slow cooker. Add chicken and toss to coat. Cook, covered, on low for 4-5 hours. Transfer chicken to cutting board or plates, then shred with two forks. Return to slow cooker and stir to coat.
Serve on buns with red onions or other condiments.
Serves 8.
Apple-Banana Loaf
When one opens a cookbook that belonged to someone else and finds "Excellent" handwritten next to the title, an urgency is fueled to make it as soon as possible and that's what happened when I found this recipe in Gloria Simley's small apple cookbook titled "From the Apple Orchard" by Lee Jackson. Just the title alone made me want to prepare it as quickly as possible because I happen to enjoy home baked sweet breads with my morning coffee.
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup shortening
2 eggs
¼ cup milk
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups apples, grated
1 ripe banana, mashed
¼ cup nuts, chopped
Cream together sugar and shortening. Beat in eggs. Add milk and stir. Sift together dry ingredients and stir into creamed mixture. Fold in apples, banana and nuts. Bake in greased 9x5x3-inch loaf pan at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
