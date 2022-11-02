Cooks' Exchange: Seasonal sides inspired by the North Woods

“Over the river and through the woods” has monopolized my thoughts. While Halloween arrived with nary a single knock on the front door, November seemed to explode with childhood memories when opening Teresa Marrone’s exceptional Seasonal Cabin Cookbook. The newly gifted book from son, Bob, aka Raven, is filled with flavors and memories from the past to share with family and friends, returning me to a place way up north near Webster in Burnett County, where I learned to fish with a dropline and a rod and reel at a very young age.

Upon opening Marrone’s book, published in 2001, my heartstrings filled with emotion and memories, and I proudly added it to my vast collection of favorite cookbooks. Whether you have a cabin on a lake, or just a favorite place to fish, this wonderful book will also furnish you with countless and delicious memories and flavors from the past.

Sweet Flavored Butters

These take just minutes to make (except for the Honey Butter, which is easy but a little more involved), and will keep for weeks in the refrigerator. Use them to begin the day when serving pancakes or waffles; to spread on warm biscuits or toast; or to garnish a bowl of hot cereal.

Maple Butter: In mixing bowl, cream 1 stick softened butter until fluffy. With mixer running, slowly pour 1 cup maple syrup into the butter, beat until smooth and light. Makes about 1½ cups.

Orange Spice Butter: In mixing bowl, cream 1 stick softened butter until fluffy. Add 3 tablespoons honey, 1½ teaspoons grated orange rind, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon nutmeg; beat until smooth and light. Makes about 2/3 cup.

Cranberry Butter: In small saucepan, melt 1 stick butter over low heat. Add ¼ cup cranberry relish and stir well to blend. Remove from heat and stir until cooled. Makes about 2/3 cup.

Pina Colada Butter: In small saucepan, melt 1 stick butter over low heat. Add ¼ cup thawed pina colada concentrate (found with the frozen juices): remove from heat and stir until cooled. Makes about ²⁄³ cup.

Honey Butter: In medium saucepan, melt 1 stick butter over low heat. Stir in ¼ cup honey; remove from heat and cool to room temperature, whisking or beating with a fork occasionally. Place the saucepan in the refrigerator; as the mixture starts to cool, remove saucepan from the refrigerator and whisk the mixture every few minutes to blend in the honey, then return the saucepan to the refrigerator. Continue whisking every few minutes until the mixture is chilled and light in color. Makes about ²⁄³ cup.

The Original Party Mix (Chex Mix)

This old favorite was developed by Ralston-Purina for its Chex-brand cereal back in the early ‘50s. Many variations have been made since that time, but the original is still considered the best.

6 tablespoons butter or stick margarine (three-quarters of a stick)

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce (this is 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon)

2 cups Corn Chex cereal

2 cups Rice Chex cereal

2 cups Wheat Chex cereal

¾ cup salted mixed nuts

Heat oven to 250 degrees. Add butter to 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish, and place in oven until butter melts. Remove dish from oven; add seasoned salt and Worcestershire sauce, stirring to mix well. Add cereal and nuts; stir to coat all pieces with the butter mixture. Bake 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Cool before serving, and store in airtight containers.

Maple-Stewed Apples

Serve this with pancakes or waffles, or as a breakfast side dish on its own. It’s also great to top hot cereal.

1 Granny Smith or other firm, tart apple

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon butter

A good dash of cinnamon or nutmeg

Peel apple if you like or, if you prefer, leave the peel on. Cut the apple into quarters and remove the core. Slice the quarters into 1/8-inch-thick slices the long way, then cut each slice into inch-wide pieces. Combine apple, syrup, butter, cinnamon and 3 tablespoons water in small saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring gently occasionally, until apple is tender; if the mixture gets too dry, before apple is tender, add a bit more water. Serve warm.

Variation: Add 2 tablespoons raisins per apple to the mixture when you begin the cooking; increase the water to ¼ cup.

Curried Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin recipes usually appear during the fall months, which is too bad because it also makes delicious soup to enjoy throughout the year.

2 cups chicken broth or vegetable broth

1 carrot, diced

Half of a medium onion, diced

1 bay leaf, optional

½ teaspoon crumbled dried thyme leaves

1 can (16 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

½ teaspoon curry powder blend

½ teaspoon salt

¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup cream, half-and-half or canned evaporated milk

Sour cream and fresh chives for garnish, optional.

In a large saucepan, combine chicken broth, carrot, onion, bay leaf and thyme. Heat to boiling, then reduce heat and cook at a very gentle boil until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly; remove and discard bay leaf. Transfer cooled broth mixture to blender container, and process until smooth. Return broth mixture to the saucepan and add pumpkin, curry powder, salt and pepper. Heat just to boiling over medium heat, then reduce heat and simmer 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cream and continue cooking until cream is heated through. Garnish individual servings with a dollop of sour cream and a few snipped fresh chives. 4 servings

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

After carving a pumpkin, save its seeds for an autumn recipe treat.

Seeds from a fresh pumpkin

Vegetable oil (you’ll need about 2 tablespoons for each 2 cups of cleaned seeds)

Salt, garlic salt or seasons salt

Separate stringy fibers from seeds by placing them in a colander and run water over them. Wash seeds and let dry completely on paper towels. When seeds are dry, heat oven to 250 degrees and place seeds on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with oil, stirring to coat each seed; sprinkle generously with salt and any other seasonings you are using. Bake until seeds turn light golden brown, stirring occasionally, 30-45 minutes. Transfer seeds to paper towels to cool; store in airtight container.

P.S. Thanks for all the birthday greetings!