Cooks' Exchange: Searching for Norwegian meatballs

The new year is only six weeks old yet it already feels like a crash course for me -- one that finds me recovering from total knee replacement surgery and wondering whether anyone has a bonafide recipe for Norwegian meatballs.
Along the way I received a card from my friends at the State Journal with signatures of those who happen to make my world go around every day of the year. Urging me to “take it easy, relax, renew and recuperate by taking my time” was the best medicine and advice available. Making it even more special was their gift of a recent Cook’s Country publication, "Big Flavors from Italian America." Packed with “family-style favorites from coast to coast,” the exceptional 280 page treasure from America’s Test Kitchen made my heart throb with promises that “good cooking was much like good music based on objective technique. Because some people like spicy foods while others don’t, there is a right way to investigate fundamental techniques to become a better cook.” And I melted.
With Italian meatballs in mind, my concern that there may not be a Norwegian meatball recipe in existence stems from a Norwegian friend of mine who grew up there claiming there is no such thing which, in turn, makes me wonder if it had anything to do with the person who did the cooking in the house where he grew up.
Grabbing a walker or cane, I searched for my old Koshkonong cookbook for an answer. Unable to find it, I settled into the most comfortable chair in the family room to rest while paging through a few seasonal pamphlets compiled by the West Koshkonong Lutheran Church Ladies recently shared by a member and good friend, Sharon Quale, and discovered some delicious sounding dessert recipes in the 2014 pamphlet to make and enjoy on Valentine’s Day.
Here is a Mr. Food “Oh! So good!” recipe from Diane Guma using maraschino cherries that I happen to love and have on hand all the time.
Chocolate cherry cheesecake
- 9-inch graham cracker pie crust
- 2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 10-ounce jar of maraschino cherries, well drained, divided
- ½ cup (3 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 container (8 ounce) frozen whipped topping, thawed, (or 2 cups fresh whipped cream
- ¼ teaspoon unsweetened cocoa
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese and sugar until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and continue beating until thoroughly combined. Set aside 8 cherries for garnish, then coarsely chop the rest. Add chopped cherries and chocolate chips to cream cheese mixture; mix well, then pour into pie crust.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until center is firm. Chill 1 hour, then spread on whipped topping and sprinkle with cocoa. Garnish with remaining cherries. Cover loosely and chill until ready to serve.
Serves 8
Recent columns reminiscing about favorite Rennebohm recipes stirred interest regarding a chocolate pie. Unsure if this is close to what folks remember, Dorothy Skaar included this in the pamphlet as being “one of Bop Swain’s favorite desserts.”
Cool and creamy chocolate pie
- 1 ½ cups milk
- 1 package (3.9 ounce) instant chocolate pudding mix
- 3 ounce package of cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 8-ounce package frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
- 8 or 9 inch chocolate crumb crust
- 1 milk chocolate candy bar (1.55 ounce) , chopped
In mixing bowl, beat milk and pudding mix on low speed 2 minutes. In another bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until blended. Mix in 1 cup whipped topping. Spread into crust. Top with pudding mixture and more whipped topping. Sprinkle with chopped candy bar.
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Yield: 8 servings
Due to the number of cookbooks in my collection, while searching for the West Koshkonong cookbook, to no avail, I did discover "Foods from Harvest Festivals and Folk Fairs," written by Anita Borghese and published in 1977. I discovered a wonderful six page chapter featuring Stoughton’s Syttende Mai which means “May 17” marking the anniversary of the Norwegian Declaration of Independence from Sweden in 1814. Included are wonderful descriptions of why one should never miss such an event, but nothing about meatballs. In fact the only mention of meatballs was for Denmark’s Danish meatballs known as Frikadeller.
In the meantime, convinced there must be a delicious Norwegian meatball recipe somewhere in Stoughton, here is the recipe for Danish Meatballs.
Frikadeller
- 1 pound lean beef
- ½ pound lean pork
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Pepper to taste
- 1 onion, grated
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- Butter
Have butcher put the beef and pork through the meat grinder twice, or grind it yourself several times. Combine with the flour, salt, pepper and onion and mix well. Add the eggs, one at a time, combining well. Add the milk and mix well. Form into meatballs and fry in a skillet in butter.
Makes about 16.
Note: Frikadeller may be baked in a loaf pan as a meat loaf.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.