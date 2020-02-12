Cooks' Exchange: Searching for Norwegian meatballs

The new year is only six weeks old yet it already feels like a crash course for me -- one that finds me recovering from total knee replacement surgery and wondering whether anyone has a bonafide recipe for Norwegian meatballs.

Along the way I received a card from my friends at the State Journal with signatures of those who happen to make my world go around every day of the year. Urging me to “take it easy, relax, renew and recuperate by taking my time” was the best medicine and advice available. Making it even more special was their gift of a recent Cook’s Country publication, "Big Flavors from Italian America." Packed with “family-style favorites from coast to coast,” the exceptional 280 page treasure from America’s Test Kitchen made my heart throb with promises that “good cooking was much like good music based on objective technique. Because some people like spicy foods while others don’t, there is a right way to investigate fundamental techniques to become a better cook.” And I melted.

With Italian meatballs in mind, my concern that there may not be a Norwegian meatball recipe in existence stems from a Norwegian friend of mine who grew up there claiming there is no such thing which, in turn, makes me wonder if it had anything to do with the person who did the cooking in the house where he grew up.