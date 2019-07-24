Some summer days seem to cruise by too quickly. During 90 degree temperatures, I attended Art Fair Off the Square to check on my son, Mike, whose photographs capture the glory of Wisconsin. That same weekend was also spent celebrating my East High 1956 Class Reunion thanks to classmates Iretta Falch Pullara and Mary Ann Serstad Martin who once again so masterfully pieced together a plan for all to enjoy.
When the evening ended, the only other things left on my mind were picnic baskets, mayonnaise, potato salad, rhubarb, blueberry lemon bread .....and other food items and recipes featured today.
Another delicious memory to begin a new day occurred when a special letter arrived from my friend, Gloria Simley, thanking me for the blueberry-lemon bread recipe that appeared here back on March 9, 2014. She had just made it and reported it was “perfect and delicious with a cup of tea.”
Blueberry-lemon bread
6 tablespoons butter
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
Dash of salt
½ cup milk
Grated rind of 1 lemon
½ cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
1 cup blueberries
Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well. Mix together flour, baking powder and salt. Add alternately with ½ cup milk to butter, sugar and egg mixture. Add grated rind of lemon. Carefully fold in blueberries. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes or until testing done. Cool 5-10 minutes. Mix ½ cup sugar and juice of lemon and allow to sit for a while before pouring over bread in pan. Let stand at least 30 minutes before removing from pan. Delicious!
After another reader recently asked about rhubarb muffins, I decided to page through a few more exceptional Wisconsin cookbooks where rhubarb is so plentiful and, lo and behold, found one for rhubarb blueberry muffins in “Potluck! Home Cooking from Wisconsin’s Community Cookbooks” published in 2007 by local author Toni Brandeis Streckert. With a long list of favorites from church and civic group cookbooks, the book literally explodes with exceptional recipes including this one initially shared by Barb Wethal in the Cooksville Lutheran Church Cookbook.
Rhubarb blueberry muffins
¼ cup butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
1 egg
¼ cup sour cream
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking power
1 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup milk
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1 cup chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb
In a small mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar.
Add egg and sour cream; mix well. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk. Fold in blueberries and rhubarb. Fill 12 greased or paper-lined muffin cups about two-thirds full. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
Note: For a tarter flavor, add an extra ½ cup or more rhubarb.
Makes 1 dozen muffins.
Something occurred to me recently regarding the absence of commercial jars of potato salad dressing to grab like any salad dressing on a moment’s notice. I’ve checked major grocery stores and with produce managers and no one seems to know if there is one available to purchase.
Wondering why and after going through an endless number of cookbooks searching for something simple with no more than four or five ingredients allowing the cook to season according to an individual’s taste, here is one from Stephanie Ashcraft’s wonderful little 125 page publication, “101 things to Do with a Potato.”
Applesauce keeps this meatloaf light and moist, however, for a firmer loaf, use additional bread crumbs. It is also noted that you can play quite a bit with the spices. From the same “Potluck” cookbook, this recipe was shared by Mary Hemesath from the Catholic Communities of St. Andrew, Verona, and St. William, Paoli, Cookbook. This is another recipe for my applesauce-loving grandson, Nate Murray.
Apple meatloaf
2 pounds of ground chuck
1 cup applesauce
1 cup dry bread crumbs
½ cup ketchup
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon sage
Combine beef, applesauce, and breadcrumbs. Add ketchup, salt and sage. Mix together well. Pack into a 9-inch loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Instant dill potato salad
¼ cup Miracle Whip
2 tablespoons apple juice
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
1 teaspoon dill
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Note: Recipe for 15-ounce can of sliced potatoes, drained
Mix Miracle Whip, apple juice, onion, dill, and garlic powder together with a wire whisk. Stir in potato slices. Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve. Makes 2-4 servings.
You might also prefer using freshly boiled potatoes.
I loved my mother’s potato salad, featured in The Atwood Community Center’s 1994 publication, “Picnic In The Park,” edited by Terese Allen sharing Tales, Trails and Outdoor Meals in the Parks of Dane County Parks. It wasn’t a fancy potato salad and used very few ingredients, but it was my favorite that she added to warm boiled potatoes before adding chopped hard boiled eggs, and chopped celery and green onion.
Mother’s potato salad
8 medium (about 2 ½ pounds) boiling potatoes of equal size, unpeeled
1 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon salt, divided
2/3 cup salad dressing (mayonnaise)
1 ½ teaspoon sugar
1-2 tablespoons vinegar
1 cup sliced celery
2 tablespoons chopped green onion
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
Cover potatoes with cold water in a large pot. Add 1 tablespoon salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn heat low and begin tasting potatoes for doneness after 15 minutes of cooking. When they are barely tender, remove from heat, drain off water, and shake over low heat to dry. Peel potatoes while they are hot and cut into 1-inch cubes or larger.
While potatoes are cooking, prepare hard-boil eggs. Mix salad dressing, sugar, vinegar and remaining teaspoon of salt. After potatoes have cooled enough to peel and chop, fold in dressing, celery, onion and, if using, one hard-boiled egg, slice the second one to use as garnish.
Note: If you want a creamier salad, double the amounts for the dressing mixture. Also a slight sprinkle of paprika adds a special touch when serving.
Another reader, unknown, wanted to make sure a recipe was shared with readers in memory of Carson Gulley, a radio and television food consultant, former University of Wisconsin Senior Chef, Resident Halls, and an authority on herbs and spices. Unfortunately, the end of the Manor’s Swiss steak was missing, but here is one for his rhubarb custard pie. I treasure his cookbook, “Seasoning Secrets,” with his favorite recipes initially printed in 1949, then reprinted often by Straus Printing Company here in Madison. I’ve featured Carson Gulley before, and will again and again.
Carson Gulley’s rhubarb custard pie
2 cups rhubarb, cut in ½-inch lengths
1 ½ cups sugar
2 rounded tablespoons flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon nutmeg
3 egg yolks
3 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons butter
Blend flour, sugar, salt, and nutmeg. Beat egg yolks and water together and add to other mixtures. Add rhubarb and put in raw pie shell. Dot with butter. Bake for 20 minutes in a 425 degree oven; reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake until rhubarb is tender. Make meringue of 3 egg whites and ¼ cup sugar. Put on hot pie and bake until meringue is brown at 350 degrees.