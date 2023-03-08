Last week’s column featuring favorite soups and chowders stirred countless memories from the past which, in turn, prompted wonderful comments from you, my readers. The initial interest in “Soups and Stews the World Over,” written and published in 1971 by its author, Louise Driggs, was a special gift inherited from my good friend, Frank Rane, and its 300-page compilation was described in last week’s column as possessing a large selection of favorite recipes from all corners of the globe, made possible by Louis Weber, CEO of Publications International, Ltd. in Lincolnwood, Illinois.

You may remember the ‘50s with a smile, as it became a very special period of time in life for many, full of backyard barbecues, grilled hamburgers, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, wholesome homemade casseroles and locally made ice cream that found a place in everyone’s heart. Everything new that included the past was worth celebrating and seemed to warrant buffets beginning with cocktails, chips and dips — and depending on the weather forecast — took place on porches, in backyards, garages, family rooms, schools, churches, wooded areas, shorelines and boats. Anything warranting celebrations such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations, and gathering for anything that’s too important to overlook in life, like a newborn baby, a next-door neighbor’s birthday, or the passing of someone who has been very important in one’s life.

It has been a special time in life for many who remember that recipes from the ‘50s have earned a very important place in American cuisine and are worthy of being celebrated. Here are a few you might look forward to preparing, consuming, enjoying and celebrating in your own manner, from Part Two from “Best-Loved Food of the ‘50s,” thanks to Publications International, Ltd. Published in 2007.

Pecan Cheese Ball

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash hot pepper sauce

¾ cup finely chopped pecans

Assorted crackers

Combine all ingredients except pecans and crackers in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Form cheese mixture into ball. Roll in pecans. Store tightly wrapped in plastic wrap in refrigerator. Allow cheese ball to soften at room temperature before serving with crackers. Makes 1 cheese ball.

Variation: Form cheese mixture into twelve 1 1/2 inch balls. Roll in paprika, chopped herbs such as parsley, watercress or basil, or chopped green olives, instead of pecans.

Tip: For hostess gift, give a pecan cheese ball with an assortment of other cheeses, a wooden cheese board and jar of imported pickles or mustard.

***

SPAM a la king

1⁄3 cup chopped green bell pepper

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 cup water

1 cup half-and-half cream

1 HERB-OX Chicken Flavored Bouillon Cube

12-ounce can of Spam Classic, cubed

4-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained

¼ cup chopped pimiento

Puff pastry shells, rice or toast

In large saucepan, saute bell pepper in butter until tender. Blend in flour, salt and black pepper until smooth. Stir in water, half-and-half and bouillon cube. Cook over low heat, stirring until bouillon dissolves and mixture boils and thickens. Add SPAM, mushrooms and pimiento. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Serve over puff pastry shells.

Makes 4 servings.

Helpful Hint: Hawaiians consume more Spam than residents of any other state in America. To combine the best of both worlds, try the Spam Hawaiian Pizza, too ...

SPAM Hawaiian Pizza

10-ounce can refrigerated pizza crust

6-ounce package sliced provolone cheese

12-ounce can of SPAM Classic, cut into thin squares

8-ounce can chunk pineapple, drained

½ cup of thinly sliced red onion rings

½ cup chopped green pepper

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Grease 12-inch pizza pan or 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Unroll dough, press in to prepared pan. Top with cheese. Arrange remaining ingredients over dough; press into prepared pan. Top with cheese. Arrange remaining ingredients over cheese. Bake 25-30 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown. Makes 6 servings.

***

Tropical Pork Chops

1 8-ounce can of pineapple chunks in juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1⁄2 cup prepared sweet and sour sauce

1⁄3 cup raisins

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 boneless bork loin chips, ½-inch thick (about 5 ounces each)

Hot cooked couscous or rice

Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Blend with cornstarch in medium bowl. Stir in pineapple, sweet and sour sauce, raisins and brown sugar; set aside. Heat oil in large skillet until hot. Add chops and brown on both sides; drain excess fat. Pour pineapple mixture over pork. Cover; simmer 10 minutes or until chops are barely pink in center. Serve chops with sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

***

Chicken Salad with Orange Poppy Seed Dressing

1⁄2 cup prepared vinaigrette salad dressing

¼ cup French’s Honey Dijon Mustard

1 tablespoon grated orange peel

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 pound chicken tenders

1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

8 cups cut-up romaine lettuce

3 cups cut-up fruit such as oranges, melon, strawberries, pineapple

Combine salad dressing, mustard, orange peel, water and poppy seeds; mix well. Reserve.

Rub chicken tenders with jerk seasoning. Skewer chicken and grill over medium-high heat until no longer pink, about 5 minutes per side. Arrange lettuce and fruit on salad plates. Top with chicken and serve with dressing. Makes 4 servings.

***

From the Patio Daddy-O Chapter ….

The All-American Burger

1 ½ pounds ground beef

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 hamburger buns, split

Prepare Burger Spread and set aside. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Combine beef, parsley, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt and pepper in medium bowl; mix lightly, but thoroughly. Shape into four ½-inch-thick burgers. Place burgers on grid. Grill, covered, over medium heat 8 to 10 inches (or uncovered, 13 to 15 minutes) to medium (160 F) or desired doneness, turning halfway through grilling time. Remove burgers from grill. Serve burgers on buns with Burger Spread.

Makes 4 servings.

Burger Spread

1⁄2 cup ketchup

¼ cup prepared mustard

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon relish or chopped pickles

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Combine all ingredients in small bowl and mix well.

Makes 1 cup