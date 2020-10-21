Cooks' Exchange: Roast it. Steam it. Grill it. Unlock the secrets of the eggplant

Having recently celebrated another birthday, I have become more interested in identifying recipes from my childhood, including one involving a beautiful vegetable known as the eggplant.
Down the street from where I grew up lived Tony Caruso and his family. One day, while playing outside with two of their grandchildren, Mrs. Caruso invited me to join them for a lunch of fried eggplant.
I had no idea what eggplant was, but accepted and joined them in their kitchen for an introduction to a vegetable that was a favorite in Italy and could be prepared in many ways by roasting, steaming and grilling.
There was something exciting about seeing thick, round, golden, fried, breaded eggplant patties being served to me drizzled with spaghetti sauce.
Since that time as a Talmage Street youngster, I’ve also learned that eggplants range in a variety of colors from white to the purplish black variety commonly found in grocery stores. They can also have a very mild to bitter taste at times depending on their age.
Countless decades later, I find myself trying to duplicate what I enjoyed in Caruso’s kitchen as a little girl by frying eggplant patties with the skin left on. Reaching for a seemingly endless number of old-fashioned cookbooks compiled by Italian families and organizations, I settled on one, while also learning that the tenderness of the skin has a lot to do with how soon they are cut and fried after picking or purchasing.
Fried Eggplant
To make sure I was on the right track, I decided to contact my good friend, Gene “Tiny” Urso, to ask a few more questions and was assured that it was exactly how his nonna made it while he was growing up.
2 medium eggplants
2 eggs, well beaten
Salt and pepper
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
¼ cup butter
¼ cup olive oil
Remove the top and bottom and cut unpeeled eggplants into ½-inch-thick cross sections. Soak in cold water to remove bitterness, then drain and pat dry (or parboil in water, drain, squeeze and pat dry). Dip one slice at a time into beaten eggs with salt and pepper, then into bread crumbs. Fry in skillet until golden on each side. These are delicious served with spaghetti sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Discovered in “Simple & Fresh, A Century of Traditional Italian Recipes,” published in 2009, author Edward P. Pankonin, dedicated the book to his mother, Celia DeRose-Pankonin, and the entire Fusco family for preserving their culture and traditions having arrived in America from Naples with nothing but a dream. He remembers the dish being made with parmesan cheese, then over the years mozzarella was added. He also describes this preparation and taste being best of all with his mother’s instructions as follows:
1 medium purple shiny “solid” eggplant
1 quart “homemade Minute sauce”
½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
1 pound mozzarella cheese, coarsely grated
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 cup bread crumbs
1 egg
¼ cup milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Peel skin from eggplant and slice very thin crosswise with a sharp knife. Drain on a paper towel. In the first bowl, break the egg and add about ½ of the milk. Save the balance for a refill if needed. In the second bowl, add bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Dip each slice into the egg and then bread crumbs. Heat oil in the frying pan. Shake any excess bread crumbs from the eggplant. Place into oil and fry both sides until golden brown. Be careful. The thinner the slices, the faster it will cook. They change from golden brown to burnt very quickly.
Remove and drain on wire rack. When eggplant is cooled, take a baking dish to layer up the eggplant. Heat the sauce until it bubbles, then add a small amount of sauce on the bottom of the baking dish. Lay eggplant close together in one layer, overlapping pieces. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella cheeses. Cover with small layer of sauce — not too much. Repeat layering process until finished. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving.
Minute Sauce
This is the sauce his mother made and was described as being “very tasty.” Within a short period of time, as she promised, they’d all sit down to eat and enjoy her homemade sauce.
28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
3 garlic cloves, chopped
½ teaspoon basil
½ teaspoon oregano
1 can tomato paste
2 cans water from paste can
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
In an 8-quart saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Chop garlic and sauté before adding tomato paste to oil, being careful as it might splatter while adding paste. Mix it with oil, then add spices and gradually add ½ water to mix together. When the paste is mixed in, add crushed tomatoes. Let sauce cook for 5-8 minutes. While the paste is thickening the sauce, add water. Cook for another 5 minutes on medium heat, then add Parmesan cheese, stir, and the sauce is ready to serve.
Eggplant Relish
This is another favorite eggplant recipe usually served cold or at room temperature as an appetizer, or to accompany meat, poultry or fish. My father loved it served either way and this recipe, recently found in a magazine, closely represents my own with a note stating if vegetables begin to stick to the bottom of the skillet during cooking, to add a splash of water and scrape up the bits with a wooden spoon.
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, smashed
Coarse salt and ground pepper
1 medium eggplant, about 1 pound, cut into ½-inch cubes
6 plum tomatoes, finely chopped
¼ cup red-wine vinegar
¼ cup pine nuts
¼ cup pitted green olives, chopped
¼ cup golden raisins
2-3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons capers, drained and rinsed
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, season with salt and pepper.
Cook, stirring occasionally until eggplant is very soft, about 10-15 minutes.
Add vinegar, pine nuts, olives, raisins, sugar, and capers; cook, uncovered, over medium-low heat until vegetables begin to break down, 10-12 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl or a rimmed baking sheet; let cool completely. Stir in parsley and season with salt and pepper. Relish can be refrigerated, covered, up to 5 days. Makes 4 cups.
Italian Potatoes
If you continue to crave Italian food as most of the country does on a daily basis, here is a delicious potato recipe made and served often by Ross Parisi at his Monona Drive restaurant, Rossario’s, before it closed, too many years ago.
4 large baking potatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 medium tomatoes, sliced
1 large Spanish onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded provolone cheese
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ teaspoon oregano
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
Peel and slice potatoes ¼-inch thick. Coat a 9x13-inch pan with olive oil. Combine all three cheeses. Arrange potatoes, tomatoes and onion slices in layers, sprinkling each layer with cheeses and seasonings. Finish with a layer of potatoes sprinkled with cheese and seasonings. Dot with butter and bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until vegetables are tender and top is crusty brown.
Serves 6 to 8.
Editor’s note: Because a few readers are still asking about the missing ingredient in Bart Starr’s favorite recipe featured here Sept. 16, it was ½ cup chopped pecans.
