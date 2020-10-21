Cooks' Exchange: Roast it. Steam it. Grill it. Unlock the secrets of the eggplant

Having recently celebrated another birthday, I have become more interested in identifying recipes from my childhood, including one involving a beautiful vegetable known as the eggplant.

Down the street from where I grew up lived Tony Caruso and his family. One day, while playing outside with two of their grandchildren, Mrs. Caruso invited me to join them for a lunch of fried eggplant.

I had no idea what eggplant was, but accepted and joined them in their kitchen for an introduction to a vegetable that was a favorite in Italy and could be prepared in many ways by roasting, steaming and grilling.

There was something exciting about seeing thick, round, golden, fried, breaded eggplant patties being served to me drizzled with spaghetti sauce.

Since that time as a Talmage Street youngster, I’ve also learned that eggplants range in a variety of colors from white to the purplish black variety commonly found in grocery stores. They can also have a very mild to bitter taste at times depending on their age.