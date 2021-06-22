Cooks' Exchange: Rhubarb, rhubarb everywhere, and not a drop to drink, until now

Angel Inn's Outrageous Coffee Cake

Kathy and Dave Greening purchased a private residence on Green Lake in 1999 and nine months later renovations were celebrated by welcoming guests in the turn-of-the century Greek Revival mansion. Exquisite breakfasts served in the lakefront dining room included a rhubarb coffeecake to remember forever.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, mix together buttermilk, melted butter, egg and vanilla; stir in fruit. In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Stir wet ingredients into the dry and mix until just combined. Spread batter in the pan and sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. Bake 45-55 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in the center comes away clean. Stir and heat topping ingredients in a small saucepan. When the coffee cake comes out of the oven, poke deep holes over entire surface of the cake using a meat fork or skewer. Drizzle the warm sauce over the cake, cool and serve.