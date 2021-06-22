Cooks' Exchange: Rhubarb, rhubarb everywhere, and not a drop to drink, until now

Recent columns featuring rhubarb shouldn't surprise anyone who craves this Wisconsin perennial favorite we grew up referring to as the “pie plant.”
Last week, while pulling stalks from backyard rhubarb plants suffering from high temperatures and lack of rain, I made a decision to collect some healthy looking stalks for another round of making my favorite rhubarb-strawberry sauce, leaving others for a good soaking from an outdoor hose.
Although this recipe has been featured in the past, it is so outstanding I felt a need to include it once again for new readers and those who failed to clip it before. It is excellent served with vanilla ice cream, pound cake and other desserts.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Dessert Sauce
3 cups fresh rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup sugar
⅓ cup water
1 cup fresh strawberries, halved or quartered, depending on size
1 tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons of water
1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract
Bring rhubarb, sugar and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Add strawberries and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add dissolved cornstarch to fruit mixture. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Spoon into a clean glass jar. Cover, chill and refrigerate.
Yield: About 3 cups.
White Lace Inn Strawberry Rhubarb Muffins
While continuing to crave other favorite rhubarb recipes, I reached for my "Wisconsin Bed and Breakfast" cookbook compiled by Becky LeJeune and published in 2009 by Travel Green Wisconsin, hoping to find other favorite rhubarb recipes. Here is one proudly featured and shared by Dennis and Bonnie Statz at their White Lace Inn, nestled in the heart of historic Sturgeon Bay on Door Peninsula. Their inn offers 18 lovely Victorian rooms and suites, whirlpools, fireplaces, porches, patios and exceptional breakfasts to begin each day, often including homemade strawberry rhubarb muffins.
3 cups flour
¾ cup white sugar
3¼ teaspoons baking powder
3 eggs
¾ cup milk
¼ cup oil
¼ cup sour cream
2 cups chopped rhubarb
1 cup chopped strawberries
Chopped nuts, optional
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line muffin cups. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, sugar and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, milk, oil and sour cream. Add creamed mixture to the dry ingredients and blend well. Fold in rhubarb and strawberries. Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling about ¾ of the way. Sprinkle additional sugar and chopped nuts over tops of muffins and bake 20 minutes.
Yield: 1 dozen
Note: If you are using frozen strawberries, be sure to thaw and drain them before adding them to the batter.
Sawyer House Rhubarb Pie
"Wisconsin Bed and Breakfast" offered other rhubarb recipes, which brings The Sawyer House B&B to mind, initially built in 1902 by Dr. Albert Kreizer. It was renovated in 1999 in a quiet neighborhood in Sturgeon Bay, and innkeeper Ruth Norton shares her mother's recipe that “guests who don't like rhubarb pie happen to love.”
1 9-inch pie crust
3 cups rhubarb, diced
2 whole eggs
2 tablespoons milk
1½ cups sugar
3 tablespoons flour
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Topping
¼ cup butter
¼ cup brown sugar
½ cup flour
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place diced rhubarb in the pie crust. In a medium bowl, mix together eggs, milk, sugar, flour, salt and nutmeg, and pour over rhubarb. Crumble together the butter, brown sugar and flour for the topping and sprinkle over the top of the pie. Bake 1 hour.
Angel Inn's Outrageous Coffee Cake
Kathy and Dave Greening purchased a private residence on Green Lake in 1999 and nine months later renovations were celebrated by welcoming guests in the turn-of-the century Greek Revival mansion. Exquisite breakfasts served in the lakefront dining room included a rhubarb coffeecake to remember forever.
1 cup buttermilk
¼ to ½ cup melted butter
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups chopped rhubarb
2¾ cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup chopped pecans
Topping
½ cup butter
½ cup cream or half & half
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, mix together buttermilk, melted butter, egg and vanilla; stir in fruit. In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Stir wet ingredients into the dry and mix until just combined. Spread batter in the pan and sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. Bake 45-55 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in the center comes away clean. Stir and heat topping ingredients in a small saucepan. When the coffee cake comes out of the oven, poke deep holes over entire surface of the cake using a meat fork or skewer. Drizzle the warm sauce over the cake, cool and serve.
Yield: 12-15 servings
Note: Instead of using 3 cups of chopped rhubarb, use 2 cups peaches or blueberries.
Miller's Daughter B&B Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Innkeepers Kris and Larry Herrell celebrate life in a parsonage built in 1905 on Green Lake that they updated in 2003. Here is their rhubarb recipe, made every week when rhubarb is in season.
½ cup shortening
1½ cups sugar
1 cup buttermilk (See Note)
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 cups rhubarb, cut fine
Zest from 1 orange
½ cup chopped walnuts, optional
Topping
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together shortening, sugar and buttermilk. In a separate bowl, sift together the salt, flour and baking soda. Stir dry ingredients into the wet mixture until well combined. Fold in the rhubarb, orange zest and walnuts. Pour batter into greased 9x13-inch baking pan. In a small bowl, combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over batter. Bake 35-40 minutes.
Yield: 12 servings
Note: Buttermilk substitute: 1 teaspoon baking soda, ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar, 1 cup milk.
Rhubarb Compote
I have no idea where this recipe came from, but the picture of it being served with vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt is beautiful.
1 pound rhubarb, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 4 cups)
½ cup sugar
¼ cup honey
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for dusting
2 large rectangles shredded wheat cereal
Confectioners' sugar, for dusting
1 pint vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt
Combine rhubarb, sugar, honey, butter and cinnamon in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce once or twice to allow steam to escape. Microwave until rhubarb is tender, about 6 minutes. Carefully remove plastic wrap and stir.
Meanwhile, break the shredded wheat into smaller pieces in a bowl. Dust with confectioners' sugar and cinnamon. Spoon the rhubarb compote into bowls, top with ice cream and sprinkle with the shredded wheat.
Serves: 8
Rhubarb Bars
Here is favorite rhubarb recipe from longtime reader Doris Streiff's "Down on the Farm Cookbook, Volume II," compiled with favorites from her New Glarus farm.
1 cup flour
5 tablespoons powdered sugar
½ cup cold butter
1½ cups sugar
½ cup flour
¾ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 eggs, well-beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups chopped rhubarb
Cut butter into the flour and powdered sugar with a pastry blender. Press into a 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over crust. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Cut into bars and serve warm.
Rhubarb Punch
If you have so much rhubarb you don't know what to do with, why not consider another recipe from Streiff's New Glarus farm.
6 quarts sliced rhubarb
6 pints water
1 cup orange juice
3-ounce package cherry Jell-O
5 cups sugar
Bring rhubarb and water to boil and simmer until rhubarb is tender. Remove from heat and strain. Add remaining ingredients and cool. Refrigerate. Can be frozen.
Yield: 1 gallon
