Cooks' Exchange: Rhubarb leaves may be poisonous, but the stalks make it a pie plant

Witnessing how quickly rhubarb grows on a daily basis during the month of May always returns me to the past when I was a youngster, sat among rhubarb's magnificent leaves in daddy's backyard garden and tried to eat a newly picked stalk sprinkled with salt.
If it was good sprinkled on green apples, why not rhubarb stalks, too? A few seconds later I learned never to do that again and along the way, also learned about rhubarb leaves being poisonous. On the sweet side, rhubarb was also known as a “pie plant” and remember with a smile the delicious rhubarb desserts mother made as supper desserts.
I also learned through the years by becoming the cook in my own household the importance of pulling rhubarb stalks to encourage new stalks to grow, how well rhubarb freezes when chopped for favorite breads, muffins, crisps, pies and other favorite recipes, and that my mother's rhubarb pie, clipped a long ago from a Better Homes and Garden magazine, and her rhubarb kuchen recipe remain, as written, among my all time favorites.
Mother's Rhubarb Pie
3 cups diced rhubarb
1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon grated orange rind
3 tablespoons flour
⅛ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 pastry recipe
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Rhubarb Kuchen
Pronounced koo-khehn, the word is German for “coffee cake,” reminiscent of her Hungarian-German nationality and being born in Budapest, Hungary, it is also enjoyed as a dessert.
1¼ cup sifted flour
½ cup butter
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg
2 tablespoons milk
3 cups rhubarb, cut into half-inch lengths
¾ cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter
Blend butter, sugar, salt, flour and baking powder with fingers until creamy. Mix egg and milk with fork and stir into flour mixture with fork. Press into an 8x11-inch coffee cake tin. Spread rhubarb on top of dough. Make streusel topping with sugar, flour and butter, blending with fingers until crumbly.
Sprinkle streusel over top of rhubarb. Bake at 375 degrees for an hour. Serve plain or with whipped cream.
Rhubarb Crisp
Carol Trimberger's "Hand-Me-Down Recipes of Comfort and Joy" is filled with favorite family recipes to remember and share including the harvesting of the first crop of rhubarb from a garden at their Door County cottage to enjoy and appreciate following a long winter.
Filling:
4 cups chopped rhubarb
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons flour
Streusel topping:
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup rolled oats
1½ cups flour
2 cups (4 sticks) butter, softened
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
To make filling, mix together rhubarb, sugar and flour in a large bow. Spread in bottom of prepared pan and set aside.
To make topping, in a medium bowl, mix brown sugar, oats, flour, and butter until mixture forms coarse crumbs to sprinkle over rhubarb. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until sides look a little caramelized. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.
Yield: 24 servings
Rhubarb Crunch
Because of happening to love the simplicity of fruit crisps and crunches, here is a recipe from the "Lancaster Central Market Cookbook" compiled by New York Times Bestselling author Phyllis Good whose cookbooks are treasured reminders.
1 quart rhubarb, cut in 1-inch pieces
¾ cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon salt
Topping:
¼ cup quick oats or rolled oats
¾ cup brown sugar
¼ cup (half stick) butter, melted
Combine rhubarb, sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Spoon into greased 9-inch square baking dish. Combine oats, brown sugar, and butter to make topping. Spring over rhubarb and pat down evenly. Bake at 375 degrees about 40 minutes, until juice is bubbling at edges. Serve warm with milk or whipped cream.
Yield: 6-8 servings
Rhubarb Sour Cream Cake
Another recipe from Good's Central Market cookbook if you are expecting company and happen to have an abundance of red rhubarb, here is a dessert everyone will enjoy.
4 tablespoons (half stick) unsalted butter, softened
1½ cups brown sugar, firmly packed
1 egg
1 tablespoon vanilla
2½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream
4 cups red rhubarb, cut into ½-inch pieces
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon nutmeg
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
Fold in sour cream and rhubarb. Spoon batter into greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Mix sugar and nutmeg and sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until tester inserted in middle comes out clean.
Yield: 12-14 servings
Roasted Rhubarb and Cranberries
Need a special dessert serving only four? Try this triple tested recipe from the cookbook, "Delish! Just Four Ingredients Fast!" serving a delicious fruit dish with a few good dollops of sweetened mascarpone cheese or vanilla yogurt.
2 pounds rhubarb, trimmed, chopped coarsely
¼ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon orange juice
Preheat oven to 350 F/325 F convection. Combine ingredients in medium shallow baking dish. Roast, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until rhubarb is just tender.
Rhubarb-Nut Bread with Streusel Topping
Potluck gatherings are among the most congenial of all social events, combining informality and good food with no huge amount of work for any one person as described in Susan Mahnke Peery and Gordon Peery's wonderful book, "Cooking for Friends." Their 250-page 1991 publication featuring potluck meals will guide you through every aspect to reach success beginning with exceptional bread recipes.
1½ cups brown sugar
⅔ cup vegetable oil
2 eggs
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup soured milk (2 tablespoons lemon juice plus milk to equal 1 cup)
2½ cups flour
1½ cups diced rhubarb
¾ cup chopped nuts
Streusel Topping
½ cup butter, at room temperature
½ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup finely chopped nuts
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In a large bowl beat the brown sugar, oil, and eggs until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix baking soda, salt, vanilla, and soured milk. Add to the brown sugar mixture. Stir in the flour, rhubarb, and nuts. Pour into 2 greased loaf pans (either 9x5-inch or 8x4-inch).
Place the streusel ingredients in a small bowl and mix well with a fork or your fingertips. Sprinkle over the top of the batter. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until the bread tests done.
Rhubarb Torte
Since its beginning in 1851, the Wisconsin State Fair has continually strived to improve Fair activities of all sorts, one including home economics competition that began in 1857 by welcoming prize-winning recipes. A collection of award-winning recipes from 1976-1981 included a simple rhubarb recipe submitted by D. Keil that took third place in 1979.
2 cups flour
1 cup brown or white sugar
1 cup oatmeal
¾ cup margarine
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup water
6 cups finely chopped rhubarb
Mix flour, sugar, oatmeal and margarine until crumbly. Press into 9x13-inch greased pan, reserving one cup of mixture for top. Cook cornstarch, sugar, salt and water until thick. Mix with rhubarb. Pour over crust and sprinkle on topping. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.
Rhubarbecue Sauce
Susan F. Carlman's compilation "Farmers Market Cook Book," first published in 1988, gives thanks to the farmers who bring their bounty to markets throughout the country that provides recipes to remember forever. Here is a recipe that made me smile before even trying it for its description of being a “smooth, mellow sauce good on chicken and ribs, but you might also try it atop a burger.”
½ pound rhubarb, trimmed
½ cup water
⅓ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
¼ cup catsup
½ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon chili powder
3-4 drops Tabasco
Wash rhubarb and chop it fine. Put it into a medium saucepan with the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, until rhubarb is tender. Transfer to a blender or food processor and puree. Chill. Brush this sauce on grilled meats during the last few minutes of cooking.
Yield: 1½ cups
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.