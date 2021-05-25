Cooks' Exchange: Rhubarb leaves may be poisonous, but the stalks make it a pie plant

Witnessing how quickly rhubarb grows on a daily basis during the month of May always returns me to the past when I was a youngster, sat among rhubarb's magnificent leaves in daddy's backyard garden and tried to eat a newly picked stalk sprinkled with salt.

If it was good sprinkled on green apples, why not rhubarb stalks, too? A few seconds later I learned never to do that again and along the way, also learned about rhubarb leaves being poisonous. On the sweet side, rhubarb was also known as a “pie plant” and remember with a smile the delicious rhubarb desserts mother made as supper desserts.

I also learned through the years by becoming the cook in my own household the importance of pulling rhubarb stalks to encourage new stalks to grow, how well rhubarb freezes when chopped for favorite breads, muffins, crisps, pies and other favorite recipes, and that my mother's rhubarb pie, clipped a long ago from a Better Homes and Garden magazine, and her rhubarb kuchen recipe remain, as written, among my all time favorites.

Mother's Rhubarb Pie

3 cups diced rhubarb

1 cup sugar

½ teaspoon grated orange rind

3 tablespoons flour

⅛ teaspoon salt