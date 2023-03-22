When this column began in April 1993, WSJ writer Chris Martell described me as being a “best known cookbook author” who responded to readers’ requests for long lost recipes by including them in my weekly columns. Featuring all types of foods remembered from my past growing up on Madison’s East Side during the 1940s and 1950s, writing my column became an invigorating and exciting experience well beyond describing. It also included one of my own favorite recipes, reminding readers of my passion for Italian and Sicilian flavors due to my father being a Sicilian immigrant who grew up in the old Greenbush neighborhood.

Frittura delizie Romano

2 10-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach

¾ cup ricotta cheese, drained well, if necessary

½ cup freshly grated Romano or Parmesan cheese

½ cup dry bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup flour

Vegetable oil for frying

Spaghetti sauce, optional

Cook spinach according to package directions. Drain well in a strainer, pressing out all liquid with back of spoon. Combine spinach, cheeses, crumbs, seasonings and eggs in a medium-sized bowl. Lightly flour hands, shape mixture into 1½-inch balls and roll lightly in flour. Heat oil in deep fryer to 350 degrees or heat 2 inches of oil in heavy pan. Being careful not to crowd, fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels before serving. Serves: 6-8

***

While many of the requested recipes were expected to be found in my cookbook collection of 300-400 cookbooks, the collection today has reached the 1000-mark and my house seems to bulge at times with books.

My response today, 30 years later, is to mention what a wonderful and delicious experience Cooks’ Exchange has been and will continue to be, and by sharing reader Steve Hildebrand’s recent request for Rennebohm’s original chili recipe, thanks to the day I answered a knock on my front door to find Ralph Jacobson standing there, holding a white plastic container filled with Rennebohm’s original chili and the recipe that he would share.

The Original Rennebohm Chili

(as it appeared June 15, 2014)

2 pounds hamburger

½ cup chopped onion

72 ounces Bush’s canned red beans, undrained

16 ounces tomato puree

13 ounces canned tomatoes

4 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

¼ teaspoon powdered garlic

½ teaspoon paprika

1⁄3 teaspoon black pepper

3 ounces spaghetti, broken, boiled and drained

Brown hamburger and chopped onion together; drain. Add remaining ingredients; stir occasionally and simmer 1 hour. In the meantime, break spaghetti in desired lengths. When cooked, rinse and add to chili. Makes 1 gallon.

***

Continuing with wonderful memories about the Rennebohm Drug Stores we grew up with, especially if snow was falling and you just happened to miss the bus headed for home, you could rest your feet and warm your fingers while treating yourself to a piece of cherry pie and coffee at your favorite Rennie’s location. When time was of the essence, there were always favorite menu items waiting to be ordered and served within minutes.

On February 23, 1994, Rennebohm’s was featured here again with more memories about the 1950s when I was teenager and enjoyed stopping by a favorite Rennie’s to enjoy what they were serving while sitting on a small spin-around stool along their tall marble counters.

Rennebohm’s Chicken Noodle Soup

4 quarts of homemade chicken stock or 3 quarts canned chicken broth with 1 quart of water

2 ½ cups diced carrots

2 cups diced celery

1 1⁄3 cups diced onions

1 ½ cups diced chicken

1 ½ pound frozen noodles

Place all ingredients except the noodles in a large stockpot and bring to a boil. Add noodles and simmer for 45 minutes or until noodles are tender.

***

Rennebohm’s Cherry Pie

4 cups pitted cherries

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons powdered, unflavored gelatin

9-inch unbaked pie shell

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, sprinkle sugar over cherries and let stand overnight. Drain well the next morning, reserving the juice and adding enough water to make 1 2⁄3 cups. In small saucepan, bring the juice to a boil and add gelatin. Cook until thick and clear. Pour over cherries and stir to coat fruit with the glaze. Pour into pie shell and bake 15 minutes longer until crust is golden brown.

***

Rennebohm’s Classic Pecan Pie

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup Karo, light or dark

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons margarine, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ½ cups pecans

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust

In large bowl, combine first five ingredients until well blended. Stir in pecans. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes, or until knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes clean. Serves 8.

***

Hot Fudge Mary Jane Brownies

5 ½ ounces semi-sweet chocolate

2 sticks plus 2 tablespoons margarine

3 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 cups flour

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla

¾ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt chocolate and margarine in small saucepan and set aside. In large mixing bowl, cream sugar and eggs together with an electric mixer, then incorporate well. In separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients by spoonfuls to chocolate mixture, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla, combine well and stir in walnuts. Pour into well-greased 9-by-12-inch pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Brownies should be moist and chewy.

Makes 2 dozen.

Note: For a Hot Fudge Mary Jane, top a brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzle with warmed hot fudge sauce and top with a dollop of whipped cream.

***

The end of my first column also mentioned Rennebohm’s at State and Lake being better known as “The Pharm” in 1986 and that all 21 stores had been sold to Walgreens.