Something wonderful happened a few weekends ago. I suddenly became an 18-year-old once again about to graduate from Madison East High’s Class of 1956.
The transformation was due to a heartwarming gathering that wouldn’t have been possible without classmates Iretta Falch Pullara and Mary Ann Serstad Martin. The pair teamed up to plan another reunion filled with memories from the past, the friendships we made, our teenage achievements and life beyond to find us all at 80 years old.
The two-day weekend began Friday evening at The Baskerville, a stone’s throw from the Capitol Square, where Inez Anderson Baskerville and her husband, David (a 1955 West High graduate), hosted a gathering at their penthouse, where smiles, laughter and hugs were exchanged with good friends and classmates we hadn’t seen for a long time. For the rest of the weekend, I became “Trip” once again, a nickname inherited from my father, Mike Tripalin, during his own high school days in the 1920s as a Central halfback.
Saturday afternoon and evening found us back on the eastside at Kavenaugh’s Esquire on North Sherman Avenue, where celebrating continued with more rounds of moments to remember, including those who were no longer with us.
The weekend of reuniting should carry us through to 2021 with a grand finale to celebrate 65 years of Purgolder pride that began when we were all young adventurous teens promising to explore a thousand miles in the future by taking one step at a time that, for me, also became delicious along the way.
Although a blue cheese spread has not been requested by a reader for a celebration of any kind, here is one I recently discovered and made for my husband who loves blue cheese. It is delicious on crackers, but you might want to set it out for a short time so it spreads more easily. It’s also worthy of being served on apple or pear wedges rubbed first with lemon juice to prevent discoloration.
Blue cheese and walnut spread
4 ounces bar cream cheese, room temperature
½ cup walnuts, chopped
Coarse salt and ground pepper
4 ounces (1 cup) cold crumbled blue cheese, such as Stilton (See: Note)
Crackers or crostini, for serving
In a medium bowl, stir cream cheese with a wooden spoon until softened. Mix in walnuts; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold in blue cheese breaking up as little as possible. Transfer mixture to a small bowl; smooth top. Serve with crackers or crostini. To store; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 1 week. Makes 1 ª cups.
Note: Because of having Crystal Farms crumbled blue cheese on hand, I used that and was satisfied with the results.
Reader Karen Mockrud Manion shared how much she enjoyed seeing Ovens of Brittany recipes here a few weeks ago and also brought to my attention another recipe as being a “simple and delicious.” Author Terese Allen described it as a French recipe that was made much simpler at the Ovens as “chunky, buttery, savory potatoes steam-roasted and best served sizzling hot with broiled steak or panfried fish.”
Rissarole potatoes
2 pounds potatoes (6-8 medium)
4 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic salt
½ teaspoon celery salt
½ teaspoon onion salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Peel potatoes, cut into large chunks and place in a baking dish. Cut butter into small pieces and distribute over potatoes. Sprinkle spices evenly over all. Add water to come one quarter of the way up the potatoes. Do not cover. Bake 30 to 45 minutes, until tender. If any liquid remains, it can be strained into a saucepan, reduced over high heat and drizzled back over the potatoes.
Serves 4-5
Back in January, Mary Ann Reed asked if a favorite Madison restaurant on the Square would part with their creamy carrot soup recipe. Since they did not respond, I’ve been searching for a “creamy carrot” soup and recently found one in “The Best of Byerly’s,” a cookbook compiled from the Test Kitchen of Byerly’s Home Economists. Byerly’s is an exceptional upscale supermarket in Minnesota and I hope their carrot soup recipe is as good as what Reed remembers having in Madison. It is a light soup with dry sherry and gingerroot and made creamy in a blender or food processor.
Carrot soup
¼ cup butter
1 large onion, chopped (1 ½ cups)
2 tablespoons finely minced ginger root
1 ½ teaspoons, minced garlic
2 pounds carrots, sliced ½-inch thick (4 cups)
4 14- ounce cans, ª-less-salt chicken broth
1 cup dry sherry
Snipped fresh chives
In large Dutch oven, melt butter. Saute onion, ginger root and garlic until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in carrots, chicken broth and sherry. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until carrots are soft (45 to 50 minutes). In blender or food processor, process half of soup; repeat with remainder. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. Reheat just before serving. Garnish with chives.
Makes 8 cups.
With vegetables on the mind, here is a casserole sent from Donna Brooks’ Kitchen in Baraboo. Brooks’ “Home Cookin’” cookbook was printed nine times to keep up with the demand.
Creamy asparagus bake
1 can of cream of asparagus soup
ª cup sour cream
1 cup shredded cheese
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
3 to 4 cups asparagus
Combine soup, sour cream, cheese and parsley flakes. Mix well and set aside. Place asparagus in a greased 1 ½ quart casserole. Top with sauce. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Optional ingredient would be buttered crumbs on top.
Here is a hot dog sauce from a June 2001 “Hometown” cookbook, that has fascinated me. It is supposed to be needed to make Michigan Red Hots — a steamed hot dog and roll topped with mustard, a chili-like sauce, and diced onions.
Michigan sauce
2 pounds lean ground beef
15-ounce can tomato sauce
½ cup water
¼ cup barbecue sauce
2 tablespoons minced dried onion
2 to 4 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauce
In a large saucepan, cook ground beef until browned. Drain off fat. Stir in tomato sauce, water, barbecue sauce, dried onion, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and hot pepper sauce. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover; simmer 5 to 10 minutes or to desired consistency. Makes about 5 cups of sauce; enough for 15 hot dogs.
Otto Anderson has been a longtime reader who asked for a sugar-free recipe for macaroon cookies. Because there was no response, I decided to do some searching online and found this with wonderful comments from those who already made them.
Diabetic coconut macaroons
1 ª cups coconut
2 tablespoons flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 large egg whites
½ teaspoon vanilla
In a small bowl combine coconut, flour and salt. In second bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, fold in vanilla. Drop by full rounded teaspoons onto greased baking sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for 18-20 minutes. Remove from baking sheet and cool on wire rack. Makes 18.