Cooks' Exchange: Rescue that rhubarb for some winning recipes

When the middle of August arrives, one begins to wonder about all the things still needing attention in backyard gardens that haven’t yet been addressed, one this summer being the arrival of a new brownie recipe using chopped rhubarb.

The beauty and charm of healthy rhubarb plants in my yard has always been celebrated until this summer’s extreme temperatures caused their stalks to wither overnight. The heat also affected my basil, Italian parsley, oregano, thyme, rosemary and other favorite herbs, while the tiniest of insects seemed to multiply overnight.

Giving other thoughts to a season of favorite recipes, a decision was made to search for summer favorites to prepare and enjoy beginning with the rhubarb brownie recipe shared by reader Mike Repas and described as being a “rich fudgy chocolate and brown butter batter with bits of fresh rhubarb.” If your rhubarb stalks have already been rescued from the intensity of this summer’s heat to wash, cut and place in the freezer for some time in the future, you might consider thawing and cutting enough to fill ¾ a cup to make the first brownie recipe I’ve ever seen using ... rhubarb.

Rhubarb Brownies

½ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 tablespoons milk

1 egg

¾ cup chopped rhubarb

Gently cook butter over medium-low heat until it starts to get a light golden color. Stir frequently once it starts taking on color to avoid scorching it. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, grease an 8-inch square baking dish and preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, baking powder and cocoa powder. Stir egg and milk into the browned butter. Then stir in the dry ingredients until just combined. Fold in the chopped rhubarb. Spoon into prepared pan and bake for 20-25 minutes or until set.

***

With fresh rhubarb in mind, described as being a delicious way to use the plant, straight from the garden, here is a recipe from the “Celebrated Seasons” cookbook published in 1987 by the Junior League of Minneapolis.

Rhubarb Strawberry Crumble

4 cups diced rhubarb (½-inch pieces)

1 cup fresh whole strawberries

½ cup sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup butter, melted

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine rhubarb, strawberries and ½ cup sugar. Pour mixture into a 9-inch square pan. Combine flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, salt and egg in medium bowl. Mix until crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit. Drizzle with melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until browned. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

***

This superb recipe is described in Phillip Stephen Schulz’s “Celebrating America” cookbook as being “the best recipe on earth for zucchini muffins.”

Zucchini Muffin Gems

½ cup sugar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

¼ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup grated zucchini (about ¼ pound)

¼ cup raisins, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine sugar, egg and oil. Mix well. In a medium bowl, sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Stir this into the sugar-egg mixture. Add zucchini, raisins and pecans, and stir only until mixed; do not overwork. Spoon batter into a well-buttered 9-cup muffin tin, filling each cup about two-thirds full. Bake until muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen.

***

If you have a passion for blueberry muffins, this might be the most popular muffin in the entire country; so claims Schulz, who flavors these muffins with grated orange peel.

Blueberry Muffins

1 cup blueberries, picked over

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon finely grated orange peel

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup milk (or half milk and half buttermilk)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease the cups of a 12-muffin pan. Toss blueberries with ¼ cup flour in a bowl. Set aside. Sift remaining flour with the sugar, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl. Stir in the egg, orange peel, butter and milk. Fold in blueberries. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, filling each cup about two-thirds full. Bake until golden and firm, 20-25 minutes. Cool in pan on a rack for 5 minutes before unmolding the muffins. Makes about 12 muffins.

***

Here is another Schulz favorite that makes a wonderful brunch dish any time of the year with reader Isabel Hubbard in mind.

Fettucine with Walnuts and Avocados

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup sherry wine vinegar

¹⁄³ cup diced sun-dried tomatoes

½ cup chopped fresh basil

2 scallions, chopped

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

1 avocado, peeled and diced

1¼ pounds dry fettuccine

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients except the fettuccine and toss well. Cook the pasta in boiling water until just tender. Drain well. Add to the bowl and toss while pasta is still hot. Serve immediately. Serves 6.

Rodale’s Zucchini with Garlic and Oregano

1½ pounds zucchini

1½ teaspoons olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 large tomato, seeded and diced

¾ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese, optional

Trim zucchini and cut into ¼-inch slices. In large skillet over medium heat, warm oil. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds or just until fragrant. Add zucchini and toss to mix. Add tomato and oregano. Toss well to mix. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until zucchini softens. Add salt and pepper and stir gently to mix. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese before serving, optional.

Makes 4 servings.