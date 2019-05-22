Reminders of mothers and loved ones continue to arrive on a daily basis, and while each one ignites personal warmth and happiness with recipes from the past, I find myself smiling and wishing for another moment or two to spend with my own mother and the special breakfasts she used to make that always began with a glass of orange juice or a grapefruit half with a maraschino cherry in the center, followed by fried Oscar Mayer bacon, sunnyside-up eggs, toast with homemade jam, and cocoa with melting marshmallows.
Margie Rem shared memories about her Aunt Nyla Ganser who lived on a farm outside Sauk City and always had a dessert made and ready to serve. She made use of every berry she could find and pick and, of course, her pastry recipes all call for lard which Rem admits were “pretty awesome, but not so healthy”.
Aunt Nyla’s shortcake
2 cups flour
½ teaspoon salt
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
Heaping 1/3 cup of lard (or substitute shortening or butter)
½ cup milk
1 egg, well beaten
Fresh fruit such as berries, optional
Sift dry ingredients together into a mixing bowl. Blend in lard with a pastry cutter. Add milk and egg. Adjust milk until moistened. Spoon batter into 4 mounds (cakes) onto a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. To serve, cut cakes in half. Spoon berries onto the bottom half and top with the other half.
Rose Ann Sprang, whose husband, Donald, served for 30 plus years with the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard, has shared an update of a family favorite that appeared in “Favorites from our Cozy Kitchens,” the Guard cookbook I compiled in 1973-74 that, she admits, “brings back nice memories and is well worn.”
Spoonburgers
1 pound ground beef
1 can condensed chicken gumbo soup
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Brown meat; drain grease. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer 15 minutes. Spoon between toasted hamburger buns.
Note: She now adds 1 or 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce to the meat which can be ground beef or ground turkey.
A favorite cookbook for Linda Meeks happens to be “Scents of the Kitchen” published in 2009 and filled with favorite recipes from the Otterhound Club of America. For best results, she suggests waiting for summer when the freshest ingredients are available. She also mentioned being a “devoted reader” of this column, having learned so much from her mother, Lela Jacobson, a great cook and friend who received many awards and was often featured here in the past.
Arlyne’s Gazpacho
10 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 large English cucumber, diced
1 red pepper, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 large red onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
¾ cup red wine vinegar
1 large can tomato juice (preferably low sodium)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
¼ cup plus fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
Juice of 1 lime
Dash of Tabasco
In a large glass bowl, combine vegetables. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. You can add half the mixture to a food processor and blend until smooth. Then combine the puree with the original mixture. She suggests doing this just before serving. Best chilled for 24 hours.
Back in March, Madison readers Delores Ebert and Mona Fuszard sent a number of their own tried-and-true recipes to share along the way. Here is one of Fuszard’s favorites that belonged to Patricia Aschenbrucker.
Easy s pareribs and sauerkraut
32 ounce can sauerkraut, drained
2 pounds country-style ribs, deboned and trimmed
¼ cup brown sugar
10-ounce can French onion soup, do not dilute
Place sauerkraut, ribs, and brown sugar in roasting pan. Cover with the soup and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 3 to 4 hours. Roast, covered, until the last half hour, then remove cover.
Here is a favorite birthday dessert Delores Ebert makes for her husband, LeRoy, who worked at Oscar Mayer & Company for 36 years. The recipe goes further back to a time in Milwaukee when the Blockowiak Dairy delivered dairy products within the city on horse drawn dairy wagons. Ebert’s father brought home recipes for her mother to make with some of their dairy products.
Frozen cheese torte
2 tablespoons gelatin
½ cup cold water
2 egg yolks
½ teaspoon salt
1 pint whipping cream
½ cup milk
1 cup sugar
2 pounds cottage cheese (small curd)
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 egg whites
Dissolve gelatin in cold water. Beat yolks slightly. Add sugar, salt and milk to yolks.
Cook yolk mixture in double boiler until it is like thin custard. Remove from heat, add gelatin and stir well. Cool until mixture begins to thicken. Add cheese and vanilla. Mix well. Fold in beaten cream and beaten egg whites. If desired, add cherries or chopped fruit. Pour into torte pan lined with graham cracker crust. Top with remaining crumbs and chill overnight. Remove from torte pan and serve.
Graham cracker crust
22 graham crackers
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup sugar
1/3 cup melted butter
Roll to crush crackers. Add sugar, cinnamon and melted butter. Mix and reserve ¾ cup for top. Line torte pan (spring form) with crumbs, pressing onto sides and bottom.
Following the recent column featuring dog food recipes, a letter arrived from Larry Weber with a recipe he found a few years ago in a Martha Stewart publication. He makes a batch every now and then and claims he’s never met a dog who didn’t love them.
Dog biscuits
2 cups barley flour (see note)
½ cup old-fashioned oatmeal
1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
Enough water (or chicken stock) to make a stiff dough...maybe 3 tablespoons, more or less
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl to form a dough. Roll out between 2 sheets of plastic wrap to ¼-inch thick. Remove plastic wrap and use a 3 ½ inch bone shaped cookie cutter to cut out biscuits. Reroll scraps and continue cutting biscuits. Space biscuits about an inch apart on the baking sheet and bake for about 30 minutes until nicely browned and firm. Transfer biscuits to wire racks, turn off oven, and put racks in oven overnight. Store in air-tight containers.
Note: Willy St. Co-op sells barley flour (be sure not to use malted barley flour)
Recent requests: A Beloit reader has requested a recipe for “Dutch Baby” she describes as being similar to a fluffy pancake ordered at a Chicago restaurant. Can you help?
Iline Marking is looking for an old rhubarb dessert recipe she used to make with a package of vanilla pudding cooked with 2 cups of milk. She also needs the amount of rhubarb necessary to bake in a graham cracker crust, then cool before serving. Can you help?
Also, if you send a recipe, please attach your name and how I can reach you if necessary. Many recipe cards have arrived during the past with no identification.