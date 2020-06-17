Cooks' Exchange: Remembering a father's favorite meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s been 24 years since I last saw the glitter in my father’s eyes telling me how much he loved me. Though I was a grandmother at the time, I was still Daddy’s little girl, the one he carried in his arms while skating on cold winter evenings over frozen Tenney Park lagoons, or tucked tightly behind him when our toboggan whizzed over Oscar Mayer ice blocks at Olbrich Park.

When spring arrived, we’d visit Berg Sporting Goods on Atwood Avenue to select hooks, lines and sinkers for my tackle box and a new summer season of fishing together.

Gardening with seeds and annuals purchased from Klein’s on East Washington Avenue and Flagstad’s on Waubesa Street also meant interesting bugs and worms he’d set aside for me to study while turning the soil to plant. I also remember his passion for King Arthur and Knights of the Round Table on Sunday mornings as he read out loud from the funny pages about Prince Valiant with me on his lap.