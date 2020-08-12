Cooks' Exchange: Rediscovering delicious restaurant recipes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in an isthmus city gave us so many opportunities for fun. By the time August approached, we already had established favorite shorelines to swim in the four lakes surrounding us, or we were busy hiking through heavily wooded parks where we played and picnicked with families, best friends, and neighbors well into the evening when fireplaces and bonfires provided what was needed for frying hot dogs and hamburgers.

Often our fun included places to visit like Vilas Zoo where we’d talk to the animals, discover a nearby shoreline to test fishing with a drop line or cane pole, or casually float down the Yahara River on inner tubes. We seemed to walk everywhere, but if a bus was needed, cost was nickel or dime. Whatever we did to celebrate the moment, ideas of what was waiting for us the next day depended only on the weather.

With September approaching, my thoughts and those of readers preparing smaller recipes found me reaching for an old and still favorite cookbook featuring “America’s Best Restaurant Recipes.” The cookbook to serve 2, 6 and 24, written and published in 1973 by Barbara Kraus, brought smiles to my face, returning me to 1993 when I needed a favorite recipe to begin this column and was reminded of one of my all time favorites shared by Mario’s in Dallas, Texas.

Frittura Delizie Romano