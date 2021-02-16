Cooks' Exchange: Recipes to savor from St. Louis to Wisconsin

Recently, while casually searching through my Webster’s New World Dictionary of Culinary Arts published in 1997, I noticed that barbecue sauce is described as being American, traditionally made with tomatoes, onion, mustard, garlic, brown sugar and vinegar to baste barbecued meats and poultry.

I have no qualms about that, but since 1997 many new things have happened in the culinary world that surrounds us.

While attending an annual outdoor fundraising Labor Day festival a few years ago 300 miles north in Burnett County, I purchased a used, hard-cover, spiral-bound, 275-page cookbook in mint condition for 50 cents. The discovery stirred my thought process.

Finding recipes from other areas seemed to be fairly similar until opening “Savour St. Louis: A Blending of Tastes & Cultures,” compiled and published in 1996 by the Barnes Hospital Auxiliary at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. This exceptional compilation from Missouri promised a variegated selection of recipes reflecting the intriguing mingling of cultures and traditions in the great Gateway City.

St. Louis’ Toasted Ravioli