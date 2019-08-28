The purpose for this column continues to be much like planting a seed in fertile backyard soil, then patiently awaiting fruition from tender loving care, perfect temperatures, sunshine, and sprinkles of rain to help along the way. Requests from readers become the planted seed and responses ooze with the fruition necessary to make everything else happen along the way.
Such was the case a few weeks ago, while sharing the end of a pier on a lake up north enjoying the company of Mary Zahn, McFarland, who is entering her sophomore year at the University of Minnesota, discussion eventually moved from studies to flavors of recipes including an appetizer made with Wheat Chex cereal. And, surprisingly, during that time I happened to be reading a copy of the 1993 State Journal cooking contest including the honorable mention a Wheat Chex recipe submitted by Diane Rappe, Madison.
A short time later, wanting to learn more, two more Chex recipes were found in a heartwarming cookbook, “Recipes and Remembrances,” compiled and published in 2003 as HospiceCare’s 25th Anniversary of Celebrating Very Special People. With the leadership of Susan D. Phillips, the 225-page compilation is a gift for many reasons including favorite recipes shared by families in memory of their loved ones who were cared for in such special ways.
Arlene Turk had shared this recipe in memory of June Turk Tensfeldt who loved making new recipes and made this family favorite, especially during the Christmas season “they couldn’t stop eating.”
Pecan party mix
¾ cup brown sugar
¾ cup butter
2 ½ cups Rice Chex cereal
5 cups Crispix cereal
1 cup pecan halves
Boil brown sugar and butter together for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Mix both cereals and pecans together in a large bowl. Pour brown sugar mixture over cereal, stir to coat and bake in a 9x13-inch pan at 325 degrees for 8 to 15 minutes. Cool.
Melody Hope shared this recipe in memory of her father, Lawrence Napholz, being the “kindest man she had ever known.”
Praline snack mix
1 ½ cups butter
¾ cup brown sugar
6 cups Crispix cereal
1 cup pecan halves
1 cup pretzel sticks
Combine butter and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Mix cereal, pecans and pretzels together in a large bowl. Pour boiling mixture over cereal and stir to coat. Place in a 9x13-inch cake pan and bake at 350 degrees for 7 minutes. Stir and bake for another 7 minutes. Spread on foil to cool. Yield: 6 servings
This is Diane Rappe’s honorable mention recipe from the 1993 State Journal cooking contest.
Oriental cashew crunch
16 ounces oat squares cereal
3-ounce can of chow mein (crispy) noodles
1 cup cashews
1⁄3 cup oil
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
Combine cereal, noodles, and cashews in a 9x13-inch pan. Mix remaining ingredients and pour over cereal mixture. Stir to coat evenly. Bake for 1 hour at 250 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool.
Reader BJ Massoth responded with her favorite recipe found in a 2004 “Cooking Light” magazine.
Crisp & spicy snack mix
2 cups Crispix cereal (rice and corn)
1 cup tiny pretzel twists
½ cup reduced-fat Wheat Thins
½ cup reduced-fat Cheez-It crackers
1 ½ tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon ginger stir-fry sauce, such as Lawry’s
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
In bowl, combine cereal, pretzels and crackers. In separate bowl, combine butter, sauce, chili powder, cumin and salt; drizzle over cereal mixture, tossing to coat. Spread mixture into sprayed jelly-roll pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 30 minutes or until crisp, stirring twice.
Makes 4 cups
Clipped many years ago, here is the “original” Crispix mix with another flavor.
Original Crispix mix
7 cups Crispix cereal
1 cup mixed nuts
1 cup pretzels
3 tablespoons butter, mixed
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon onion salt
2 teaspoons lemon juice
4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Combine cereal, nuts and pretzels, put in a 9x13 pan, and set aside. Stir together remaining ingredients and gently stir into mixture to evenly coat. Bake at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool. Store in airtight container.
While featuring favorite family recipes, this was featured in “Wisconsin State Fair Favorites from 1976 to 1981” as submitted by Margaret Zickert in 1978 for First Place honors.
Applesauce raisin nut bread
1 ½ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup raisins, chopped
1 cup oatmeal
¼ cup nuts
2 eggs, beaten
1/3 cup corn oil
1 cup sweetened applesauce
Mix and sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir in sugar, raisins, oatmeal and nuts. Mix in beaten eggs, oil and applesauce only until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour into an oiled 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Bake at 325 degrees for about 1 hour. Remove from pan immediately; cool. Wrap cooled bread and store one day before serving for easier slicing.
If Mike Repas hasn’t won awards for the masterpieces created in his kitchen, I’d be shocked due to what he has shared with a smile for this column. He refers to this recipe as being “pantry-friendly” because all the ingredients, except for the parsley, can be stocked at all times and the recipe together quickly with pasta and sauce being finished at as near the same time as possible, taking no more than about 15 minutes.
Quick clam sauce with a kick
12-16-ounce package of cooked strand pasta of choice, like linguine, vermicelli or thin spaghetti
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 6.5 ounce cans of chopped clams with juice
½ teaspoon peperoncino
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Add olive oil to a non-stick skillet over low heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring until it begins to “tan” being careful not to burn. Add clams with juice, peperoncino and butter. Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Add pasta, mix and toss. If sauce seems to be getting a little “tight”, add a little pasta cooking water. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
If you don’t have fresh parsley on hand, substitute 1 tablespoon of dried parsley when you add the clams, peperoncino and butter to create the sauce.