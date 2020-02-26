Cooks' Exchange: Recipes to help make it through the shortest month

The shortest month of the year suddenly seems like the longest month and I wonder if it has anything to do with the weather. Since more than a few of the days seemed to feel coldest to me, my memory suddenly carried me back to being a little girl who played outside in all kinds of winter weather with nary a complaint.

But back then there was always a cup of cocoa topped with a marshmallow waiting for me in the kitchen after my snowsuit, cap, mittens, and other winter paraphernalia had been removed down in the basement and either hung on the clothesline to dry or placed over clean newspapers to absorb melting snow from my heavy warm stadium boots.

This time, after below zero temperatures overdosed me with wind chill factors, I poured myself a cup of coffee and settled into my favorite comfortable chair with a short stack of recipes needing attention and an old faded blue three-hole notebook of old grand prize recipe winners from 1962, 1969 and 1971.

After deciding to begin with the year 2020, I reached for an outstanding salad recipe shared by my good friend, Sherill Slack, who had attached it to a Christmas greeting at a gathering in December.

Mixed greens with citrus salad and cranberry vinaigrette

2 5-ounce packages fresh spring mix lettuce