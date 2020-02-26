Cooks' Exchange: Recipes to help make it through the shortest month

The shortest month of the year suddenly seems like the longest month and I wonder if it has anything to do with the weather. Since more than a few of the days seemed to feel coldest to me, my memory suddenly carried me back to being a little girl who played outside in all kinds of winter weather with nary a complaint.
But back then there was always a cup of cocoa topped with a marshmallow waiting for me in the kitchen after my snowsuit, cap, mittens, and other winter paraphernalia had been removed down in the basement and either hung on the clothesline to dry or placed over clean newspapers to absorb melting snow from my heavy warm stadium boots.
This time, after below zero temperatures overdosed me with wind chill factors, I poured myself a cup of coffee and settled into my favorite comfortable chair with a short stack of recipes needing attention and an old faded blue three-hole notebook of old grand prize recipe winners from 1962, 1969 and 1971.
After deciding to begin with the year 2020, I reached for an outstanding salad recipe shared by my good friend, Sherill Slack, who had attached it to a Christmas greeting at a gathering in December.
Mixed greens with citrus salad and cranberry vinaigrette
2 5-ounce packages fresh spring mix lettuce
1 ½ cups thinly sliced celery
3 navel oranges, peeled and segmented
½ cup chopped roasted pecans
8-ounce package goat cheese, crumbled
1 ½ cups fresh cranberries
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
1 teaspoon salt
In large bowl, combine lettuce mixture with next four ingredients. In bowl of food processor, combine cranberries and remaining 5 ingredients. Process 15-30 seconds or until cranberries have been minced and mixture is well combined. Drizzle cranberry mixture over lettuce mixture, tossing to combine.
Note: Can prepare Step #2 day before serving salad.
Serves 10-12
Reader Bonnie Reuter, Reedsburg, shared a favorite salad recipe. It’s from “People Pleasing Recipes,” 1971, Waunakee’s 100th birthday.
Salad for a crowd
2 cans pineapple tidbits
2 cans pears
6 bananas
1 can peach pie filling
Marshmallows, optional
Cherries, for color
Drain canned fruit and cut into pieces. Add other ingredients. Fold in pie filling last. May be used immediately or if the bananas are left out, refrigerate overnight.
My friend Delores Ebert happens to be an outstanding cook who last year shared many of her favorites along with a bit of history attached about the greenhouses her parents once had to raise two crops of tomatoes each year. But today, it’s time to feature lemon meringue pie, her husband LeRoy’s all-time favorite.
Lemon meringue pie
5 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups water
1 cup sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
3 egg yolks, slightly beaten
2 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
Mix cornstarch with ½ cup cold water in top of double boiler, blend in sugar and salt. Add remainder of water and when well blended, stir constantly over low heat until mixture boils. Continue cooking for another approximately 3 minutes, stirring constantly (mixture will get thick). Gradually pour some hot mixture over beaten egg yolks, stirring constantly. Return egg yolk mixture to double boiler and cook 2 minutes longer
Remove from heat, add butter, lemon juice and grated lemon rind. Mix well, cool to lukewarm and pour into baked pie shell. Keep covered while cooling.
Meringue:
3 eggs whites
6 tablespoons sugar
Beat egg whites stiff, gradually beat in sugar. Pile on top of pie, bake in oven at 325 degrees for 15 minutes (meringue peaks will brown.)
Note: Ebert does not use a double boiler when making the custard. She places a pot directly on the unit, being sure to stir constantly. This goes a lot faster than using a double boiler. Also, sometimes she uses 4 eggs, instead of 3, for no special reason.
Another Ebert favorite is a grape salad recipe shared by one of the ladies in her summer swim Zumba class. At the end of the season, they all enjoy a class potluck and this is always a huge hit.
Best grape salad
2 pounds green seedless grapes
2 pounds red seedless grapes
8 ounces sour cream
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping:
1 cup brown sugar, packed (to taste)
1 cup crushed pecans, (to taste) or walnuts
Wash and stem grapes. Set aside. Mix sour cream, cream cheese, white sugar and vanilla, by hand. Stir grapes into mixture and pour into large serving bowl. Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over top of grapes to cover completely. Chill overnight.
A reader recently asked me about a chocolate cake made with mayonnaise and I discovered a recipe while sorting through some older “Cooking Pleasure” magazines.
Super-moist chocolate mayo cake
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1 cup water
3 eggs
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blend all ingredients and bake as directed on box.
