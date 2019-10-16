While snipping and drying healthier circles of basil and Italian parsley than I’ve ever managed to harvest before, thoughts raced through my mind for answers to how the herbs grew so well while thick patches of unfamiliar weeds surrounded them. Glancing over to my next door neighbors’ gardens merely confirmed for me that they must have paid far more attention to what was growing in their gardens.
Another lingering question was why a new generation of hungry rabbits weren’t nibbling beautiful healthy garden weeds, preferring instead to dine on wilting summer annuals. Was it possible that healthy weeds lack flavor?
Another question to solve was a request from Donna Irish, Barneveld, regarding vegetarian chickpea burgers mentioned in an article appearing in the State Journal in 2013. Confessing that I had no idea what a chickpea is, I needed help from the newspaper’s features department. I then learned that vegetarian chickpea burgers have become a staple in the Irish household with their favorite variation of using feta cheese instead of a cheddar/cottage cheese blend.
This recipe was featured in the State Journal earlier this year and is from America’s Test Kitchen.
Falafel burgers with tahini-yogurt sauce
8 ounces dried chickpeas, picked over and rinsed
¹⁄³ cup tahini
¹⁄³ cup plain Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons lemon juice, plus extra for seasoning
¾ cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems
¾ cup fresh parsley leaves
½ onion, chopped fine
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon table salt
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus extra as needed
4 hamburger buns, toasted if desired
¼ English cucumber, sliced thin
½ cup quick pickled red onions (see recipe)
Place chickpeas in large container and cover with water by 2 to 3 inches. Soak at room temperature for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Drain well.
Whisk tahini, yogurt and lemon juice in medium bowl until smooth. Season with salt and extra lemon juice to taste; set aside. (Sauce can be refrigerated for up to 4 days; let come to room temperature and stir to recombine before serving.) Process cilantro, parsley, onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt and cayenne in food processor until mixture is finely ground, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add chickpeas and pulse 6 times. Continue to pulse until chickpeas are coarsely chopped and resemble sesame seeds, about 6 more pulses. Transfer mixture to large bowl and set aside.
Whisk flour and 1/3 cup water in bowl until no lumps remain. Microwave, whisking every 10 seconds, until mixture thickens to stiff, smooth, pudding-like consistency that forms mound when dropped from end of whisk into bowl, 40 to 80 seconds. Stir baking powder into flour paste. Add flour paste to chickpea mixture and, using rubber spatula, mix until fully incorporated. (Falafel,mixture can be refrigerated for up to 2 hours.) Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Using 1 cup measure, drop 4 even portions (about 3/4 cup each) into skillet, then press each portion into ¾ -inch thick patty with back of spoon. Cook until golden browned and crisp on first side, 4 to 6 minutes. Using 2 spatulas, gently flip patties and cook until well browned and crisp on second side, 4 to 6 minutes, adding extra oil as needed if skillet looks dry. Serve burgers on buns, topped with cucumber, pickled onions, and tahini-yogurt sauce.
Quick pickled red onions
Makes about 1 cup.
1 cup red wine vinegar
¹⁄³ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon table salt
1 red onion, halved and sliced thin through root
Bring vinegar, sugar, and salt to simmer in small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Off heat, stir in onion, cover and let cool at room temperature, about 1 hour. Serve. (Pickled onions can be refrigerated in airtight container for up to 1 week.)
There haven’t been many vegetarian recipes requested in the past, but if you like Italian food, here are a few vegetarian recipes from the cookbook “Deliciously Italian” by Federico and Stephen Moramarco who claim vegetarians can easily survive on an Italian diet because so many pastas are made without meat or seafood and because “Italians love to pluck the harvest of the garden and cook it before it even knows it’s been picked.”
Now, if you believe some things are just meant to happen, here is their vegetarian recipe calling for...chickpeas. The soft, cream-colored bean is often used in salads and might be more familiar under its Spanish name, the garbanzo bean.
Chickpea pancakes (Panelli Fritti)
3 ¾ cups water
1 teaspoon sea salt
3 cups sifted chickpea flour
2 teaspoons parsley, chopped fine
Pepper
Vegetable flour for frying
Put water and salt in a pot over medium heat. When water is warm, add the chickpea flour, stirring slightly to dissolve so that no lumps form. Put the saucepan over the heat, add parsley and pepper to taste, and then mix well until it starts to thicken, coming away from sides of pan (12-15 minutes). Use a wooden spoon to spread a small amount of the mixture out onto a platter or plate creating a ¼-inch layer. When mixture has cooled, remove with spatula to a work surface and cut into triangular shapes. Deep fry in hot vegetable oil. Repeat steps until all the mixture has been used. Serves 4-6 with a dozen large pancakes.
Note: Serve the pancakes between 2 slices of crusty bread. If you want to add a little more Italian-American flavor spread some ricotta cheese on the sandwich.
Also, for those with allergies, chickpea flour is an excellent substitute when making tasty cakes.
Eggplant, called melanzane by Italians, is a perfect vegetarian alternative to meaty Italian dishes. These “meatballs” are delicious smothered with a fresh tomato sauce... or mixed in with fettucine and a white sauce.
Eggplant meatballs
1 large eggplant
¼ tablespoon salt
Dash of pepper
½ cup chopped parsley
2 large eggs
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
½ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
½ teaspoon dried basil
Pepper
Olive oil for frying
Peel eggplant and cut into 1-inch cubes. Sprinkle with salt. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add eggplant and boil over medium heat for 5 minutes. Drain. Place eggplant in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out water, being careful not to scald yourself. Put eggplant in a large bowl and mix in pepper, parsley, eggs, and cheese. Add some of the bread crumbs as needed for consistency. Set aside remaining bread crumbs in a bowl, mix with basil, and sprinkle with pepper. Form eggplant mixture into small 1-inch balls and roll balls in the bread crumb mixture. Heat olive oil in large skillet and fry until brown on all sides. Serves 4
Easy all-purpose white sauce
3 cups milk
Pinch of nutmeg
¼ cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
Salt and pepper
Heat milk over low heat and add nutmeg. Do not boil. In another heavy saucepan melt butter over low heat. Gradually add the flour to melted butter a few tablespoons at a time, stirring constantly. Add warm milk a little at a time, stirring until smooth and thickened. Sauce should be thick and flowing, but not pasty. Add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 4 servings depending on pasta.
Recent request: An old-fashioned apple pie recipe with crust that includes a touch of vinegar.