Cooks' Exchange: Recipes passed down from mom make for some of the best memories

There's a certain degree of pleasure, surprise and heartwarming reward from keeping a daily diary as a child, especially when Mother's Day approaches.

You'll be rewarded with memories of her thoughtfulness and seemingly endless ways she made life so special, especially in the kitchen when she made your breakfast, favorite birthday cake, best ever cookies, chili when the temperatures dropped, or having a shoulder to cry on if something didn't go as well as expected. Above all, some experiences should be recorded to appreciate sometime in the future.

My Mother, Mary Anna Kovacs, was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1908. The family settled first in Chicago, then arrived in Madison where they all remained for the rest of their lives. Grandpa Kovacs spent his life as a groundskeeper at Tenney Park, while Grandma raised their children in a new East Side house on Moulton Court where my mother learned how to cook old-fashioned recipes in a new country.

Years later, she created her own handwritten cookbook that disappeared following her death in 2003. A few weeks ago, I found some of her favorite recipes beautifully handwritten on old index cards to share with you while celebrating Mother's Day 2021.

Garlic Dip

This was a must during cocktail hours.