Beginning a brand new year often warrants resolutions, some remaining private while others are meant to be shared with others. Possessing a long time passion for olive oil I recently paid a visit to The Oilerie, 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, Suite 102, Sun Prairie, and met owner Lori Hackman.

My own olive oil knowledge began as a child. I remember the deep, large, rectangular tin of olive oil my father purchased often at DiSalvo’s Market in the old Greenbush neighborhood and used every night for the salad he made and served before supper. Entering Hackman’s Oilerie stirred the past with so much more than ever imagined.

It all began in 2003 when Amy Jo and Curt Campbell visited Krakow, Poland, for Easter and visited a small boutique where bulk olive oil was sold in small bottles. Six months later, after returning home to Fish Creek, in Door County, they opened a cottage where bottled extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars were sold. There are now Oilerie stores in nine cities across the country from Oregon to Texas and South Carolina.

Needless to say, upon entering Hackman’s small Oilerie shop, I was in my glory, surrounded by their “exclusive” collection of oils and vinegars personally selected during many trips to Italy and available for you to taste before buying. If you have a passion for quality olive oil and vinegar for salads, vegetables, poultry, meats, breads, and so much more, treat yourself to a brand new year by visiting Hackman at The Oilerie to learn so much more (608-535-1300) about where these recipes were kindly shared.

Balsamic glazed roasted vegetables

½ cup Oilerie Fig Balsamic

3 tablespoons Oilerie Avocado Oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound carrots, sliced into large chunks

1 pound Brussels sprouts, sliced in half

10 ounces pearl onions, thawed if frozen

Fresh ground pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the balsamic, avocado oil, minced garlic, sea salt and thyme. Add the vegetables, toss until well coated. Add fresh ground pepper to personal taste and toss once more. Spread vegetables out on baking sheet, giving them each a little room to ensure even roasting. Place vegetables in the center of the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove vegetables from the oven; transfer to a serving dish. Enjoy!

Roasted beet salad

3 medium uncooked beets, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons Oilerie EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

1 tablespoon Oilerie Orange EVOO (Lemon EVOO would be a good choice, too)

1 tablespoon Oilerie 25 year Balsamic

Dash of sea salt and black pepper

2 cups mixed salad greens (50/50 mix of spring greens and spinach works well)

1 cup arugula

¼ cup lightly toasted pecans

Top with goat cheese and dried cherries (or craisins) to taste

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix diced beets with 1 tablespoon of Oilerie EVOO and spread evenly on shallow baking sheet. Lightly salt and pepper beets and roast in oven until tender, approximately 30-40 minutes. Combine salad greens and arugula. Drizzle remaining EVOO, Orange EVOO and 25 year Balsamic over bed of greens. Top mixture with beets, pecans and goat cheese and enjoy!

Caprese chicken

1 tablespoon Oilerie Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup Oilerie 25 year Aged Balsamic Vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons shredded basil

4 slices mozzarella

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook until golden and cooked through, 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Add balsamic vinegar to skillet to deglaze, then add garlic and stir until fragrant, 1 minute. Add tomatoes and season with salt. Let simmer until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in basil. Return chicken to skillet and nestle in tomatoes, Top with a slice of mozzarella and cover with lid to melt cheese. Spoon tomatoes over chicken and serve.

Filet mignon with rich balsamic glaze

2 4-6 ounce filet mignon steaks

½ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Sea salt to taste

1 tablespoon Oilerie Avocado oil

¼ cup Oilerie 25 year old Balsamic vinegar

¼ cup dry red wine

Sprinkle freshly ground pepper over both sides of each steak, and sprinkle with salt to taste. Heat olive oil in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place steaks in hot pan, and cook for 1 minute on each side, or until browned. Reduce heat to medium-low and add balsamic vinegar and red wine. Cover and cook for 4 minutes on each side, basting with sauce when you turn meat over. Remove steaks to two warmed plates, spoon one tablespoon of glaze over each and serve immediately.

Lemon almond cookies

Zest from 2 lemons

1/3 cup Oilerie Lemon EVOO

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs at room temperature

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ cups flour

1 cup almond flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. Combine lemon zest, Lemon EVOO and sugar in medium bowl. Allow to set for about 20 minutes. Beat in eggs, extract and lemon juice. Combine dry ingredients and add to batter. Stir until all combined, but do not beat. Dough needs to be thick enough to roll into little balls with your hands. If necessary, add more almond flour to achieve proper consistency. Roll into about 32 small balls, rolling each cookie in granulated sugar followed by powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Allow about 2 inches between cookies as they do spread a bit. Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire rack and allow to cool.

Having lost count of how many Italian and Sicilian cookbooks rest on my book shelves, as a grand finale, I opened “Fabio’s Italian Kitchen” and discovered a perfect recipe to share today. Fabio Viviani was born in Florence, Italy, established himself and his culinary talents throughout America as an executive chef and owner of many Italian restaurants as well as appearing on cooking channels, one being Chow Ciao!. Here is an exceptional salad dressing using extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar and his recipe for seasoning mix.

Condimento Italiano

Seasoning mix

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped (fresh is better, but dry is fine)

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon celery salt

2 tablespoons salt

Combine parsley with all the dry seasonings. Mix ingredients. Store in an airtight container. It will keep for a month on the shelf or in the refrigerator for 3 months. Makes ½ cup of seasoning.

Dressing

1 tablespoon sugar

½ cup balsamic vinegar

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

To make a dressing, add 2 tablespoons of seasoning mix to sugar, vinegar and oil and shake well to mix, or whisk together in a bowl.

Happy New Year!