Cooks' Exchange: Recipes from Monty's Blue Plate Diner offer up East Side classics

A recent request for another “Atwood Avenue” recipe recently found me returning to the old East Side where I grew up with fond lifelong memories. After attending Lowell Elementary from kindergarten through third grade, I attended St. Bernard’s School, a short trip up the street from our house.

Atwood Avenue was my domain and I loved every inch of it. From Lowell School to Schenk’s Corners, locally owned shops, restaurants and businesses added everything a family could ever imagine was within reach at all times including the Eastwood Theatre at 2090 Atwood Ave. where a quarter was more than enough to watch a movie while munching popcorn. Across the street was Severson’s Service Station, a place where your father’s car windows were washed while filling his car with gas.

Although childhood memories regarding food aren’t always worth remembering, it is what I thrive on at times and today smile again in good taste with a recipe requested from the Blue Plate Diner, 2089 Atwood Ave., across the street from the old Eastwood Theatre, known today as the Barrymore. Established in 1990 by my good Italian friend, Monty Schiro, his Blue Plate Diner cookbook, compiled and published with a great introduction by chefs James Novak and Tim Lloyd, has become a very special cookbook in my own life.

Once again, celebrating its second printing since 1999, Lloyd advised: “Cooking is not an exact science. It’s an art. Use these recipes as a guide while adding and deleting ingredients to suit your own tastes … and have fun.” Here are some delicious old favorites.

Reuben Soup

4 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium onion, diced

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

3 stalks celery, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large potatoes, diced

1 pound cooked corned beef, diced or shredded

1 pound sauerkraut, drained

3 quarts water

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1½ ounces red balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons beef base

In 6-quart pot, sauté carrots, onion, garlic and celery in olive oil on medium heat until tender. Add all other ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for one hour.

Yield: 4 quarts

Serves: 6-8

Greek Spinach Soup

2 10-ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach

1 medium onion, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound mushrooms, sliced

2 large potatoes, diced

1 tablespoon oregano

3 quarts water

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

8 ounces crumbled Feta cheese

Defrost spinach. In a 6-quart pot, sauté onion, celery and garlic in olive oil on medium heat for 10 minutes until tender. Add all other ingredients except Feta cheese and bring to a boil. Cover pot and simmer on low heat for 45 minutes. Slowly add crumbled Feta cheese, stirring continuously until cheese blends into the broth.

Yield: 4 quarts

Serves: 6-8

Pasta Faggoli

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 tablespoon fresh crushed garlic

½ sweet green pepper, diced

14-ounce can cooked white navy beans

28-ounce can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ cup grated Cheddar cheese

In a 4-quart pot, in olive oil, sauté onion, garlic and green pepper over medium heat until tender. Add white beans, tomato sauce, oregano, basil and salt. Simmer for one hour. Add molasses, brown sugar and Cheddar cheese. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve sauce over your favorite pasta.

Serves: 4-6

Aztec Chicken

4 boneless/skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ sweet green pepper, sliced thin

½ sweet red pepper, sliced thin

1 medium onion, sliced thin

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

4 1-ounce slices Provolone or Swiss cheese

4 10-inch flour tortillas

Cover each chicken breast in plastic wrap (to avoid splashing) and pound until about ¼-inch thick. In frying pan, in olive oil, sauté peppers and onion over medium heat for 10 minutes. Dust peppers and onions with cumin and chili powder. Place vegetable mixture evenly over top of flattened chicken breasts. Top each with one slice of cheese. Roll up chicken breasts: place in center of tortillas and roll up, tucking in both ends, burrito-style. Wrap each in tin foil. Bake at 400 F for 20-30 minutes.

Serves: 4

Apple Pie

Although the Blue Plate Diner uses frozen apple slices, you may use fresh apples of the season to fill a deep 9½-inch glass pie plate.

8 cups sliced apples

¾ to 1 cup sugar (depending on tartness of apples)

¹⁄³ cup flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoons lemon juice

1 prepared double pie crust, or 2 homemade crusts

Peel and slice apples into a bowl. Add remaining ingredients excerpt the crusts and toss with apples. Put into a crust-lined pie, place and top with the second crust. Cut off excess and pinch crusts around edges to seal apple mixture. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour, until apples are bubbly and crust is nice and brown.

Coffee cake

Moving along with other recipes found in my own collection is a coffee cake recipe shared a long time ago by Charmaine Jagodinsky whose husband, Greg, served in Wisconsin’s Army National Guard here in Madison during the same time my husband, Dick, served as a fighter pilot in Wisconsin’s Air National Guard. Charmaine was an outstanding cook who shared many favorite recipes to include in other cookbooks I’ve compiled through the years.

1¼ cup boiling water

1 cup quick oatmeal

½ cup butter, cut into chunks

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Pour boiling water over oatmeal and stir to mix. Add butter and stir to melt; add sugars and mix well. Add eggs, one at a time and beat until blended. Add remaining ingredients, mixing well. Pour into greased and floured 9x13-inch pan. Put on topping before baking.

Topping:

1 cup walnuts, chopped

2 cups coconut

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

6 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla

Combine and drop by spoonsful on top of batter, barely covering. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes.

Note: If you have any left after morning coffee, it is delicious served as a dessert with whipping cream and a maraschino cherry!

Recent Request: The “best creamy Cole Slaw in town.”

