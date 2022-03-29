Cooks' Exchange: Recipes from all across the United States

First, an update on the Norwegian meatball recipe from last week’s column. Amid the excitement of featuring so many meatball recipes from many different avenues in life, I learned of a major problem with the Norwegian recipe. Making amends to you, my readers, here is a replacement found in Mr. Food’s "OOH it’s so GOOD!!" cookbook along with a suggestion to keep a batch of these in your freezer for unexpected company.

Glazed Meatballs

3 slices bread

⅔ cup milk

2 slightly beaten eggs

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1½ pounds ground beef

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup maple-flavored syrup

¼ cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Soak bread in milk until soft. Stir in eggs, horseradish, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add beef and mix well. Shape into ¾-inch meatballs; place on rack in shallow baking pan.

Bake in 450 F oven 10-15 minutes. Remove from pan; cool. Arrange meatballs in single layer on baking sheet so edges do not touch. Freeze until firm. Wrap in moisture vapor-proof wrap; freeze until ready to heat.

Before serving, in saucepan combine ketchup, maple-flavored syrup, soy sauce, allspice, mustard, and ¼-cup water. Stir in frozen meatballs. Heat to boiling; stirring often. Reduce heat; keep warm. Serve in chafing dish with wooden picks.

Note: Keep a batch in your freezer. Toothpicks and napkins make this an instant party!

As for today’s column, here's an interesting collection of American taste favorites from an "All-American Cookbook" published in 1981. Every recipe has been tested for taste appeal and accuracy by each submitting organization. It seems only right today to begin with a simple and delicious dip from Wisconsin.

Cucumber-Yogurt Dip

8-ounce container plain yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

2 small cucumbers

1 cup chopped parsley

1 garlic clove, minced or ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Blend together yogurt and mayonnaise. Peel cucumbers. Cut in half, lengthwise, and remove seeds. Chop cucumbers fine to measure 1½ cups. Drain well. Add cucumber and remaining ingredients to yogurt mixture. Blend thoroughly and chill.

Yield: About 2 cups

Cream of Avocado with Seafood Soup

From the California Avocado Commission

½ cup fresh mushrooms sliced

2 10-ounce cans cream of mushroom soup

2 cups milk

1 tablespoon butter

7-ounce can crab, drained and flaked

1 soft California avocado, peeled, seeded and diced

Combine mushrooms, soup and milk. Stir until well blended. Add butter and crab; heat thoroughly. Immediately before serving, mix in diced avocado.

Makes: 6 servings

Sweet and Sour Bean Soup

From the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

1 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 frankfurters, sliced thin, or 1 cup ham pieces

1 can (1 pound) stewed tomatoes

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 can (1¾ pounds) baked beans in tomato sauce

Fresh parsley sprigs, optional

In large fry pan, cook onion until transparent. Add frankfurters or ham and cook until meat is slightly browned. Add tomatoes; brown sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Meanwhile, puree beans by pushing through sieve or whirling in a blender or food processor. Add to tomato mixture, mixing well. Cook covered, over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with parsley.

Serves: 8

Peanut Soup

From the North Carolina & Virginia Peanut Growers.

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons grated onion

1 branch celery, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons flour

3 cups chicken broth

½ cup peanut butter

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; add onion and celery. Sauté about 5 minutes. Add flour, mix well. Stir in chicken broth, allow to simmer about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, strain broth. Stir peanut butter, salt and lemon juice into the strained broth until well mixed. Serve in hot cups. Garnish each cup with chopped peanuts.

Makes: Four 1-cup servings

Potato Bacon Chowder

From the Red River Valley Potato Growers Association.

8 strips of bacon, cut up

1 cup chopped onion

2 cups cubed potatoes (2-3 medium potatoes)

1 cup water

½ teaspoons salt

Dash pepper

10-ounce can cream of chicken soup

1 cup dairy sour cream

1¾ cups milk

2 tablespoon chopped parsley

Cook bacon until crisp in a 3-quart saucepan. Add onion and sauté 3 minutes. Pour off drippings. Add potatoes, water, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Cover, simmer 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Gradually stir in soup, sour cream, milk and parsley. Bring to serving temperature over low heat, stirring occasionally. Do not boil!!

Yield: About 7 cups

Spuds’N Carrot Soup

From the Idaho Potato Commission.

2 Idaho potatoes, pared

3 carrots, pared

1 small onion

2 13-ounce cans of chicken broth

1 cup light cream or milk

¼ teaspoon salt

Dash Tabasco pepper sauce

Dash nutmeg or mace

Chop potatoes, carrots and onion using the knife blade of food processor. Turn chopped vegetables into medium saucepan, add chicken broth; bring to boiling, reduce heat, cover, simmer 20 minutes. Stir in light cream, salt, Tabasco sauce and nutmeg, bring to boiling. Serve hot.

Yield: 6 cups

Scotch Apple Pie

From the Oklahoma Wheat Commission.

3 large tart apples

½ cup white sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

1 stick of butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

Peel and slice apples into pie pan. Cover with white sugar and lemon juice. Crumble the mixed butter, brown sugar and flour over the apples and bake 25 minutes in 300 F oven.

Spiced Applesauce Bread

From the Western New York Apple Growers Association.

1 cup sugar

½ cup oil

2 eggs

1¼ cups applesauce

3 tablespoons milk

½ cup pecans

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon nutmeg and allspice

Topping: ¼ cup pecans, ¼ cup brown sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Combine sugar, oil, applesauce, eggs and milk. Add sifted fry ingredients and nuts. Sprinkle topping over batter in greased 4½x8½-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour.

Note: I made this bread a long time ago and added chopped dates to the batter, used 4 3x5-inch loaf pans and baked the bread for 30 minutes. “Excellent.”

Orange Peanut Butter Bread

From Sunkist Growers, Inc.

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup chunk-style peanut butter

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 egg, slightly beaten

3 tablespoons fresh grated orange peel

½ cup fresh squeezed orange juice

¾ cup milk

½ cup coarsely chopped unsalted peanuts

In large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, soda and salt. With pastry blender or fork, cut in peanut butter and brown sugar. Combine egg, orange peel, juice and milk; add to flour mixture, stirring until well blended. Stir in nuts. Pour batter into lightly greased 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack.

Makes: 1 loaf.

