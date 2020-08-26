Cooks' Exchange: Recipes for that last summer picnic of the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How I wish the magnificence of summer would last a little bit longer. Everything it offers has been so fully appreciated and enjoyed, but while August threatens to end, there seems to be a seasonal awakening happening. Carpets of green grass, flowers, and garden vegetables suddenly hint of sheer exhaustion that might have something to do with the unusual amount of healthy weeds invading their property like never before.

Many recipes are also waiting for attention with answers needed before readers prepare another memorable picnic in the backyard or favorite local park. So let’s begin with potato salad and the exceptional potato salad Jacobson’s made before closing shop a few years ago. Many readers have asked for their recipe and Mary Erickson claims the potato salad she recently purchased at Brennan’s was very close to Jacobson’s.

Doug Schuchart, Viola, claims his wife, Marsha, makes a potato salad “that can’t be beat.” He also mentioned that his grandmother, a fabulous cook who worked at Pendarvis House in Mineral Point years ago, raved about it and that everyone they’ve ever served it to always asks for the recipe.

Marsha’s ‘schmused’ potato salad

12-13 red cue ball size potatoes

2 stalks of celery, cut very small