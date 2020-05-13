Cooks' Exchange: Recipes for rhubarb season

The month of May means many things to many people and for me it’s the beginning of my 28th year writing Cooks’ Exchange. It’s also time to thank you, my readers, for help along the way by sharing favorite recipes as well as recent notes of appreciation, all warmly welcomed, for featuring simple recipes serving one or two made with items from your kitchen shelves and depths of your freezers.
May brings another celebratory note with the return of rhubarb season when these beautiful leafy plants seem to grow by the hour. A few of my rhubarb plants could be 50 years old, being given to me by a good friend who lived up the street, while other plants, rather newcomers, are celebrated in the same fashion needing little attention except for a bit of sunshine and moistening of the soil now and then.
Tart green and red stalks seem to brave whatever the weather. Loyal rhubarb plants continue to reward us year after year with freshly picked fruit or rescued from the freezer when temperatures plunge.
Mildred Jerke sent many of her favorite rhubarb recipes admitting that when she travels she buys local recipe books as souvenirs. Here is a favorite since 1980 when Sandy Krase, a member of her church, made this for a church potluck picnic.
Easy rhubarb cake
1 box of any regular size yellow cake mix
4 cups rhubarb, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
1 ½ cups sugar
1 cup heavy cream (can use fat free half and half or whole milk instead)
Mix cake according to directions on the box. Pour into a 9x13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle rhubarb evenly over top of cake batter. Sprinkle sugar evenly over the rhubarb. Pour cream over top of all. DO NOT STIR. While it bakes, cake rises to the top and a delicious custard forms at the bottom. Bake in preheated 375 degree oven for about 45 minute or until cake tests done when a toothpick is inserted in the middle. Please check after 30 minutes and if it is browning too much, turn oven down to 350 degrees for the last 15 minutes.
While searching through the “Farm House Cookbook” by Susan Herrmann Loomis, I discovered a rhubarb crunch recipe to make even if you don’t happen to have rhubarb. She suggests substituting berries, apples, or mixed fruit of your choice. Sometimes she adds 2 cups of strawberries to the rhubarb, or a teaspoon of orange zest, or a few toasted walnuts.
If you plan to make an all-berry crunch, use 8 cups of berries and sweeten them to taste.
Rhubarb crunch
1 ½ cups rolled oats
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons sifted all purpose flour
1 ½ cups (lightly packed) light brown sugar
12 tablespoons (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter cut into 12 pieces
4 ½ cups diced rhubarb
¼ to ½ cups granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place oats, ¾ cup of the flour, and brown sugar in a food processor, and process briefly to blend the mixture. Add butter, and process until ingredients are mixed. Be careful not to over mix — you want to keep the texture of the oats. The mixture will be somewhat dusty looking. In a medium-size bowl, toss the rhubarb, remaining 2 tablespoons flour, granulated sugar, cinnamon, salt, and water until well mixed. Place rhubarb mixture in an 8-inch square nonreactive (earthenware or glass) pan. Cover it with the oat topping, patting it gently into place. Bake until the fruit is bubbling up around the edges and the topping is golden crisp, about 45 minutes. Serves 6
This is Jerke’s husband’s favorite rhubarb salad because of its creaminess. This recipe was featured in “Recipes to Warm the Heart,” given to her by her stepmom and shared for the book by Mae House and Bonnie Brooks, Osseo, Minnesota.
Rhubarb salad
3 cups chopped rhubarb
¼ to ¾ cups sugar, depending on sweetness of rhubarb
½ cup water
3 ounce package strawberry Jell-O
3 ounce package instant vanilla pudding
1 ½ cups milk
4 ounces Cool Whip
Cook chopped rhubarb, sugar and water into a sauce. Add strawberry Jell-O and cool, but do not set. Mix vanilla pudding, milk and Cool Whip together and add to the cooled rhubarb mixture. Chill.
And here is Jerke's favorite rhubarb salad recipe, also from the book "Recipes to Warm the Heart," submitted by Edna Raabe, Pilger, Nebraska.
Rhubarb salad
- 2 cups rhubarb, cut fine
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup water
- 3-ounce box strawberry Jell-O
- 1 cup boiling water (could use reserved pineapple juice for part of the water)
- ½ cup well drained crushed pineapple (reserve juice)
- 2 cups finely chopped apple
- ¼ cup chopped nutmeats, finely chopped pecans
Combine rhubarb, sugar and ½ cup water in saucepan; cook, covered until soft. Cool. Dissolve Jell-O in 1 cup boiling water and pineapple juice combination. Chill. Add to rhubarb. Add pineapple, apples and nutmeats stirring well. Chill and serve.
Food editors of the Farm Journal compiled the "Country Fair Cookbook" back in 1975 of blue ribbon winners, edited by Elise W. Manning, that included another favorite rhubarb recipe described as being “good served with coffee or tea for a break.”
Sugar-crusted rhubarb squares
- 2 ½ cups sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cups brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2/3 cup cooking oil
- 1 cup sour milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 ½ cups finely diced fresh rhubarb
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Sift together flour, baking soda and salt into a bowl. Mix in brown sugar. Combine beaten egg, oil, sour milk, and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients, blending well. Stir in rhubarb and walnuts. Spread batter in greased 9-inch square pan. Combine sugar, butter and cinnamon; mix well. Sprinkle over batter. Bake in 325 degree oven 55 minutes or until done. Cut in squares and serve warm or cold. Makes 9 servings
Note: Last week’s column featured a recipe for Mom’s chocolate chip oatmeal cookies submitted by former Wisconsin State Journal staff member Paul Johnson. Unfortunately, there was a typo in the ingredients list. The recipe calls for 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 cup of chocolate chips.
Recent request: Recipe for a “tunnel of sugar plum cake” calling for a package of a one layer size vanilla buttercream frosting mix and baked in a Bundt pan.
