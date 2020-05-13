Cooks' Exchange: Recipes for rhubarb season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The month of May means many things to many people and for me it’s the beginning of my 28th year writing Cooks’ Exchange. It’s also time to thank you, my readers, for help along the way by sharing favorite recipes as well as recent notes of appreciation, all warmly welcomed, for featuring simple recipes serving one or two made with items from your kitchen shelves and depths of your freezers.

May brings another celebratory note with the return of rhubarb season when these beautiful leafy plants seem to grow by the hour. A few of my rhubarb plants could be 50 years old, being given to me by a good friend who lived up the street, while other plants, rather newcomers, are celebrated in the same fashion needing little attention except for a bit of sunshine and moistening of the soil now and then.

Tart green and red stalks seem to brave whatever the weather. Loyal rhubarb plants continue to reward us year after year with freshly picked fruit or rescued from the freezer when temperatures plunge.

Mildred Jerke sent many of her favorite rhubarb recipes admitting that when she travels she buys local recipe books as souvenirs. Here is a favorite since 1980 when Sandy Krase, a member of her church, made this for a church potluck picnic.

Easy rhubarb cake