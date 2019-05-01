There are countless reasons why my life has been so special, and that includes having pets. I love animals of all shapes and sizes and often thought that had I grown up on a farm, I probably would have slept with some of them in the barn. Instead, I was a city girl who fell in love with pet dogs and cats that slept in my house beginning at age three with Mickey, an active black-and-white cocker spaniel Mother as in too active and needed another place to live. Next was Puddles, a stray cat found in a rainy sidewalk puddle that disappeared within days. Years later, while in grade school, Mother suggested going down to the basement to see how she had rearranged “things,” and I discovered — curled up on a pillow next to the furnace — a little puppy I named Suzy to become my best friend for many years.

Later in life, as mother to Mike, Bill and Bob, also known as “Raven,” we all enjoyed the companionship of Sugar, a small white poodle; Honey, another small poodle; Twiggy, a rambunctious long-legged Dalmatian; and Snickers, a cat measuring 36 inches from the tip of his nose to the end of his tail.

The love and affection of having pets continued to blossom and today, Mike’s best friend is Lexi, a 50-pound greyhound-beagle-terrier mix with soft white fur and brown markings. She has a wonderful personality, loves to play, is friendly to everyone and, when it’s time to hug, she puts her head between Mike’s shoulder and chin and holds it there for minutes at a time. She also loves watching animal shows on TV, playing with her toys and receiving belly rubs and head massages. Lexi runs like the wind but curls up with Mike on the couch each night while he winds down after a busy day. She is his shadow and best friend whose love makes all the worries of the world disappear. How relieved he recently was when a tumor removed from her left front paw was benign.

Bill’s dog Abbie is described as a mutt — slim and smaller than an Italian greyhound, with smooth tan fur resembling a baby deer. She loves to lay in the sun, snack on carrots, pull snap peas and peppers from the gardens, lick faces, and chase toy flying discs and fast squirrels. At 8 years old, she makes Bill get down on one knee so she can hug him when he returns home from work. His feelings about Abbie being his best friend equal Mike’s feelings about Lexi in every way.

And then there was Snickers, Bob’s long, furry tan cat that used to sit on his haunches and beat on a cardboard box with his paws while Bob practiced drumming on his professional drum set. It became a daily occurrence and, when pictures were taken and sent to America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget loved what he saw and flew us and the cat out to Universal Studios in California where Snickers took second place and has since been featured often on TV as “the little drummer cat”.

If you are wondering what pets have to do with this column, it’s because a reader requested recipes for homemade dog food, and since there have been no responses, I decided to do some searching on my own. Although there are some exceptional pet food selections on the market today, here are three homemade dog food recipes they’ll drool over and bark for more, thanks to Eleanor Ostman.

For 30 years in her Sunday Tested Recipes column, St. Paul Pioneer Press food writer Ostman shared “fun and adventures of discovering a world of cooking pleasures.” What a great pleasure it was for me to find her exceptional 360-page book, “Always on Sunday,” in a used bookstore Up North and read the chapter “A Dog’s Life ... and Death” to learn more about the beloved pets in her life and her own favorite dog recipes, including one for Beef Jerky.

Beef jerky

1 beef flank steak, approximately 1 pound

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

To prepare meat: Freeze steak partially for easy slicing. Trim off all visible fat. Using a sharp knife, cut flank steak lengthwise (with grain) into strips approximately 3/16-inch thick. Combine garlic salt, salt and ground pepper. Sprinkle mixture over sliced meat. Mix well to distribute evenly.

To cook meat: Arrange strips of meat, flat and close together, on wire rack or racks, in shallow baking pan. Bake in 175 degree oven for 8 to 10 hours, or until dry and almost crisp. Cool on absorbent paper. Store in covered container.

Note: There are countless variations of this recipe; Ostman’s mother’s neighbor, Milly Sorenson, adds soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke and lots of pepper to her jerky seasoning mix.

Dog biscuits were among Ostman’s most frequently requested recipes, with one reader cutting them with a bone-shaped cookie cutter.

Dog biscuits

1 pint chicken stock or other liquid (use more for softer dough)

1 package dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 cup rye flour

1 cup corn meal

2 cups cracked wheat

½ cup nonfat dry milk

4 teaspoons salt

1 egg mixed with 1 tablespoon milk for brushing.

To make: Warm stock or other liquid to lukewarm. Meanwhile, dissolve yeast in ¼ cup warm water. Add stock. Add all dry ingredients. Knead for about 3 minutes, working it into a stiff dough (or one that you find workable if using more liquid). Roll dough into ¼-inch thick sheet. Cut with any type of cookie cutter. Place on baking sheet. Beat egg and milk. Brush over biscuits. Bake in 300 degree oven for 45 minutes. Turn off heat. Leave in oven overnight. (Note: There is no sugar or shortening in this recipe.)

Doggie main dish soup

½ pound beef chuck, round steak, beef or deer heart

1 tablespoon corn oil

4 cups water

2 cups V-8 juice

1 cup diced raw carrots

1 envelope (1 ¾ ounces) American-style spaghetti sauce mix

2 cups chopped cabbage

½ cup shell or elbow macaroni

To make: Cut meat into small cubes. Brown meat in oil in large heavy pan. Add water, V-8 juice, carrots and spaghetti sauce mix. Cover. Simmer for 40 minutes to 1 hour, or until meat is tender. Add cabbage and macaroni. Simmer for 10-15 minutes, until tender.

Moving on with something sweet in mind is a very special pie shared by Penny Tjugum, who just celebrated her 90th birthday in fine fashion. Clipped with a smile years ago from the 1977 State Journal cooking contest, she sent Mary Donovan’s exceptional Honorable Mention rhubarb pie just in time to celebrate a new season with rhubarb popping up in gardens everywhere.

Strawberry rhubarb streusel pie

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups rhubarb, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ cup sliced strawberries

*Streusel Topping

To make: Mix together first four ingredients. Add rhubarb and strawberries. Place mixture in 9-inch unbaked pie shell.

Top with streusel and bake in a very hot, 450-degree oven for 15 minutes, then at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yield: 8 servings

Streusel topping

1/3 cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup flour

Mix ingredients with pastry cutter until crumbly.