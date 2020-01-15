Cooks' Exchange: Recipes bring back high school days

In the mid-1950s, my personal goals had everything to do with plans to attend art school in Illinois after graduating from high school. If that didn’t work out, I could emulate Nancy Drew and solve mysteries — maybe with a pet Great Dane could accompany me along the way.

Neither plan included anything to do with food and recipes. And while I lacked the mathematical skills for art school and didn’t have any experience solving mysteries, I did grow up enjoying my mother’s cooking and found a comfortable place in my heart for the kitchen to enjoy and share for the rest of my life.

So when Sharon Whitefoot McDowell, an East High 1957 graduate, contacted me about an annual potluck lunch planned for 16 of her close high school friends, she wondered if I had any recipes served back then at Howard and Eleanor Cnare’s Ice Cream Shop across from school and was pleased to learn some were featured here back in 1994.

The request made me reflect on how fortunate we were to have a mere 35 minutes every school day that allowed us to run across the street to gather at the Ice Cream Shop for a quick lunch with special friends. A similar pattern was also enjoyed by West students at their own Ice Cream Shop a block from school on Regent Street while Central students had more than a few favorite places to “hang out” for lunch in the 300 block of State Street.