Cooks' Exchange: Recipes bring back high school days

In the mid-1950s, my personal goals had everything to do with plans to attend art school in Illinois after graduating from high school. If that didn’t work out, I could emulate Nancy Drew and solve mysteries — maybe with a pet Great Dane could accompany me along the way.
Neither plan included anything to do with food and recipes. And while I lacked the mathematical skills for art school and didn’t have any experience solving mysteries, I did grow up enjoying my mother’s cooking and found a comfortable place in my heart for the kitchen to enjoy and share for the rest of my life.
So when Sharon Whitefoot McDowell, an East High 1957 graduate, contacted me about an annual potluck lunch planned for 16 of her close high school friends, she wondered if I had any recipes served back then at Howard and Eleanor Cnare’s Ice Cream Shop across from school and was pleased to learn some were featured here back in 1994.
The request made me reflect on how fortunate we were to have a mere 35 minutes every school day that allowed us to run across the street to gather at the Ice Cream Shop for a quick lunch with special friends. A similar pattern was also enjoyed by West students at their own Ice Cream Shop a block from school on Regent Street while Central students had more than a few favorite places to “hang out” for lunch in the 300 block of State Street.
Favorite recipes McDowell prepared included a “return to the past” with Cnare’s Beefers, printed as it initially appeared in this column. Memories of dessert found them topping off their ice cream with Junior Mints just like they did when they carried them back and forth to school in their purses.
Ice Cream Shop’s Beefers
5 pounds ground beef
2 medium onions, chopped
24-ounce can tomato soup
1 cup of ketchup
1⁄4 cup Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper
Brown meat and chopped onions. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer, being careful not to burn. Makes a lot, but easily frozen.
Note: To make Cnare’s chili, use this recipe, add chili powder, kidney beans, and a can of stewed tomatoes.
Also made for the potluck gathering were her late mother-in-law’s cookies.
Flossie McDowell’s sugar cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup butter
1 cup Mazola oil
2 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
4 cups flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon each lemon and orange extract
Mix together sugars, butter, oil and eggs. Add salt, baking soda, cream of tartar mixed into flour. Add vanilla and extracts. Chill dough in refrigerator. Form into small balls, drop into sugar, then press with bottom of small glass dipped in flour. Bake at 325 degrees for 12 minutes or when edges are golden brown.
Sharon McDowell also shared a favorite fresh basil, mayonnaise-free, Italian-inspired potato salad recipe clipped from a 2019 Taste of Home magazine that has become one of her own favorites.
Sicilian potato salad
10 small russet potatoes, unpeeled
½ teaspoons salt, divided
½ pound fresh green beans; cut into 1 ½ inch pieces (can use mixture of fresh green and yellow beans)
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 medium cucumbers, halved lengthwise and cut into ¼-inch slices
½ pound cherry tomatoes, halved
1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, divided
½ cup olive oil
4 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 garlic cloves, minced
Place potatoes and ½ teaspoon salt in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until tender, 12-15 minutes. Drain; rinse with cold water. Pat dry.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring 1 cup water to boil. Add beans; cook, uncovered, just until crisp-tender, 3-4 minutes. Drain; immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.
Peel and cube potatoes; sprinkle with remaining salt and the pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. Add beans, cucumber, tomatoes, onion and ¾ cup basil leaves. Whisk together oil, vinegar and garlic. Drizzle over vegetables; toss to coat. Sprinkle with remaining basil.
Yield: 26 servings
Another McDowell potluck favorite, especially at this time of the year, with or without snow, is an apple cider prepared in a slow cooker.
Slow cooker hot spiced apple cider (Wassail)
2 quarts (4 ounces or 8 cups) apple cider
6 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks, plus more for serving, if desired
1 medium naval orange (See: Note)
2 tablespoons whole cloves
Rum of your choice, optional
Additional cinnamon sticks for serving, optional
Pour apple cider into a 2.5 quart or larger slow cooker. Add cinnamon sticks to cider. With a toothpick, poke holes all around the orange, about ½ inch to 1 inch apart. Carefully poke the cloves into the toothpick holes in the orange. Place orange into the cider in the slow cooker. Cook on low until hot and spiced through, about 4 hours. Ladle into mug along with an ounce or so of rum if using. Place a cinnamon stick in each glass if desired and serve.
Note: An organic orange is recommended as it will be soaking in the cider for several hours.
Serves 8, serving size 1 cup (it appears that this recipe is from Kitchen Treaty)
Linda Medland had the good fortune of being able to attend the New Orleans School of Cooking and returned home with their recipe for a “wonderful whiskey sauce” to prepare and use when making bread pudding.
Whiskey sauce
½ cup butter
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
1 egg
½ cup bourbon
Cream butter and sugar over medium heat until butter is absorbed. Remove and blend in egg and bourbon, stirring constantly. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Serve warm over warm pudding.
Note: This can easily be doubled, depending on how much bread pudding you make. Medland also mentioned “that it would taste good on anything...even kale!”
Thank you for all the special cards and greetings sent during the holidays, and another special hello to Ted Cappas!
Recent requests: A reader described a “wheat-type bread flour” her mother used during WWII and wondered if it could have been “some sort of a Robin Hood brand.” Other recipe requests include a fruit salad using a can of peach pie filling with other canned drained fruit; a moist, easy to slice, eggnog bread, Rennebohm’s chocolate pie, the chocolate cream pie enjoyed at the Union, and a second request for 6 quart Instant Pot recipes.
