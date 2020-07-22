Cooks' Exchange: Readers share some of Dad's favorites

In an oven-safe skillet bring about 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to a shimmer. Bring pork to pan and sear evenly on all sides until the pork takes on a golden hue. Be patient. This could take as long as 10 minutes. Place skillet in a pre-heated 450 degree oven and roast until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 to 155 degrees. At that point, remove pork to a platter or cutting board, tent loosely with foil and allow it to rest.

In the same skillet used to roast pork, over medium heat melt a half stick of unsalted butter.

Add 2 teaspoons finely-chopped shallot and saute until shallot becomes translucent (about 3 minutes). Now add the 16-ounce package of partially-thawed frozen dark cherries, ¼ cup light brown sugar, ½ cup dry red wine, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, a dash of freshly-cracked black pepper and 3 or 4 sprigs of fresh thyme. Bring to a simmer. Continue the simmer until sauce reaches a 50% reduction.

As the sauce reaches its final stage, move the pork to a cutting board. Cut into slices and arrange, in a line, on a serving platter. Ladle hot sauce over pork slices and serve.

Note: If kosher salt is not available, use half the amount of regular salt.

