Cooks' Exchange: Readers share some of Dad's favorites

Life has been filled with many surprises worth sharing since 1993 when this column began, the most recent being the wonderful responses from readers to my June 17 Father’s Day column. The only thing missing that day were fond memories with recipes that arrived a bit late from Shirley Birkle and Glenn Hovde about the special fathers in their own families.
Birkle was happy to share fond memories of her late husband’s favorite suppers, one being a salmon loaf made often in her own Hedding family long before she and Don were married.
Salmon loaf with egg sauce
16-ounce can of red salmon
3/4 cup liquid from the can including water
1 ½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 cup cracker crumbs
2 whole eggs, beaten
Mince salmon and remove bones. Add remaining ingredients, mix well, and bake in 350 degree oven for 30-40 minutes.
Egg sauce
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons flour
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups milk
2 hard-boiled eggs
Melt butter slowly and add flour, salt and milk a little at a time until thick. Cut eggs and add to sauce. Serve over salmon loaf.
When Glenn Hovde mentioned his favorite dessert was schaum torte, he also mentioned how the kids in the family would argue if there was an extra piece left about who would be lucky enough to claim it. Hovde admits that when his daughter makes schaum torte today, the kids in the family still argue about who gets the extra piece.
Schaum torte
6 egg whites
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat egg whites until stiff. Add sugar gradually before adding the rest of the ingredients and bake 1 hour at 325 degrees. Remove top crust when almost cool. Add fruit of your choice and whipped cream.
Note: Hovde said this should be made in a small pan.
DeForest reader Marie Kuckkahn recently requested a recipe for pork tenderloin with a cherry sauce made with canned cherries that she thought she had copied from this column.
Reader Mike Repas has shared countless recipes. When I asked him if he had some ideas about what Kuckkahn was looking for, he responded immediately with a favorite of his own.
Pork tenderloin with cherry sauce
2 pounds of pork tenderloin
4 cups plain water
1/4 cup kosher salt (see below)
¼ cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
½ stick unsalted butter
2 teaspoons finely chopped shallot
16-ounce package partially-thawed frozen dark cherries
1/4 cup light brown sugar
½ cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
Dash of freshly-cracked black pepper
3 or 4 sprigs fresh thyme, stems and all
For tender, juicier more flavorful pork, brining is recommended. In a bowl large enough to hold 2 pounds of pork tenderloins, combine 4 cups plain water, ¼ cup kosher salt, and ¼ cup light brown sugar. Mix well until salt and sugar have dissolved. Place pork in bowl, making certain it is completely submerged. Cover bowl and refrigerate up to 8 hours. This process should happen well before final preparation since pork should be at room temperature at cooking time. Remove pork from brine and pat dry with paper towels.
In an oven-safe skillet bring about 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to a shimmer. Bring pork to pan and sear evenly on all sides until the pork takes on a golden hue. Be patient. This could take as long as 10 minutes. Place skillet in a pre-heated 450 degree oven and roast until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 to 155 degrees. At that point, remove pork to a platter or cutting board, tent loosely with foil and allow it to rest.
In the same skillet used to roast pork, over medium heat melt a half stick of unsalted butter.
Add 2 teaspoons finely-chopped shallot and saute until shallot becomes translucent (about 3 minutes). Now add the 16-ounce package of partially-thawed frozen dark cherries, ¼ cup light brown sugar, ½ cup dry red wine, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, a dash of freshly-cracked black pepper and 3 or 4 sprigs of fresh thyme. Bring to a simmer. Continue the simmer until sauce reaches a 50% reduction.
As the sauce reaches its final stage, move the pork to a cutting board. Cut into slices and arrange, in a line, on a serving platter. Ladle hot sauce over pork slices and serve.
Note: If kosher salt is not available, use half the amount of regular salt.
