Cooks' Exchange: Reader recipes from baked beans to rhubarb

With a very light hand, using a fork so you don’ t crush the meat, mix meats, bread, onion, eggs, salt, cornstarch, allspice, pepper and milk. Scoop up meat mixture with a round-bowled spoon; drop into oil heated in frying pan and turn to brown all slices. Remove meatballs to platter and make sauce in the same pan. Stir flour into oil remaining in the frying pan and stir until it begins to brown. Add liquids slowly, stirring sauce until smooth and thickened. Place meatballs in sauce, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes. Chill in refrigerator overnight to set the flavors. Heat meatballs and serve on noodles. Makes 6 to 8 servings.