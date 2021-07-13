Cooks' Exchange: Put on your dancing shoes, it's time for some salsa recipes

When longtime reader and good friend Sherie Sasso recently mentioned tomatoes ripening in backyard gardens, she also hoped for new salsa recipes from other readers to add to her own collection of favorites. While it sent me on a mission to reach out to readers, it also found me reaching for Terese Allen's "Ovens of Brittany" cookbook published in 1991.
For those who have lived within reach for many years, Allen remains a well-known local food editor who has written many articles and books about Wisconsin's food traditions and culinary culture including the award-winning "The Flavor of Wisconsin." As chef and manager at several forever-missed Ovens locations, she was instrumental in the opening of two of the restaurants as well as creating the Brittany Bun, the original “morning bun” that kept us all smiling for many years. "Ovens of Brittany" remains a treasure filled with favorites from a two-decade history of dining excellence here in Madison.
Tomato Salsa
Terese admitted back then about how many acceptable bottled salsas were on the market, but “why not make a spicy batch of your own” and, to start with, why not make this salsa at any time of the year using canned tomatoes.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup chopped onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 jalapeno pepper, coarsely chopped
2 cans (each 16 ounces) whole peeled tomatoes, with juice
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons oregano
1 teaspoon dried coriander, optional
½ teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Heat oil in saucepan. Add onion; cook over medium heat until onions are translucent. Add garlic and jalapeno; cook a few minutes longer. Coarsely chop tomatoes; add with can juices to onions. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to simmer and cook about 45 minutes or until salsa is thick. Puree in food processor or blender (or purée only half and recombine with the unprocessed salsa for chunkier results). Can be served hot or cold.
Killer Salsa
Jody Varney was the first reader to respond with a recipe given to her by a neighbor about 15 years ago. She preserves several batches every year and receives many requests from friends and family.
12-14 cups diced tomatoes
2 cups diced green peppers
4 cups diced onions
¼-½ cups diced jalapenos (optional)
2 tablespoons chili powder
3 tablespoons minced garlic
1½ tablespoons salt
1 teaspoon dry mustard
2 teaspoons cumin
½ teaspoon ground red pepper
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon sugar
2 12-ounce cans tomato paste
¾ cup vinegar
Mix all ingredients together in a large pot. Cook 15 minutes at a boil. If canning, hot pack into pint or quart jars and process 15 minutes. (Use gloves when handling)
Sweet Summer Salsa
When Linda DuBois shared her salsa recipe, it called for sweet corn instead of tomatoes. Noticing options included leftover corn from a corn cob, diced tomatoes, or a can of chopped cilantro and pineapple tidbits prompted a phone call to learn it is also great with tortilla chips, a taco or wrap filler, or as a side dish.
2 10-ounce cans sweet white corn, drained
1 14-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 sweet red pepper, diced
1 red onion, diced
½ cup sugar
½ cup rice wine vinegar (Marukan Seasoned)
Mix sugar and vinegar together; pour over salsa mixture. Refrigerate and serve with Tortilla Chips.
Salsa Dip
"The Wisconsin Gardener Cookbook 2" is filled with wonderful recipes submitted by viewers and gardeners from around the state to celebrate The Wisconsin Gardener television program. Here is a recipe shared by Cheryl Bute, Fort Atkinson, who described this salsa being used as a dip, especially when watching football games on TV.
20 large tomatoes (Big Boy or Beef Steak work well), skinned and chopped
2 large red onions, chopped
3½ tablespoons sugar
1½ tablespoons salt
1¼ teaspoons pepper
3 tablespoons basil
5 to 10 jalapeno peppers, chopped, depending on whether hot or mild taste is desired. (Use gloves when handling). Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Yield: 10 cups
Salsa Verde (green sauce)
While searching for answers to a few salsa questions, reached for my "Glorious Garlic" cookbook to learn that this famous Italian table sauce is nothing like the salsas used in Mexican cuisine. It is also described as being a garlic-tinged vinaigrette highlighted with bright green tint of parsley and the fresh taste of garlic that can be used to sauce roast lamb, grilled chicken wings or broiled swordfish.
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon capers
1 teaspoon anchovy paste
1 bunch fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely minced
In a small bowl, sir together all ingredients.
Yield: 1½ cups
TEX-Mex Style Salsa, Quick and Easy
Here is another dandy from Mick Repas described as being “a simple, easy-to-prepare Tex-Mex style concoction” he's made many times.
1 can (14-15 ounce) stewed tomatoes, drained and rough-chopped
¼ cup minced onion
¼ cup green bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno (seeds and membrane removed) finely diced
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
⅛ teaspoon cayenne
½ teaspoon white vinegar
Combine everything in a small bowl, cover and refrigerate for at least an hour (longer is better). If desired, kick it up a notch with more cayenne, a little at a time.
CHILI's Salsa
Ron Douglas is a well known author who compiled a cookbook with copycat restaurant versions of everyone's best-loved recipes. This is his rendition discovered in "America's Most Wanted Recipes" published in 2009 of CHILI'S Famous Salsa to make at home.
4 teaspoons fresh or canned (not pickled) diced jalapeno pepper
¼ cup diced onion
1 14½-ounce can tomatoes and green chiles
1 14½-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes with juice
¾ teaspoon garlic salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon cumin, or more to taste
¼ teaspoon sugar, or more to taste
Place the jalapeno and onion in a food processor; pulse for just a few seconds. Add both cans of tomatoes and the garlic salt, cumin and sugar. Process all the ingredients until well blended, but do not purée. You want the salsa to be chunky. Serve immediately or refrigerate.
Serves: 4
FAMOUS DAVE'S Mojo Salsa
Here is a favorite from another "America's Most Wanted Recipes" book described as being a Cajun-style salsa to complement just about any dish.
2 tablespoons butter
⅓ cup minced green, red and yellow bell peppers
⅓ cup chopped red onion
1 cup canned black beans, drained
1 cup frozen corn kernels
¼ cup frozen tangerine juice concentrate or orange juice concentrate
1 large jalapeno pepper, minced
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
2 medium bananas, chopped
8-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained
Heat butter in large skillet and sauté bell peppers and onion until onion is soft. Add beans, corn, tangerine juice concentrate, jalapeno, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes, salt and black pepper. Simmer for a few minutes, then stir in bananas and pineapple. Let cool, then store in a covered container.
Makes 4 cups (and costs about $5.50 to make!)
Salsa Verde
This is a family favorite Italian green sauce made with fresh basil picked from late June to early October. Shared in "I Became a Cook Out of Necessity," author Elodia Tedeschi describes it as a salsa that goes well with boiled chicken, beef, poached fish, hard-cooked eggs, sliced tomatoes, raw vegetables or … simply on a cracker. The sauce may be refrigerated for weeks by pouring 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil over the surface to form a film and prevent spoilage. She also mentions using this salsa instead of tomato sauce when serving thin spaghetti.
2 cups fresh Italian parsley (no stems)
4 large sprigs (leaves only) basil
2 tablespoons capers in vinegar, drained
1 small garlic clove, peeled and chopped
2 anchovies, rinsed and drained
½ cup olive oil
3 or 4 tablespoons wine vinegar
Chop parsley and basil leaves and mix with capers, garlic and anchovies. Begin blending with a mortar and pestle, then transfer to a blender or food processor to turn into a paste. Slowly add oil to the paste; add vinegar to taste and blend.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.