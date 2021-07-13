Cooks' Exchange: Put on your dancing shoes, it's time for some salsa recipes

When longtime reader and good friend Sherie Sasso recently mentioned tomatoes ripening in backyard gardens, she also hoped for new salsa recipes from other readers to add to her own collection of favorites. While it sent me on a mission to reach out to readers, it also found me reaching for Terese Allen's "Ovens of Brittany" cookbook published in 1991.

For those who have lived within reach for many years, Allen remains a well-known local food editor who has written many articles and books about Wisconsin's food traditions and culinary culture including the award-winning "The Flavor of Wisconsin." As chef and manager at several forever-missed Ovens locations, she was instrumental in the opening of two of the restaurants as well as creating the Brittany Bun, the original “morning bun” that kept us all smiling for many years. "Ovens of Brittany" remains a treasure filled with favorites from a two-decade history of dining excellence here in Madison.

Tomato Salsa

Terese admitted back then about how many acceptable bottled salsas were on the market, but “why not make a spicy batch of your own” and, to start with, why not make this salsa at any time of the year using canned tomatoes.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup chopped onion