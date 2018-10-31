Hello Halloween! Longtime readers may recall last year’s Halloween column and a few other times in the past where I’ve mentioned that when Halloween arrived in my East Side neighborhood, kids like me never said “trick-or-treat”, but instead, shouted “soap-or-grub.”

I assumed it was merely an innocent East Side threat until learning last year from some of my West Side readers that they, too, hollered the same demands when front doors opened on the spookiest night of the year.

And so, the Halloween mystery of words continues. While wearing a favorite mask later tonight, I’ll continue to wonder if “soap-or-grub” was nothing more than a bit of old fashioned Atwood Avenue trickery that found itself on the other side of town when someone moved from here to there back in those innocent, fun-packed days many of us still miss for good reasons.

It’s time to also confess that I never rubbed soap on anyone’s screens who failed to respond with a treat or two. But maybe one of the McCormick kids did so behind our backs. They were our special Talmadge Street friends who, at times, were full of vim and vinegar.

My grand finale of running from door to door back in the 1940s happened on a dark, damp, and cold night while wearing a band around my head, a tall feather in my hair, and wrapped in a nice soft blanket to keep me warm as a Native American princess. After completing our mission of visiting every house on Talmadge and Ohio streets, and a portion of houses on Corry Street, we parted ways, returning to our own homes with treats to sweeten the night and season the days that followed with fond memories for a lifetime.

Here’s a recipe to whip up as soon as possible because it makes enough for Halloween “trick-or-treaters” from Marian K. Towne’s wonderful compilation,”A Midwest Gardener’s Cookbook.”

Pumpkin drop cookies

4 ½ cups sugar

3 cups pumpkin puree

1 ½ cups shortening

3 eggs

7 ½ cups flour (sifted)

1 ½ teaspoons salt

4 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons ginger

1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves

3 tablespoons baking powder

2 ¼ teaspoons baking soda

2 ¼ teaspoons raisins and/or nuts

1 tablespoon vanilla

Cream together sugar, pumpkin, shortening, and eggs, and add remaining ingredients. Mix together thoroughly. Drop by teaspoons or tablespoons on greased cookie sheets and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, depending upon size. Can be frosted with confectioners’ sugar frosting.

It seems only fair on Halloween to share other pumpkin recipes for all to enjoy during the month of November that begins tomorrow. Discovered in “A Collection of the Very Finest Recipes Ever Assembled into One Cookbook,” here is a favorite sweet bread to be enjoyed alone or with others.

Pu mpkin nut tea loaf

½ cup shortening

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

2 large eggs

2/3 cup canned pumpkin

3 tablespoons light molasses

½ cup buttermilk

2 cups + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chopped walnuts

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

Orange juice (frozen concentrate)

Cream shortening and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, and continue mixing. Add molasses and pumpkin. Add dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and chopped nuts. Bake in 350 degree oven in prepared 9x5-inch loaf pan for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes, or, for small 3x5-inch pans, 1 hour, or until done in center.

When cool, loaves may be wrapped in foil and refrigerated. For icing, add sugar and butter and just enough orange juice to make a soft icing.

What’s nicer to slice on a moment’s notice than pound cake? Here’s a pumpkin pound cake from one of my favorite little compilations of “101 Things To Do With Pumpkin” a 120 page prize by Eliza Cross.

Pumpkin pound cake

1 ½ cups flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 ½ cups sugar

½ cup vanilla yogurt

3 egg whites

1 cup canned or cooked pumpkin

puree

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9x5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda baking powder, cloves, and nutmeg; reserve.

In a large bowl, combine sugar, yogurt, and egg whites. Whisk thoroughly until blended.

Add pumpkin and stir until blended. Add flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and stir just until incorporated. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Makes 8 servings.

This was also discovered in the same “Midwest Gardener’s Cookbook” by Marian K. Towne.

Pumpkin soup

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger root, minced

4 cups pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons curry powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 cups apple juice

A dollop of plain yogurt

Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion, garlic, celery, and ginger root. Add pumpkin puree and spices. Stir to blend well. Add apple juice. Heat to boiling, cover, and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve hot or cold with a dollop of plain yogurt. For thinner soup, add water. For smooth consistency, puree vegetables in blender before adding pumpkin puree.

Because pumpkin recipes are usually shared during the autumn months, I’d be remiss if the following information from the “Midwest Gardener’s Cookbook” was missing in today’s column.

Baked pumpkin

1 medium pumpkin, peeled and cubed

½ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon melted butter

Cinnamon or nutmeg, as desired

Place pumpkin in baking pan. Sprinkle with sugar and butter. Cover pan with foil and bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes or until tender. Serve topped with cinnamon or nutmeg.

And, if you’ve ever wondered how to prepare whole pumpkins for pies and other uses, it is much more timely and energy efficient to use the oven than to cut and dice large amounts of pumpkin.

Pumpkin puree

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut pumpkin in half crosswise, trying to make an even cut so that the cut ends will rest evenly on a flat surface. Remove seeds and stringy membranes. Place pumpkin, shiny skin side up on a greased cookie sheet and bake until pumpkin feels soft to the touch from the outside, approximately 75 minutes. Remove from oven.

When pumpkin has cooled, remove pulp with a large metal spoon. The pulp may be used at once in a recipe, canned, or frozen in plastic containers. Be sure to allow half an inch for expansion when freezing. A 6-pound pumpkin yields about 4 ½ cups puree, which can be used for bars and bread in addition to pie.

And with that… happy Halloween!