Cooks' Exchange: Picnic season is fast approaching so be prepared

When Spring arrives, outdoor gatherings begin to blossom like perennial flowers, many nestled in the comfort of backyards, but many spread among the wooded areas, lakeshores, rivers or nearby parks with their stone fireplaces, running water, electricity and picnic benches.

Special picnics for me as a child embraced all of the above, my favorite place being Sunset Point in Hoyt Park on Madison’s West Side. We explored wooded trails, picking blackberries along the way while heavy stone fireplaces kept bonfires roaring to prepare an outdoor meal until it was time to return home.

It's always nice to have a local cookbook within reach when planning special recipes for outdoor gatherings and many thanks to Madisonian Toni Brandeis Streckert for everything offered in her "Potluck! Cookbook" containing a selection of recipes from Wisconsin’s community cookbooks.

Here is a tasty side dish described as being “an easy-to-make favorite” from a bed-and-breakfast in New Hampshire that guests will enjoy wherever it is prepared and served.

Bacon Hash Brown Bake

4 cups frozen hash-brown potatoes, thawed

12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

½ cup 2% milk

⅓ cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon butter, melted

½ teaspoon paprika

In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. Transfer mixture to a greased 9-inch pie plate. Drizzle with melted butter; sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 350 F until lightly browned, 35-45 minutes.

Makes: 8 servings

Hot Potato Salad with Bacon

If you enjoy the flavors of potatoes and bacon, here is an old favorite from Luchow’s, a German restaurant that opened back in 1882 to become a New York City landmark.

4 pounds potatoes

12 slices bacon, diced

2 medium onions, diced

½-1 cup white vinegar, according to taste

10-ounce can of condensed chicken broth

½ teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons sugar

2 egg yolks

Salt

Boil potatoes in their skins until tender but still firm. Cool, peel, and cut into ¼-inch slices. Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Add onion and cook until transparent. Stir in vinegar, broth, pepper and sugar. Beat egg yolks and stir quickly into mixture. Cook over low heat, stirring until very hot, but do not boil. Pour mixture over potato slices. Toss gently to blend. Serve hot. Season to taste with salt.

Serves: 6 to 8

Elsie’s Gingerbread

During a recent conversation, gingerbread was mentioned and described as being “the world’s best.” Being “moist, sweet and dark” prompted me to listen carefully to learn more about the “best of the best” recipes chosen from over 11,000 recipes tested in the making of "The Recipe Hall of Fame Cookbook" featuring Hall of Fame winning recipes from “Hometown America." First published in 1999 by Quail Ridge Press and edited by Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley, the book is further described as being a “delicious slice of Americana served up in every winning recipe to preserve America’s Food Heritage."

Sprinkled with a crisp streusel topping, this is outstanding— perhaps one of their all-time favorite recipes.=

1½ cups unbleached white flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup butter or shortening

1 egg, well beaten

3 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 scant teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine flour, sugar, ginger and cinnamon. Cut in butter or shortening. Reserve ¼ cup of this crumbled mixture for topping. Add egg to the flour mixture. Stir in molasses. Dissolve soda and salt in buttermilk. Add to the other mixture. Pour into a greased 9-inch square pan, sprinkle with the reserved topping, and bake for 30 minutes.

Buster Bars

While there are other Wisconsin recipes featured in the book; here is a very short sweet one from Wisconsin’s Country Cupboard.

Bars:

1 package Oreo cookies

⅓ cup melted butter

½ gallon vanilla ice cream

2 cups peanuts

Crush Oreos. Mix with butter. Put in 9x13-inch pan. Spread ice cream over crust. Put peanuts over ice cream, then the Fudge Sauce. Freeze until firm.

Fudge Sauce:

1 can Eagle Brand Condensed Milk

2 cups chocolate chips

Microwave until melted. Cool slightly and put on Buster Bars.

Peanut Butter Crunch Pie

With ice cream in mind, here is one of the world’s easiest ice cream pies.

⅓ cup chunky peanut butter

2 tablespoons butter, softened

⅓ cup light corn syrup

2½ cups crinkled rice cereal, such as Rice Krispies

1 quart ice cream, softened

Chopped, salted peanuts for topping

Buttered 9-inch pie plate

Mix peanut butter, butter and syrup together very well. Add cereal and stir until coated. Press mixture firmly into pie plate with fingers dipped into cold water. When bottom and sides are covered, chill.

Meanwhile, soften the vanilla ice cream slightly and spoon or spread evenly into the crisp, cold pie shell. Cover and freeze until firm. Garnish the top with lots of finely chopped, salted peanuts and cut wedges with a long-bladed knife dipped into hot water.

Serves: 8

Rhubarb Pie Bars

With rhubarb in its seasonal glory, here is another recipe from Streckert’s Wisconsin Potluck compilation initially shared in Sheila Kupersmith’s "Pleasant Fridge: Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Community Cookbook"

Crust:

1¼ cups flour

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup powdered sugar

Filling:

3 cups rhubarb

3 eggs

¾ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup flour

Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine flour, butter, and powdered sugar for the crust. Press into 9x13-inch pan and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Mix rhubarb, eggs, sugar, salt and flour and spread on crust. Bake for 35 minutes.

