As readers share favorite recipes and memories, it stirs fond memories of my own — thanks in part to Mother’s black Kodak that captured outdoor fun times. The photos begin in 1939 with me sitting on a potty chair somewhere in the woods on Governor’s Island. Other brief moments during the early 1940s included roasting wieners poked onto sturdy tree branches in the woods near Sandy Beach, our favorite place to swim along the Lake Mendota shoreline separating Woodward Drive from Maple Bluff. Another favorite place was Hoyt Park on the West Side where we climbed cliffs, picked blackberries, and fried hamburgers in our favorite stone fireplace.

Other food related memories include the kitchen on Moulton Court off Winnebago Street where Grandma and Grandpa Kovacs settled and the large glass jar of white raisins she kept in the refrigerator to use when making Hungarian baked goods and strudels. Sadly, there are no memories of my Sicilian grandparents who lived in the old Greenbush neighborhood because they died before I was born. Today, I create in my own mind pictures of how Nonna dried fresh tomatoes in the heat of summer on a board outside to store in a crock for making spaghetti sauce throughout the months that followed.

Much like the ingredients of a favorite recipe with just the right seasonings make us who we are today, we share old favorites with new generations to enjoy and appreciate just as we have in the past.

Bonnie Kott responded to a request for self-rising bread and the closest thing she has to it is a very easy French bread that could easily be baked in a round or loaf size pan. She has no idea where her mother got the recipe, but used to make it often. Although she had minimal use of her hands and was unable to stand to knead bread, she was able to make this recipe by using a stainless steel bowl with a handle that she could hang onto when she put it on her lap and Kott still has the bowl as a reminder of such good memories of her mother.

French bread

½ ounce yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

1 ½ cups of very warm water

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons softened butter

4 cups flour

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Stir in sugar and butter allowing it to melt. Stir gently to disperse ingredients. Add salt and gradually add the flour, stirring with a wooden spoon. When all the flour is incorporated, give it another couple of good “beats” with the wooden spoon. Let rest for 10 minutes and again beat it with the wooden spoon. Do this four more times.

Put dough on a lightly floured countertop and cut in half. Roll out each half into a large rectangle with a rolling pin squeezing out any large air bubbles. Roll tightly along the long edge and tuck in ends. Put loaves about 4 to 5 inches apart on a large greased cookie sheet sprinkled with corn meal. Cut several shallow slits along the tops of the loaves. Let raise for about 30 to 45 minutes out of drafts in a warm place until doubled in size. Bake in a 400 degree oven for about 30 minutes.

Prior to moving to Madison’s East Side, Nancy Thompson, Poynette, lived in Wausau where her mother joined St. Anne’s Catholic Church. In 1953, the women’s council produced a 58-page cookbook comprised of members’ recipes. After her mother passed away, Thompson discovered the cookbook with her mother’s coffee kuchen recipe inside...a recipe she had made often for her husband and five daughters. Thompson remembers how wonderful it smelled while baking.

Coffee kuchen

1 ½ cups of flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, separated

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Melted butter

Sugar and cinnamon

Mix and sift dry ingredients. Cream butter and sugar and add beaten yolks, then flour and milk alternately. Add vanilla and beaten egg whites. Brush melted butter over the top, then sprinkle sugar and cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees about 20 minutes. The smaller the pan used, the higher the coffee cake.

Penny Brickson Tjugum grew up near Atwood Avenue and many years later inherited some of her mother’s favorite recipes including salad dressings.

French dressing

2 cups Mazola oil

1 cup sugar, or ¾ cup

½ cup ketchup

½ cup vinegar

2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon pepper

Mix in a jar and shake well.

Christine Lynch says that her mother-in-law, Gwen Lynch, made “the best potato salad ever.” Lynch’s recipe is from the St. Maria Goretti Altar Rosary Society’s 1970 cookbook, “Fun With Food.”

Tasty dressing for potato salad

4 eggs

¾ cup water

4 tablespoons flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground mustard

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup vinegar

Beat eggs slightly, add water; mix gradually with dry ingredients. Add vinegar. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thick. This can be thinned slightly with milk before combining with cooked, diced potatoes and other salad ingredients.

Sharon Brainerd Whitney also shared favorite recipes from the same St. Maria Goretti’s 1970 “Fun With Food” cookbook and this one was submitted by Mrs. Phillip (Shirley) Culp.

Tuna vegetable croquettes

1 cup dry bread crumbs

½ cup milk

One 6 ½ -7-ounce can of tuna

1 tablespoon minced onion

½ cup celery, diced fine

1 cup shredded carrots

Salt and pepper

Soften bread crumbs in milk, add tuna, onion, celery, carrots, salt and pepper and mix well. Shape into 5-6 croquettes. Bake about 20 minutes at 375 degrees.

Parsley sauce

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper

½ cup chopped parsley

Melt butter over low heat, add flour, salt and pepper. Stir until blended and bubbly. Remove from heat and gradually stir in milk and return to heat. Cook until thick and smooth. Add parsley. Peas can also be used instead of parsley. Canned Hollandaise sauce is good on these, too.