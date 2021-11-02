Cooks' Exchange: Ovens of Brittany brought us more than just the Brittany Bun

My first visit to the Ovens of Brittany on State Street captured my taste buds back in 1972 as a unique restaurant with a new gourmet touch.
Well-received and successful, we would continue to be treated with exceptional recipes through the years at additional Ovens locations on Monroe Street, in Shorewood on University Avenue, and the fourth and final location on the East Side’s Fordem Avenue creating a legacy to remember forever with the birth of the Morning Bun.
Described by the Chicago Sun Times being “paired with strong coffee, the morning bun transports breakfast to another level of existence.” They also gained national recognition in The Washington Post and Gourmet and Midwest magazines. As sales soared into the thousands, mock morning buns began appearing elsewhere forcing a name change to the Brittany Bun.
Terese Allen became chef and manager at several Ovens locations and pieced together some of their favorite recipes in her softcover "Ovens of Brittany Cookbook," first published in 1991. No longer available, keep your fingers crossed when attending estate sales as there might be one waiting for you.
Artichokes Parmesan
Here’s a simple, but sophisticated appetizer that works well on an antipasto platter or a first course. Arrange hot artichokes on curly lettuce leaves with cured olives and small lemon wedge.
2 jars (each 6½ ounces) marinated artichoke hearts
½ teaspoon minced garlic
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅓ cup fine breadcrumbs
⅓ cup finely grated fresh parmesan cheese
1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 F; grease a baking pan. Drain artichokes; cut larger ones in two. Mash garlic and pepper with a fork until a paste forms; mix with breadcrumbs and cheese. In a separate bowl, mix egg and one teaspoon water. Dip each artichoke piece first into egg mixture, then roll in breadcrumbs mixture and place on pan. Bake 15 minutes. Serve immediately. (Frilled toothpicks make hot artichokes easy to handle.)
Serves: 4
Turkey Almond Soup
Here’s an unusual way to use leftovers from your holiday bird. It has a smooth texture with the crunch of almond slivers and mellowed with sweetness from almond paste.
5 tablespoons butter, divided
½ cup flour
¾ cup chopped onions
¾ cup chopped celery
1½ teaspoons basil
5 cups chicken stock
2-3 tablespoons almond paste
½ cup dry white wine
2½ cups chopped cooked turkey
½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
Salt and ground white pepper to taste
To make roux, melt 4 tablespoons butter in small saucepan. Stir in flour until well blended. Cook over low heat, stirring often for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in heavy pot. Add onions and celery; cook 5 minutes, then add basil and cook two minutes more. Add stock, almond paste and white wine, bring to simmer and stir until almond paste is completely dissolved. Whisk in roux until mixture is thickened and smooth. Stir in turkey, almonds, salt and white pepper to taste. Simmer 15-20 minutes. Adjust seasonings and serve.
Serves: 4-6
State Street Dinner Salad with Classic Vinaigrette Dressing
Very simple and delicious. Similar, but lighter than a Caesar Salad, it can be served before or after the main course. Customers at the Ovens of Brittany on State Street often consumed this salad with a bowl of soup and a warm croissant.
1 very large or two small heads romaine lettuce
1½ cups freshly grated parmesan cheese
½-¾ cup Classic Vinaigrette Dressing
Freshly ground black pepper
Gently wash and chop lettuce. Pat dry and wrap in a large clean towel. Refrigerate for ½ hour or longer to “crisp” the lettuce. To serve, toss lettuce with cheese and desired amount of dressing. Place on chilled salad plates and pass the pepper mill.
Serves: 6
Classic Vinaigrette Dressing
This garlicky dressing also makes a marvelous marinade for vegetables or chicken.
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
⅓ cup tarragon vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
1 egg or 2 egg whites
⅔ cup olive oil
1 cup salad oil
Mash together garlic and salt until a paste forms. Mix in remaining ingredients except the oils. Whisk in olive oil, then salad oil, in a thin stream.
Yield: 2½ cups
Salmon with Dill Mustard Sauce
Very special, it doesn’t even need a recipe. Simply brush salmon steaks or fillets with melted butter and broil, then serve with Dill Mustard Sauce. You could also spread the fillets with the mustard sauce, splash with white wine and bake at 350 F for 12-20 minutes, depending upon their thickness.
Dill Mustard Sauce
Easy, extremely versatile, and will keep for weeks in your refrigerator. Spread the sauce on sandwiches or smear it on grilled fish. Add it to tuna or egg salad or thin with oil and vinegar for a salad dressing. It will perk up your Fourth of July hot dog and add interest to your Easter ham. And the list goes on and on!
¾ cup Dijon-style mustard
1 cup mayonnaise
1½ teaspoons dried dill weed or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
1-2 tablespoons lemon juice.
Mix all ingredients.
Yield: 2 cups
Rissarole Potatoes
This potato side dish will attract as much attention as the main course with which it is served. Interestingly seasoned and best served sizzling hot with broiled steak or panfried fish.
2 pounds potatoes (6-8 medium)
4 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic salt
½ teaspoon celery salt
½ teaspoon onion salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 450 F. Peel potatoes, cut into large chunks and place in a baking dish. Cut butter into small pieces and distribute over potatoes. Sprinkle spices evenly over all. Add water to come one quarter of the way up the potatoes. Do not cover. Bake 30-45 minutes until tender. If any liquid remains, strain into a saucepan, reduce over high heat and drizzle back over the potatoes.
Shorewood’s Gingerbread with Honey Rum Sauce
This cozy gingerbread came from a recipe titled “Mary Washington’s Gingerbread” and served at the Shorewood Ovens for many holiday seasons. Serve this spicy cake slightly warm, topped with a spoonful of hot honey rum sauce and a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.
6 ounces (12 tablespoons) butter, softened
4 eggs
1 cup honey
1 cup dark molasses
4½ cups flour
1 tablespoon ground ginger
1½ teaspoons nutmeg
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
1½ teaspoons cream of tartar
¾ cup milk
½ cup rum
Finely grated peel and juice from 2 oranges
1½ teaspoons baking soda
1 tablespoon warm water
Honey Rum Sauce:
1 cup honey
1⁄16 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup rum
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan. Cream butter and eggs, add honey and molasses and continue to cream until smooth. Sift together flour, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and cream of tartar. Add flour and milk alternately to creamed mixture, stirring well after each addition. Add rum, grated orange peel and orange juice. Dissolve baking soda in 1 tablespoon of warm water and stir into batter. Pour batter into pan and bake 45-55 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm with hot honey rum sauce.
To make sauce: combine honey with ¾ cup water and salt in a saucepan; bring to boil; cook 3-4 minutes. Dissolve cornstarch in ½ cup of water; add to mixture, cook until thick and transparent. Remove from heat and stir in butter and rum.
Serves: 16-24
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.