After a busy holiday season, I find myself engrossed in an idea found in “Kitchen Literacy,” a book written and published in 2008 by Ann Vilesis. According to Vilesis, the “single most vital connection any of us has to the natural world is the food we eat” which, in my own mind, creates a feeling that we just happen to be members of one big family sharing favorite recipes. That’s the premise of Cooks’ Exchange. How I love that idea, and hope you feel the same.

Those feelings were endorsed recently while spending another enjoyable evening with friends at the Madison Elks Lodge 410 on Jenifer Street when I noticed Richard Olson, retired ELK Exalted Ruler, enthusiastically heading in my direction with a smile and a recipe he wanted to share with me. He was anxious to pass on a soup recipe he had been testing that eventually turned out to be one of the best soup recipes he’s ever tasted.

Because we’ve had great conversations in the past about food and favorite recipes, Olson hoped I might be interested, and assuring him that I was, here is his recipe to share with you.

Cheesy ham and potato chowder

4 slices thick cut bacon, diced

1 medium yellow or sweet onion, diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

1 ½ cups water

2 teaspoons Better than Bouillon

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups diced ham

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Cook diced bacon in a Dutch oven until crispy. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside leaving about 4 tablespoons bacon grease in the Dutch oven. Add onion and carrots to bacon grease and cook over medium heat until soft. Sprinkle flour over onions and carrots. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Gradually stir in milk and water. Add Better Than Bouillon, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder and potatoes and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15-20 or until potatoes are soft. Turn heat to low and stir in ham and cheese until cheese is melted. Sprinkle bacon on top and serve.

Mike Repas has also become another good friend who shares favorite recipes. A few years ago, Mike spent some valuable time during a convention in Knoxville with Paula Deen who shared her expertise as well as a few of her favorite recipes, which quickly became another one of Mike’s favorites.

Slow cooker macaroni and cheese

½ stick unsalted butter

2 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 can cheddar cheese soup, undiluted

½ cup sour cream

½ teaspoon ground mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 cup whole milk

3 eggs, beaten

Elbow macaroni cooked to “pre-al dente” (to the bite)

Add butter to a heated skillet, stir to melt. Stir in cheese and continue until it melts. Transfer to a slow cooker and stir in cheese soup, sour cream, seasonings and milk. Stir until well blended and then carefully and slowly mix in the beaten eggs. Finally, stir in macaroni and mix all together. Cook on “low” for up to 3 hours. In the final 30 minutes, sprinkle a bit more shredded cheese over the top.

Note: Always use unsalted butter in cooking unless salted butter is specifically called for. You can experiment with cheese and add some you like, but always include sharp cheddar. If adding other cheese, cut back on the cheddar proportion. You can use shells or cavatappi (thin corkscrew pasta) instead of elbow macaroni. If you’d like more “zing”, add a dash or two or more of hot sauce to the mix. And, when you do the final cheese “topping” in the last 30 minutes, sprinkle on some ”magic dust” with chili powder or paprika.

Another Mike Repas-Paula Deen “all in the family” recipe happens to be Mike’s personal favorite cheeseburger meatloaf.

Cheeseburger meatloaf

1 pound, or a bit more of ground chuck

10 thin slices of bacon cooked and crumbled

8 ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 large eggs, slightly beaten

¼ cup panko bread crumbs, lightly toasted

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Worchestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon each of salt and ground black pepper

1/3 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

Dash of hot sauce

3-ounce can of fresh-fried onions

Combine chuck, bacon crumbles, cheese, eggs, panko, mayonnaise, Worchestershire sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix with your hands until well blended, but loose. In another bowl, combine ketchup, mustard and hot sauce; add just a little to the meat mix and blend lightly. Press meat mixture in a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan lined with day-old bread, or use a special meatloaf pan. Spread remaining ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce over top and bake for 45 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven. Remove the loaf, top with French-fried onions and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes.

Note: Day-old bread will absorb fatty juices released by the meatloaf. The original recipe calls for bread crumbs, but Mike prefers panko crumbs for its texture. Sprinkle a little oil, extra virgin olive oil or canola in a hot heavy skillet and toast panko no more than 1 minute or so. Also, the hot sauce is a Repas addition to give it an extra “kick.” Otherwise don’t use the hot sauce.

Recipe requests through the years have not always received answers from readers and requests for recipes enjoyed at eating establishments often remain secret.

A short time ago I described one of my favorite Christmas cookies Mother made every year from a Better Homes & Gardens magazine recipe that suddenly had disappeared. Shortly after mentioning crescent cookies, recipes arrived from Karen Kroll, Arena, and Dianne Daines, Hillsboro. Tom Hall’s request for a good self-rising bread is still waiting for an answer as is “Keith’s” who asked for a grill seasoning or lemon butter sauce called for in a recipe.

While many answers might seem simple, some could be waiting in my vast collection of cookbooks, but the premise of the column is for readers to help each other if at all possible.

Here is a seasoning recipe requested from Carrabba’s, a favorite restaurant of mine down in Panama City Beach that hopefully survived the recent hurricane. Closer to home, there is a Carrabba’s in Milwaukee. A reader confessed that this was the best grill seasoning every tasted on chicken, steak, pork or fish.

Grill seasoning

¼ cup Kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ teaspoon granulated garlic

1 ½ teaspoon granulated onion

1 ½ teaspoon dry oregano

1/4 teaspoon crushed red peppers.

In small bowl, mix together all ingredients. Transfer and store in an airtight container in a dry, cool and dark cupboard.

The most recent requests arrived late due to the load of holiday mail, but here they are and hope you have answers for Jeff Fischer, Sarasota, Florida, who misses the Governor’s Chicken, a Cantonese favorite enjoyed often here at the Imperial Gardens with hopes that “Mr. Tim Lee” or someone else will share the recipe because there’s nothing in Sarasota to compare with what he remembers here in Madison.

The other recent request arrived from Barbara Tanner who still misses Ella’s Deli’s pancake recipe, and the Great Dane chicken salad recipe. And so, with fingers crossed again, hope requests will be answered.