Cooks’ Exchange: Old World entrees for the change of seasons

Dictionaries describe autumn as being a season between summer and winter. A thesaurus describes autumn as harvest time, Indian summer and fall reminding me of some of mother’s favorite recipes that became mine while I was growing up. My mother, Mary Anna, was born in 1909 in a village near Budapest, Hungary. She shared wonderful stories about her mother, my Grandma Kovacs, who had been a cook in a rectory in Germany. When the family arrived in this country, her style of cooking never changed. How well I remember the quart Mason jar filled with white raisins kept in the back corner of her refrigerator, always handy for the strudels and kuchens she made on a regular basis. Mother also achieved greatness in the kitchen. By the time my sister, Elaine, and I were youngsters, she also seemed to possess magical powers by also knowing if I had poured my milk down the kitchen sink.

And how well I remember the night during supper when Daddy unknowingly sat on a piece of bubble gum that had found its way to his kitchen chair. When he got up from the table, the gum stretched from the chair and his trousers to well into the dining room while we giggled so hard we weren’t able to share what was so funny.

As a newlywed, Mother’s method of innocently putting ketchup on macaroni for my Sicilian-born father’s supper also needed help. Years later, Daddy remembered mentioning the recipe needing “a little work” and thanking the “ladies dressed in black” for their help. Many decades later her spaghetti sauce placed “first” in a local sauce tasting contest. She also made a homespun sauerkraut and wiener dish we all enjoyed throughout the many years that followed like today while autumn is arriving in all of its natural, beautiful and delicious glory.

Sauerkraut and Wieners

3 slices of bacon, chopped

Garlic clove

1 medium onion, chopped

16-ounce can sauerkraut, drained

1 small bay leaf

1 heaping tablespoon brown sugar

1⁄3 cup ketchup

½ cup water

Wieners

Freshly cooked peeled potatoes, halve or quartered Fry bacon slowly. Add garlic and onion and saute slightly. Add remaining ingredients except for wieners and potatoes, cover and cook slowly for 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add wieners, or a similar sausage, to heat through. When done, if liquid is thin, thicken with small amount of cornstarch dissolved in cold water. Just before serving, add potatoes and heat through.

***

While mentioning family-favorite recipes, here is one shared by my cousin, Joe Tripalin.

Tuscan Chicken

4 chicken breasts

1 large egg

1 cup mushrooms-white or porcini

3 tablespoons plain all-purpose flour (replace with gluten free flour blend if needed)

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, peeled and sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

1 cup sun dried tomatoes drained

1 red bell pepper de-seeded and sliced

1 tablespoon tomato puree (paste) or ketchup

1⁄3 cup white wine

1 cup chicken stock (use bouillon for gluten free)

1⁄3 cup (heavy) cream

½ packed cup parmesan cheese grated

3 packed cups fresh baby spinach

1 tablespoon chopped parsley, optional

Combine 3 tablespoons flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon garlic salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, ½ teaspoon thyme, ½ teaspoon paprika and mix thoroughly. Whisk one egg in a separate bowl. Dip chicken breasts in egg and dip them in the flour (above) on both sides. Cook in a pan with the olive oil until golden brown on both sides. Transfer chicken breasts to a cooking sheet pan or baking dish and place in a 350 degree oven.

Sauce: Using the pan that browned the chicken, cut onion, red pepper, and mushrooms into slices-strips. Mince garlic cloves. Add additional olive oil and brown onions, red pepper, and garlic until tender. Add sun dried tomatoes, drained (you can leave them whole or slice them depending on size and the tomatoes paste/ketchup.

Add dried ½ teaspoon oregano and paprika and 1 teaspoon paprika. Add wine and chicken stock. Add heavy cream. Add parmesan cheese. Add spinach and cook for a bit and them remove chicken breasts from the oven and ensure they are cooked. Add them to the pan and continue cooking for a little longer. You can make the sauce thinner by adding more wine and/or chicken stock if you desire. Serve over rice or pasta.

***

With Italian food in mind, here is another recipe forwarded to me by a reader with additional suggestions to serve eight with a simple fresh fruit compote.

If you prefer a spicier dish, use hot Italian sausage rather than mild. For a change in flavors, substitute fresh oregano for the basil. To reduce fat and calories, use reduced-fat shredded cheese, 1% milk and 3 eggs plus 3 egg whites for the 6 eggs. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave at 50 percent power.

Cheesy Italian Breakfast Bake

1 pound bulk mild Italian sausage

¾ cup chopped green bell pepper

¾ cup chopped red bell pepper

¾ cup chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups cubed (1-inch) Italian bread

2 cups shredded aged Provolone cheese

6 eggs

2 cups whole milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1⁄3 cup shredded Asiago cheese

1⁄3 cup chopped fresh basil

Spray 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish with cooking spray. Cook sausage, bell peppers, onion and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink in center and vegetables are slightly softened, stirring occasionally and crumbling sausage. Drain; discard drippings.

Arrange half of the bread cubes in baking dish; layer with half of the sausage mixture and 1 cup of the Provolone cheese. Repeat layers. Whisk eggs lightly in medium bowl. Whisk in milk, salt and pepper until well-blended. Pour over bread mixture in baking dish, pressing down so all ingredients are moistened. Cover; refrigerate overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Sprinkle with Asiago cheese. Bake, uncovered, 40-45 minutes or until golden brown and set. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with basil.