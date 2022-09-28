Cooks' Exchange: Nothing like chili to warm the chilly days ahead

The month of September in our four-season state immediately brings to mind temperatures that will soon be changing, much like life in general. Being prepared for what’s ahead also stirs memories that relaxing during the day on the backyard deck with root beer chilled by ice cubes will soon change to a favorite ceramic mug filled with hot coffee and a cruller within reach. Chilly temperatures also bring to mind the chili my mother used to make, prompting me to reach for a collection of her favorite recipes from the past, jotted down in beautiful penmanship to remind me many years later of the chili she made during cold-weather days.

Growing up, however, didn’t find me searching for more information about chili and its background due to more important subjects that captured my attention until opening Chili Nation, the ultimate 1998 chili cookbook by Jane and Michael Stern, authors of Eat Your Way Across the U.S.A., which includes recipes from every state in the nation. From ferocious four-alarm Texas Red to gentle comfort-food including vegetarian bowls of goodness, it’s only fair to feature my mother’s chili that we thought was our favorite first.

Mother’s Chili

3 slices of bacon, cut into small pieces

½ cup chopped onion

Chopped garlic clove, optional

1 pound of hamburger

12-ounce can of kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce

15-ounce can of tomatoes, sieved or diced

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ package (1½ tablespoons) Lipton dry onion soup

Salt to taste

Slice bacon and brown. Add onions, garlic and saute. Add meat, crumble and brown. Add beans and sauces. Add chili powder, dried Lipton soup and salt. Simmer 20 minutes. Serve or store in the refrigerator as the next day it will taste even better. Note: She mentions that the tomato sauce was in 8-ounce cans.

***

With the Green Bay Packers in mind during football season, here is a chili recipe from Chili John’s, a restaurant that has been a landmark in Green Bay since 1913 when a Lithuanian immigrant named John Isaac opened a diner featuring his favorite one-dish meal. This recipe, shared in the Chili Nation cookbook published in 1998, has an extra sparkle, “replicating Green Bay chili in spirit and precise proportions.”

Chili John’s Chili

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds ground chuck

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

5 to 10 drops of Tabasco to taste

1½ cups barbecue sauce

In a large skillet, saute onions in the oil until soft. Add beef; cook and stir until browned, separating the meat so it remains crumbly rather than cloddish. Drain off all excess fat. Season with the salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and simmer over medium-low heat for 5 minutes, stirring to mix.

***

Fan Fare III was a UW fundraising cookbook published in 1986 for the benefit of UW-Madison’s women’s athletic program. Edited by co-chairpersons Sue Baumblatt and Barb Johnson, there were many others who screened and tested recipes while giving their expertise and time to this project, including supervising editor, Tamara J. Flarup and cookbook committee members Barb Johnson, Anna Stebbins, Allie Welch, Lois Kibbe, Nikki Baumblatt, Sue Baumblatt, Dody Danner, Linda Heineke and Jackie Hayes. While searching for chili recipes, I discovered one in the same book on page 67 from the Honorable Warren P. Knowles, Milwaukee.

Texas Red Chili

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds stewing beef, cubed

1 cup onions, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

12-ounce can of tomato paste

2½ cups water

2 pickled jalapeno peppers, rinsed, seeded, and chopped

1½ tablespoons chili powder

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon cumin

15-ounce can pinto beans, drained

In large heavy pan, heat oil and brown beef on all sides. Add onions, bell pepper, and garlic and fry them with beef for 5 minutes. Add all remaining ingredients, except beans, and simmer the chili for 1½ hours or until the meat is tender. Add beans and simmer 30 minutes longer.

Serves 4-6

***

With chili ingredients in mind after consuming a bowl or two of chili, it’s time for desserts from the same Fan Fare III cookbook, beginning with Dody Danner’s 1979 pie winner in the same cookbook.

Strawberry Surprise Pie

9-inch pie crust, cooled

2 regular size packages of frozen strawberries

2½-3 tablespoons cornstarch

3-ounce package cream cheese

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups whipped whipping cream

2 bananas, sliced

Mix strawberries with cornstarch, cook until thickened. Cool. Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Fold in ½ cup whipping cream. Put cream cheese mixture into the pie shell. Place bananas on top of cream cheese mixture. Pour cooled strawberries on top of bananas. Use remaining cup of whipped cream for topping over strawberries.

Serves 8

***

Here is a fall season favorite at the Ela Apple Orchard in Rochester, shared by Sue Ela.

Danish Pastry Apple Squares

2¾ cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons shortening

Milk

1 egg yolk, beaten

3 cups corn flakes, crushed to equal 1 cup

8 cups thinly sliced apples (McIntosh, Cortland or Jonathan)

⅔ cup sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 egg white, stiffly beaten

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 or 2 tablespoons water

Sift together flour and salt. Cut in shortening until crumbly. Add enough milk to egg yolk to make ⅔ cup liquid. Add to flour mixture and blend well. Divide dough into 2 parts. Roll half of dough to fit a 15x10x1-inch jelly roll pan. Sprinkle crust with crushed corn flakes. Combine apples, sugar and cinnamon and stir gently. Spread apple mixture on bottom crust on top of corn flakes. Roll out remaining dough and place on top. Pinch edges together to seal. Brush top crust with egg white. Bake at 400 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until golden brown. While pastry is baking, combine powdered sugar, vanilla and water. Remove pastry from oven and cool slightly. Frost while crust is still warm.

Serves: 16 squares

***

