Cooks' Exchange: No better place to find a key lime pie recipe than the Florida Keys

Many decades ago, my favorite board game featured a colorful map of the United States. It didn't take long for me to develop an affection for a string of islands south of Miami known as the Florida Keys, especially the southernmost island Key West.

With a passion for what the islands offered, I asked my parents for a trip to visit Key West as a high school graduation present and they agreed if the parents of one of my best friends would treat their daughter, Sonja, with the same graduation gift to accompany me. The two of us left Madison on a Chicago Northwestern train for Miami where we boarded a bus for the remainder of the trip. Everything the island offered eventually found me settling in Key West two years later where I'd remain for a few years before returning home.

Knowing of my passion for island flavors, my Madison friend, Betsey McKinney, gifted me a few years ago with exceptional cookbooks featuring Key West and the Florida Keys, written and published by her friend, UW graduate Victoria Shearer, who described the Florida Keys as “yielding a bounty that easily could qualify as the eighth wonder of the world.” Two Florida Keys Cookbooks and Florida Keys-Key West Chef's Table, found me salivating for what I had enjoyed so many years ago including Bahamian and Cuban flavors adopted in the islands centuries before.

Key Lime Pie