Cooks' Exchange: Musings from a friend inspire more hot soup recipes

During the recent cold spell, it was wonderful to hear from a long-time reader known as “Junebug” who was visiting family up north.

“When prepping during the winter months becomes somewhat of a team sport, while cutting and piling wood so they’ll be cozy indoors. When waking up to 39 degrees becomes a motivator to … walk the dog across the tracks and beyond while calling cardinals to respond and homemade apple pie becomes a dream. Across the street lives a childhood friend and we hoped the hugs would never end. Walking to the cemetery to visit her folks, saying a few prayers and remembering inside jokes during the ride back home when it became difficult to imagine there’s anything wrong in the world.”

Her lovely words returned me to Fraboni’s Italian Delicatessen on Owen Road in Monona and their Italian sausages being an ingredient in a reader’s prize recipe. And many thanks to Mike Repas for sharing another one of his favorite recipes.

Sausage and Tortellini Soup

1 pound hot Italian sausage (see note)

1 cup chopped white or yellow onion

6 cloves of garlic, sliced (see note)

5 cups beef broth

1½ cups dry red wine

15-ounce can diced tomatoes with liquid

½ teaspoon each of basil and oregano

8 ounces tomato sauce

1 cup thinly sliced carrot

1 cup thinly sliced zucchini

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

12 ounces cheese tortellini

Grated parmesan or Romano cheese for garnish

Use bulk sausage or links with casing removed. Add to a large Dutch oven or other thick-bottom pan and sauté with a splash of extra-virgin olive oil, breaking up clumps. When browned, remove from pan. Retain about a tablespoon of drippings in the pan, then add onion and garlic and cook until just tender and translucent taking care not to burn the garlic. Return sausage to the pan along with the broth, wine, tomatoes, seasonings and tomato sauce and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Reduce the heat and add carrots, zucchini and pepper. Bring to a simmer and continue the simmer for 20-30 minutes, periodically skimming excess fat if necessary. Add parsley and tortellini and continue to simmer, stirring until tortellini is softened (test one for texture with your goal being al dente).

Serve the soup in bowls with a generous garnish of grated cheese and a crusty artisan bread for dipping. Make it a light meal with a simple greens salad “on the side.”

Note: Fraboni’s sausage is highly recommended. If you prefer, substitute Fraboni’s sweet (mild and add a bit of gentle “heat” with a pinch of pepperoncino (red pepper flakes). You can thicken the soup somewhat by adding about ⅓ cup of the grated cheese for the final simmering period. Stir well to blend. Slicing the garlic allows it to cook with less chance of burning.

Mushroom Bisque

Here are a few shorter recipes, beginning with a favorite from Barbara Vaglia McCalley, a friend and cookbook author in Ohio.

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup onion, chopped

1 pound fresh mushrooms, chopped

4 tablespoons flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup milk

1 cup whipping cream

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons sherry

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Melt butter; sauté onion for about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir a minute while cooking. Add chicken broth and parsley and stir until well combined. Simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Stir in milk, cream, salt, pepper, cayenne, and sherry. Heat, but do not boil.

Serves: 6

Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

2 pounds ground beef

28-ounce can of tomato sauce

28-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups cooked converted or long grain white rice

2 cups chopped green pepper

2 beef bouillon cubes

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, brown beef, then drain. Add remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30-40 minutes or until peppers are tender.

Yield: 10 servings

Wisconsin Cheddary Beer Soup

Here is a longtime family favorite shared years ago by the Howe Plumbing on Williamson Street, recently requested again during the throes of another cold winter season.

4 tablespoons butter

⅓ cup chopped green onions

8-ounce package shredded cabbage

¼ cup flour

2 10-ounce cans of chicken broth

½ cup beer

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups half-and-half, heated

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded, about 8 ounces

Melt butter in large pan. Add onion and cabbage. Cook and stir until vegetables become translucent. Stir in flour and cook one minute. Add broth and beer and mustard. Cover and simmer 30 minutes. Add warm half-and-half and cheese gently until heated and cheese melts. Stir to prevent scorching.

Panfish Chowder

If you happen to be an angler with freshly caught panfish in the refrigerator or a freezer full, enjoy the taste of summer in the middle of a cold snow white winter in Wisconsin.

6 bacon strips, cut into 1-inch pieces

⅔ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 cups water

½ cup chopped carrots

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon dill weed

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 pound panfish fillets (perch, sunfish or crappie) cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup half-and-half cream

In a 3-quart saucepan, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon and set aside; discard all but 2 tablespoons of drippings. Sauté onion and celery in drippings until tender. Add next eight ingredients. Simmer until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Add fish and bacon; simmer for 5 minutes. Add fish and bacon; simmer for 5 minutes or just until fish flakes with a fork. Add cream and heat through.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Peanut Soup

Here is a recipe from the North Carolina & Virginia Peanut Growers Association that might become a favorite among the youngsters in the family.

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons grated onion

1 branch celery, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons flour

3 cups chicken broth

½ cup peanut butter

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; add onion and celery. Sauté about 5 minutes. Add flour, mix well. Stir in chicken broth, allow to simmer about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, strain broth. Stir peanut butter, salt and lemon juice into the strained broth until well mixed. Serve hot in cups. Garnish each cup with chopped peanuts.

Yield: 4 1-cup servings

Butternut Squash Soup

Having discovered more than a few butternut squash soup recipes during the past month, this is the only one adding “tart green apples” found in "Food Editors’ Favorite Recipes" cookbook.

1 medium butternut squash (approximately 1 pound)

3 tart green apples, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

¼ teaspoon rosemary or marjoram

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

3 10-ounce cans chicken broth

2 soup cans of water

¼ cup heavy cream or half-and-half

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Peel squash and seed it; cut into chunks. Combine squash with apples, onions, rosemary, salt, pepper, broth and water in large heavy saucepan. Bring to boil and simmer, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Puree soup in blender or food processor. Return mixture to saucepan and bring just to boiling point, then reduce heat. Before serving, add cream. Serve hot with chopped fresh parsley sprinkled on top.

Serves: 6 to 8

Correction: Last week’s recipe for German Sauerkraut soup using 1 cup Riesling wine should have been 2 cups of the wine.

