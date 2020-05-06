Cooks' Exchange: Mothers' recipes make life delicious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Mother's Day approaching, fond memories carry me back to the “old” days when I was growing up because my mother just loved being a mother. For starters, she never spanked me. We talked, instead, about situations for me to better understand why certain things weren't always acceptable. If I continued doing whatever it was that she didn't approve of, she'd look at me, hoping I'd give it more thought.

With a twinkle in her eye, she did her best to understand the mind of a little girl who happened to love life and most everything it offered someone my age. I loved all animals, birds, insects, snakes, frogs, turtles, sports, climbing trees, exploring the woods alone, plus burying small creatures found dead in streets and gutters near a backyard bush.

When she surprised me with a two-story doll house, we enjoyed great adventures together by taking a bus to Milwaukee to purchase furnishings from a big store on Wisconsin Avenue.

In return, life blossomed with treasures for me and my older sister, Elaine, with piano and dance lessons, beautiful clothes she made for us, welcoming friends in our home to “play house” in the basement, attending church, praying, and appreciating what four seasons offered.