Cooks' Exchange: More Thanksgiving recipes for when it's just the 2 of you

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and all through the house, the kitchen is quiet and for a moment I wonder why there are no plans to prepare a dinner for the entire family.
Within reach is my “Cookbook for Two” containing smaller recipes, which reminds me of holiday celebrations past happening at a much different pace. With thoughts of Mother and her November 1908 birthdate in Budapest, Hungary, many Thanksgiving dinner memories warmed my heart with what she achieved during the holidays with an Old World touch in our small kitchen in Wisconsin.
When she passed away at the age of 94, she had already marked her favorite recipes in an old Better Homes and Garden cookbook along with others in her beautiful handwriting in a large notebook buried as a treasure in the bottom drawer of her kitchen cabinets.
To celebrate Thanksgiving, she would remind us that the pilgrims celebrated “thanksgiving” whenever life and harvests went well and that George Washington proclaimed the first national Thanksgiving Day in 1789. Although others changed the official day along the way, a resolution finally made in 1941 designated the fourth Thursday in November would become Thanksgiving Day as a time to celebrate forever.
Hungarian Chicken
Discovered in Phillip Stephen Schulz’s 1994 Celebrating America cookbook, here is a favorite recipe for the family to enjoy from Milwaukee’s former Holiday Folk Fairs, usually explored and celebrated the weekend before Thanksgiving.
2 small chickens (2½ pounds each), cut into pieces
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1 firm ripe tomato chopped
2 tablespoons sweet Hungarian paprika
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 cup hot chicken stock or broth
1 cup sour cream, at room temperature
2 teaspoons poppy seeds, toasted (see Note)
Chopped fresh parlsey
Pat chickens dry with paper towels. Sprinkle well with salt and pepper, rubbing seasonings into the skin. In a large heavy skillet or saucepan, heat oil and 2 tablespoons of butter until hot. Saute chicken pieces, about half at a time, until well browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Remove chicken to a plate. Pour off all of the cooking fat.
Melt remaining tablespoon of butter in the skillet and add onion and celery. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato and continue scraping bottom and sides of pan, for 2 minutes. Stir in paprika, tomato paste and chicken stock, add chicken, skin side down, and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
Turn chicken over and continue simmering, uncovered, basting frequently, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes longer. Transfer chicken to a serving dish and keep warm. Stir sour cream into chicken juices until thoroughly blended and warmed through. Do not allow to boil. Stir in poppy seeds and pour over the chicken. Sprinkle with parsley.
Note: To roast poppy seeds, lightly rub a nonstick skillet with butter or oil and place over medium heat until hot. Add poppy seeds and cook, stirring constantly, until seeds are heated through, about 1 minute.
Spiced Cranberry Dip
If the family enjoys a treat or two before Thanksgiving meal is served, here is a simple appetizer using canned whole cranberry sauce to serve with Ritz crackers.
8 ounce package cream cheese
½ cup canned whole cranberry sauce
¼ cup orange marmalade
1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne (red) pepper
Planters toasted slivered almonds
Makes 1¾ cups for 14 servings or 2 tablespoons each
Spread onto bottom of 9-inch pie plate.
Mix together cranberry sauce, marmalade and cayenne pepper. Spoon over cream cheese. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and serve with crackers.
Pumpkin-Spiced Glazed Carrots
Sandy Hunter recently shared some excellent recipes to enjoy during the fall season and here is a carrot recipe using her pumpkin pie spice recipe at the end.
1 pound carrots (peeled baby carrots, keep whole)
4 tablespoons butter
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
½ teaspoon pumpkin spice
In a medium-size pan, boil carrots until tender. Set aside. In a sauté pan, melt butter and add in remaining ingredients. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until caramelized. Drain liquid/water from carrots, then add carrots to glaze. Stir to coat.
Pumpkin Pie Spice is a seasonal blend made of warming spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice. This recipe is incredibly easy to whip up in the comfort of your own kitchen. Just combine and shake all in a jar.
1 teaspoon (1 part) cinnamon
½ teaspoon (½ part) nutmeg
¼ teaspoon (¼ part) ginger
¼ teaspoon (¼ part) allspice
¼ teaspoon (¼ part) cloves
Orange Turkey Scallopini For Four
With cautionary measures not to have many family members and friends together at the same time Thanksgiving Day, many readers have decided to prepare turkey portions instead of whole turkeys. Here is a recipe serving four from the Junior League of Boston’s “More Than a Tea Party” publication.
1 pound turkey breast cutlets
½ cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshy ground pepper
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
½ cup Chablis or other dry white wine
½ cup fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange rind
1 teaspoon dried whole sage
¼ teaspoon dried whole thyme
Garnish: chopped fresh fruit
Place turkey cutlets between 2 sheets of wax paper; flatten to 1/8-inch thickness, using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; stir well. Dredge cutlets in flour mixture.
Combine ¼ cup butter and vegetable oil in a large skillet; cook over medium-high heat until butter melts. Add cutlets, and sauté 30 seconds on each side or until done. Remove cutlets to a serving platter; keep warm. Discard drippings in skillet.
Add wine and orange juice to skillet; cook over high heat, deglazing skillet by scraping particles that cling to bottom. Cook 2 minutes or until mixture is reduced by about one-third. Add orange rind, sage and thyme; cook until sauce thickens slightly. Remove from heat. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, stirring until butter melts. Spoon sauce over turkey cutlets. Garnish, if desired.
Yield: 4 servings.
Persian Pilaf for Two
If there are just two planning to enjoy dinner together, consider this nice rice recipe that serves only … two.
⅓ cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon butter
⅓ cup uncooked regular rice
½ cup chicken broth
3 tablespoons half-and-half
¼ cup raisins
¼ teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon nutmeg
Toasted almond slices, optional
Sauté onion in butter in large skillet until tender. Add rice and cook 1 minute. Stir in broth, half and half, raisins and seasonings. Bring mixture to boil, and cover. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Fluff with fork and garnish with toasted almonds.
Leftover Turkey Dinner In A Bowl
Sometimes in life, most everyone needs a simple recipe like this to remember the day, whether alone, with a companion, or a few extra family members to appreciate what it means to celebrate Thanksgiving one more time.
2 cups turkey or chicken broth
2 cups leftover vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, peas
1 teaspoon dill weed
½ teaspoon celery salt
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups leftover white turkey meat
1 cup mashed potatoes
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons skim or whole milk
2 tablespoons flour
4 tablespoons cooked whole cranberries, optional
Pour the broth into a medium-sized saucepan. Add the vegetables, dill weed, celery salt and salt. Cook the vegetables for 10 minutes until they are heated up. Add turkey and potatoes. Pour ½ cup milk into the soup and heat through. Put the 2 tablespoons of flour into a small bowl and whisk in the 2 tablespoons milk. Pour into the soup and stir well. Serve immediately. Top with a tablespoon of cooked whole cranberries.
Serves 4.
Happy Thanksgiving!
