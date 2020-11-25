Cooks' Exchange: More Thanksgiving recipes for when it's just the 2 of you

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and all through the house, the kitchen is quiet and for a moment I wonder why there are no plans to prepare a dinner for the entire family.

Within reach is my “Cookbook for Two” containing smaller recipes, which reminds me of holiday celebrations past happening at a much different pace. With thoughts of Mother and her November 1908 birthdate in Budapest, Hungary, many Thanksgiving dinner memories warmed my heart with what she achieved during the holidays with an Old World touch in our small kitchen in Wisconsin.

When she passed away at the age of 94, she had already marked her favorite recipes in an old Better Homes and Garden cookbook along with others in her beautiful handwriting in a large notebook buried as a treasure in the bottom drawer of her kitchen cabinets.

To celebrate Thanksgiving, she would remind us that the pilgrims celebrated “thanksgiving” whenever life and harvests went well and that George Washington proclaimed the first national Thanksgiving Day in 1789. Although others changed the official day along the way, a resolution finally made in 1941 designated the fourth Thursday in November would become Thanksgiving Day as a time to celebrate forever.

Hungarian Chicken