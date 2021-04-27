Cooks' Exchange: More recipes inspired by a high school trip to Key West

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and stir to combine. Pour mixture into pie plate. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until oatmeal is almost set. Remove from oven and allow oatmeal to rest for 5 minutes. Serve each portion with milk or half-and-half. (Reheat leftover oatmeal in the oven or microwave.)

Lorelei's Nine Day Coleslaw

Shearer's 150 page Make-Ahead Meals book includes more than 100 home-cooked meals at a moment's notice in the morning, up to a week ahead, or make and freeze for another time. Having lived in the Florida Keys for more than 10 years, she confesses to writing and tasting her way through the islands' wonderful cuisine with a tasty coleslaw recipe served at the Lorelei restaurant, “a Florida Keys treasure” located on the Gulf of Mexico in Islamorada that will keep for nine days “if it ever lasts that long.”