Cooks' Exchange: More recipes (and quick fixes) from 'Recipes of a Lifetime'

Throughout history and across the world, women have traditionally been the keepers and transmitters of cherished food preparation techniques by family elders for the next generation.
In that spirit of passing down local culinary history, the Wisconsin State Journal asked me to research and compile a collection of recipes my readers requested and shared from 1993 to 1995. The possibility was celebrated for a local publication titled "Recipes of a Lifetime," dedicated, with food in mind, to my parents, Mike and Mary Tripalin, who filled the picnic basket with plenty of love.
That was 26 years ago. To welcome 2021 as new year, the recent Jan. 6 column featured seven favorite recipes from Recipes of a Lifetime, stirring fond memories for our readers. In part two on Jan. 13, I shared recipes that had included innocent errors in the original book, with correct updates, of course. Today, in part three, I include a mix of favorite recipes plus two more that needed correction.
Apple Cider Raisin Stuffing (p. 313)
As Thanksgiving approached, Joan Fiedler decided to share her all-time favorite stuffing she had been preparing with warm memories from her Middleton home since 1960. The recipe was correct, but a typographical error separated the amount of bread she used. So, the next time you plan to stuff a 15-pound turkey, keep this favorite stuffing recipe in mind because, as she claimed, leftovers freeze well.
16-20 slices of bread that have been cubed (about 1½ pounds of bread)
4 medium size apples (about 4 cups diced), which have been pared, cored, quartered and diced
⅔ cup chopped celery with leaves
⅓ to ⅔ cup chopped onion
1½ cups raisins
¾ to 1¼ cups melted butter
3 teaspoons salt
1½ teaspoons Accent seasoning
2 teaspoons marjoram
½ teaspoon pepper
¾ to 1¼ cups sweet apple cider
Lay bread slices out on counter the night before so bread will be slightly dry rather than too soft. Cube bread and add apples, celery, onion and raisins. In another bowl, mix together melted butter with seasonings. Pour over bread mixture. Add apple cider, tossing lightly until mixed. Spoon stuffing lightly into neck and body cavities of turkey. Do not pack. This will stuff a 15-pound turkey. Place extra stuffing in baking dish and bake, covered with the turkey, the last hour of baking time. Leftovers freeze well.
Hazel Schlereth’s Springerle (p. 325)
Ending the nostalgic 350-page compilation today with a Happy Holidays chapter featured Carlson’s Dime Store on East Washington Avenue at Union Corners where owner Paul Schlereth hired me in 1953, at age 16, to clerk for 50 cents an hour. Mention was made in the chapter of his wife, Bernice, whose father was Ohio entrepreneur Albin Carlson. Albin, instead, was an entrepreneur from Minneapolis who arrived in Madison in 1939, saw the dance floor in the Brueske building and turned it into the Cathay House. His daughter, Bernice Schlereth, would bake and share Springerle, her mother-in-law’s German cookies to share with friends and their Dime store employees during the Christmas season.
12 eggs
3 pounds powdered sugar
3 pounds sifted flour
3 scant teaspoons baking soda
Butter the size of 3 walnuts
Pure anise oil extract
Anise seeds
Separate eggs and beat whites and yolks separately for 10 minutes. Combine eggs and add sugar; beat an additional 10 minutes. Add anise extract to taste and smell. Sift flour and baking soda and add to egg mixture a little at a time. Use mixer until stiff, then stir by hand. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of anise seeds on a hard surface and roll out a portion of dough like a pie crust, about ¼ inch thick.
Additional seeds can be sprinkled over the dough before pressing mold. Repeat with remaining dough. Press molds on dough and cut apart with a rippled-edge pizza cutter. After cutting apart, place on a folded bedsheet to dry overnight. Dust off flour and turn over before going to bed. In the morning, bake on very lightly greased trays for 20-25 minutes at 275 degrees.
A smaller version would call for 4 eggs, 2 pounds powdered sugar, 1 pound of sifted flour, scant teaspoon baking soda, butter the size of a walnut; proceed as above.
Sweet and Sour Cabbage Borscht
Moving on to recipes with nary an error begins with a soup prepared and served years ago in a State Street restaurant that students and shoppers enjoyed for many years. Although the restaurant would not share the recipe with Pat Morgan of Madison, she spent many hours in her own kitchen trying to perfect a soup with similar flavors and was happy to offer it in response to a reader’s request.
2 pounds beef chuck or short ribs
2 quarts water
2 pounds cabbage, shredded
12 prunes
Juice of 2 lemons
¾ cup brown sugar
1 (1-pound, 13-ounce) can of tomatoes
2 apples, grated
1 onion, grated
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Cover beef with water and simmer for 1 hour. Cool and skim off fat. Add remaining ingredients and simmer 1 hour longer, or until meat is tender. Add more lemon juice or brown sugar to reach desired flavor, or use sour salt in place of lemon.
Serves 8 to 10
Note: Morgan used bottled lemon juice, and 1 quart of home canned tomatoes when available.
Bourbon Balls
Years ago, Madison Gas & Electric compiled favorite recipes of staff members to fill small handy cookbooks published just in time for the holiday seasons. Bourbon balls were featured in their 1956 collection and it has been a favorite ever since.
1 cup vanilla wafer crumbs
1 cup finely chopped pecans
1 cup sifted powdered sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa
¼ cup bourbon
1½ tablespoons light corn syrup
Powdered sugar for coating
Combine dry ingredients. Blend bourbon and corn syrup. Mix all ingredients and shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in sifted powdered sugar. Refrigerate.
Note: Bourbon, brandy or rum can be used. The confection can also be rolled in finely chopped nuts, if desired. Store in tightly covered container at least three days. They improve with age.
Beacon Hill Brownies
Jerry Paulson offered to trade a good Norwegian recipe for a rich, heavy, moist, chocolate brownie recipe. I knew immediately which one I would share with him. Paulson and his friends then had a “brownie” contest and just as I promised, this one won hands down.
8 ounces unsweetened chocolate
1 cup butter, room temperature
5 eggs
3 cups sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1½ cups flour
1½ to 2 cups coarsely broken walnuts
Melt together chocolate and butter over low heat. Stir to combine, and cool. Beat eggs, sugar and vanilla for 10 minutes in electric mixer. Blend in cooled chocolate. Add flour and stir in by hand just until blended. Fold in broken walnuts. Place in greased 9x13-inch pan and bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Be careful not to overbake as brownies will dry. Top should be dull and “cracked” around edges. Cool on wire rack. Frost with dark chocolate frosting, if desired. Cut when cool. Delicious with ice cream.
Yield: 24 2-inch brownies
Note: When I made these, I noticed that the brownies did not have cracked edges. In fact, the top was almost perfect except for a crack in one place. Ovens may vary, so bake accordingly.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.