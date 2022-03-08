Cooks' Exchange: More Mardi Gras recipes and a few looking ahead to St. Patrick's Day

Celebrating Mardi Gras in Wisconsin last week while sharing classic Creole recipes to prepare and enjoy created interest for part two of what’s been cooking and enjoying “way down yonder down in New Orleans.”

People who reside there believe Creole food in Louisiana became a celebration of life due to French, Spanish and African influences when using whatever was available at markets or on vegetable wagons. Food and flavors from the past have been captured, explored and celebrated by author Gwen McKee in “The Little New Orleans Cookbook,” an exceptional 75-page compilation published in 1991 that my son, Raven, recently gifted me to add to a never-ending collection of exceptional cookbooks.

Here are a few of McKee’s favorites to enjoy during Mardi Gras celebrations, Lent or anytime of the year.

Frenchies

1 (6-roll) package of French mini-loaves

1¼ sticks of butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Tabasco

1 teaspoon water

1 tablespoon parsley flakes (optional)

Slice French bread into thin rounds (a generous ¼-inch). Melt butter; add remaining ingredients. Brush both sides of bread rounds very lightly with butter mixture. Bake on 2 cookies sheets in 225 F oven 40-50 minutes until dry, but not brown. Turn heat off and leave in oven 30 minutes or more (or overnight). Store in tin or cookie jar.

Jazzed-Up French Bread

1 loaf French bread

2-3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

6 ounces soft margarine

2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

1 tablespoon water

½ teaspoon garlic powder (no more)

Split lengthwise and place cut side up on baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with Parmesan cheese. Melt margarine with oil, water, and garlic powder; stir. Spoon over loaves evenly. Bake in preheated 400 F oven about 20 minutes till crisp and lightly browned.

Crab and Corn Bisque

½ pound butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 large onion, chopped

1 quart milk

16-ounce can cream-style corn

1 can cream of potato soup

¼ teaspoon mace

¼ teaspoon red pepper

1 pint picked crabmeat

¼ pound grated Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

In large heavy pot, melt butter. Stir in flour until well blended, but not brown; add onion. Cook on medium heat till onion is soft, about 10 minutes. Add all but last four ingredients. Simmer about 15 minutes, being careful not to scorch. Before serving, stir in crabmeat, cheese, parsley and green onion.

Serves: 6-8

Remoulade Sauce

3 minced green onions

2 ribs celery, minced

½ cup minced parsley

3 tablespoons minced dill pickle

1¾ cup vegetable oil

²⁄³ cup Creole mustard (or prepared)

2 tablespoon horseradish

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon sugar

It is important that everything is minced finely. Put all ingredients in a quart jar, mix well, and refrigerate. Keeps for several weeks and makes enough for about 8-10 servings. For individual servings, spoon 2-3 tablespoons chilled sauce over ½ cup cold boiled shrimp on a bed of shredded lettuce. Pretty and delicious arranged with tomato and boiled egg wedges.

Creole Okra and Tomatoes

Mostly identified with shrimp, this is superb with lobster, crabmeat or fish. It’s also excellent over lettuce wedges, tomatoes or avocados.

1 large onion, chopped

1-2 tablespoons bacon grease

2 cups sliced okra

2-3 tablespoons flour

2 tomatoes, cut in chunks

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook onion in bacon grease (or vegetable oil, but then it’s not Creole) just for minute on medium heat. Shake okra in flour and add to softened onion, cooking until okra is slightly browned 4-5 minutes. Add tomato chunks (canned is OK), sugar and seasoning. Cover and simmer about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. When its soft and mushy, it’s ready.

Serves: 4

Mamaw’s Eggplant Casserole

1 eggplant, peeled and cubed

4 strips bacon or ham, cut in pieces

½ onion, chopped

10 crackers (or Frenchies)

¹⁄³ cup cream

3 tablespoons butter, divided

½ teaspoon each: salt, lemon pepper, sugar

Buttered bread crumbs

Soak eggplant in salt water about 20 minutes. Fry bacon or ham pieces in large skillet until nearly done; add chopped onion. Meanwhile soak crackers in cream. Drain eggplant. Now add all to skillet. Cook over low heat about 20 minutes, stirring often. Place in buttered casserole dish and sprinkle buttered bread crumbs on top. Bake in 375 F oven 15 minutes before serving. Mamaw also made this with shrimp.

Serves: 6

Irish Soda Bread

It is also time to give thought to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 when many will wear green and gather to enjoy Irish stew, soda bread and boiled beef to warm any cold day with a freshly baked recipe for Irish Soda Bread discovered in an old Western Junior League Cookbook.

3 cups flour

½ cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup raisins

1 egg

2 teaspoons melted shortening

1¾ cup buttermilk

Sift together dry ingredients. Add raisins. Combine egg, shortening and buttermilk and stir into dry ingredients. Transfer dough to an oiled 5x9-inch loaf pan and bake at 350 F for 1 hour. (At high altitude, add 2 tablespoons more flour and bake at 375 F.)

Boiled Beef and Cabbage

While searching for Irish recipes, here is one from the Festive Food of America recipe collection to prepare on March 17.

4 pound brisket of beef

1 large onion, peeled and stuck with 2 cloves

8 medium potatoes, scraped and quartered

8 medium carrots, scraped and quartered

1 small, swede (rutabaga), peeled and cut into thick slices

2 pounds of green cabbage, cored and quartered

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Soak meat in cold water for a minimum of 2 hours and drain. Place meat in a deep, lidded saucepan, add the onion and enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil skimming scum and foam as it rises. Reduce heat, partially cover and simmer for about 2½-3 hours or until meat is tender. Add potatoes, carrots and swede and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes. If there is enough room in the pan add cabbage quarters, pressing them into the broth. Otherwise cook the cabbage separately in boiling salted water for about 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove the meat and vegetables and drain. Slice the beef and arrange on a platter in overlapping slices, surrounded by the vegetables. Serve the broth separately.

Serves: 8

Italian Meatballs

Are you aware that March 9 is National Meatball Day? With fond, delicious and wonderful memories from the past, here is Joe Troia’s Italian meatball recipe his customers enjoyed when dining at Troia’s restaurant many years ago on State Street in the heart of the University area and shared by his daughter, Judy Troia Wettengel.

1½ pounds ground beef

½ pound bulk Italian sausage

1 cup bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon parsley

¼ pound Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

In large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together with hands until well mixed. Add ½ cup of water to moisten and make more binding. Roll into 1-ounce balls and pan broil until desired degree of doneness is reached. (Meatballs will continue to cook if added to a sauce while simmering) Add to a basic Italian tomato sauce and serve with pasta topped with Parmesan cheese.

Serves: 8

Reader’s Request: Eggs Benedict baked in the oven using English muffins, Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce.

