Cooks' Exchange: More Italian favorites and other tasty treats

The month of November stirs many wonderful memories of recipes from the past and preparing for the holidays. Whether it’s for Thanksgiving or the spirit of approaching holidays in December, food, flavors and favorite recipes often seem to capture special moments at any given time with a delicious smile. Some recent fond memories returned me to Halloween many years ago when I grew up on Talmadge Street and visited “upper and lower” Talmadge, Ohio and Corry streets, knocking on front doors and hollering, not “trick-or-treat,” but instead “Soap-or-Grub,” while carrying a bar of soap just in case a homeowner wouldn’t give us a treat. Many years later as a mother, I treated my boys, Mike, Bill and Bob, to their favorite Halloween goulash recipe before touring through our Brentwood neighborhood for sweet treats.

Also stirred were fond memories of baked bean recipes shared in the past by reader Judy Schulze, who recently requested a lasagna recipe from the Olive Garden. Although Madison’s Olive Garden restaurants were unable to share their lasagna recipe, they were pleased to share a few other favorites.

Olive Garden’s Chicken San Remo

1½ lbs. green bell peppers, cut into ½-inch strips

8 ounce yellow onion, cut into ½-inch strips

1 pound mushrooms, halved

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon garlic, fresh, minced

32 ounces tomatoes, whole, canned (with juice) cut in ½-inch pieces

16 ounces of tomatoes, crushed in puree

1½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon marjoram

¾ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ cup white cooking wine

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

Flour, as needed (for dredging)

2 pounds chicken breast halves, boned, skinned and cut in thirds

Olive oil, as needed

1 pound fresh Olive Garden spaghetti pasta

Heat oil in heavy-bottom Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add cut peppers, onions and mushrooms and saute, stirring constantly for 15-20 minutes. Add garlic and cook 2 more minutes. Stir in tomatoes, herbs, wine and bouillon. Lower heat and let simmer while preparing chicken.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large non-stick skillet. Dredge chicken pieces in flour and saute until golden. Do not crowd skillet; add more olive oil as necessary. As pieces are browned, add to tomato-pepper sauce. When all pieces have been added, cover and simmer for 10 minutes to finish cooking chicken. Cook pasta according to directions and drain well. Serve sauce over hot pasta.

Buon Appetito! ***

Pizza Bianco

This serves six as an appetizer.

2 ready-to-serve seasoned thick pizza crusts, 6-inch diameter

Cheese Filling:

½ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼ cup fontina cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon yellow onions, minced

1½ tablespoons milk

¼ teaspoon salt

Toppings:

¼ cup green onions, sliced

1⁄3 cup black olives, diced

1⁄3 cup tomatoes, seeded and chopped

½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated

Sprinkle of oregano

Sprinkle of basil

Combine all ingredients for the cheese filling and mix thoroughly. Divide the filling in half and spread on each crust. Prepare toppings and divide in half. Sprinkle green onions, olives and tomatoes over crusts. Bake in a hot oven at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes until filling is hot and cheese has melted. Cut into 6 wedges and serve.

Buon Appetito!

***

Mini-Muffin Pizzas

Here is a recipe clipped and never made until a few months ago, and I have celebrated the outcome ever since. I’ve used both regular and whole-wheat muffins and also added a very small amount of finely chopped and sauteed onions and green pepper to place on top of the shredded cheese, but it isn’t necessary. Treat yourself to this recipe and you’ll mark it down as being a favorite. 1 whole wheat English muffin, split and toasted

2 tablespoons spaghetti or pizza sauce

½ cup Kraft 2% Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Dash of dried oregano leaves

Spread muffin halves with sauce. Top with cheese and oregano. Microwave on High 30-40 seconds or until cheese is melted. Makes 1 or 2 servings.

Note: The toasted English muffin halves work like a charm. Also, when this was initially made, I added a very small amount of finely chopped and sauteed onions and green peppers before adding the cheese, but it isn’t necessary. And because I happened to have round slices of Provolone cheese on hand, I added a half slice to the top of each pizza. They are delicious!

***

Apple and Raisin Baked Beans

Schulze’s “special” baked bean recipe is another treat to share once again, years later.

1 apple

¼ cup raisins

½ cup chopped onion

Small piece of ham

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

¼ cup chili sauce

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup bourbon

1 quart baked beans

Together grind or finely chop apple, raisins, onion and small piece of ham. Mix with mustard, chili sauce, sugar and bourbon. Combine with beans, place in baking pan and bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour or until liquid is absorbed.

*** Every year at this time I share one of my favorite seasonal desserts, copied from a Better Homes and Garden issue in October, 1964. Hope you enjoy it as much as I have through the years.

Pumpkin Date Torte

½ cup chopped dates

½ cup chopped California walnuts

2 tablespoons flour

¼ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2⁄3 cup cooked pumpkin

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

½ cup sifted all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Mix dates, nuts, and 2 tablespoons flour and set aside. Melt butter over low heat; blend in brown sugar. Remove from heat and stir in pumpkin and vanilla. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Sift together dry ingredients; add to pumpkin mixture and mix thoroughly. Stir in floured dates and nuts; turn into greased 9-by-11½-inch round baking pan. Bake in 350 degrees oven 20-25 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream.

Note: If using a greased 8-inch round Corning Ware cake dish, bake for 30-35 minutes.

*** Recent request for favorite chili recipes.