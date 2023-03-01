With a new month aboard, I had the great pleasure of attending the ESBMA’s annual and very successful Chili Cookoff last Saturday, which brought back warm and wonderful memories of when my father, Mike Tripalin, so proudly served as their president in 1960.

While the annual event brings back many wonderful memories, the leftover chill of Wisconsin’s winter temperatures left me searching for a few more special soup recipes in a wonderful cookbook given to me many years ago by my old friend, Frank Rane, before he passed away.

The book, “Soups and Stews The World Over,” written and published in 1971 by Louise Driggs, also reminds us that soup, soupe, potage, sopa, zupppa, soppa, kkeitto, suimono, and caldo, are one and the same, covering the world with every type of foodstuff or ingredient imaginable that goes into the beloved soup pot. Served hot, cold or jellied, they are consumed from bowls or cups, eaten with spoons, and can be served as a complete meal. Driggs also reminds the reader that soup can be eaten and enjoyed by young and old, poets and peasants, the fierce and the meek, the brave and the cowardly, and that “Soup bears the same relation to the diner that a doorway bears to a house. It is safe to say that no other dish is capable of such variation, and none has received so much attention from cooks of all ages and all nationalities.”

Here are a few recipes from “Soups and Stews The World Over”:

Julia’s Autumn Vegetable Chowder

Many years ago Julia was head of the home economic department of a large food chain. This hearty whole-meal soup was one of her favorites.

1 cup large dry lima beans

3 quarts water

4 teaspoons salt

½ cup barley

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon oregano

½ pound fresh green beans

1 cup fine egg noodles

¼ cup chopped green pepper

2 cups shredded cabbage

4 or 5 slices of bacon

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Grated cheddar or Parmesan cheese

Chopped parsley

Combine lima beans and water in a large kettle. Bring to a boil and add salt and barley. Turn heat down to simmer. Crush or chop garlic and add to beans along with oregano. Simmer until beans and barley are done, 2 to 3 hours. Cut fresh green beans into ½-inch lengths and add to soup. Simmer about 20 minutes, then add egg noodles, chopped green pepper, and shredded cabbage. Fry bacon slices until crisp, crumble and stir into soup along with the drippings. Add the pepper. Ladle into soup plates or bowls and sprinkle with cheese and chopped parsley. Toasted fresh bread or crisp whole-wheat toast makes an excellent accompaniment.

Makes 8 servings.

***

With that in mind, here are more memorable recipes from Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley’s Recipe Hall of Fame One-Dish Wonders and winners from Hometown America.

Texas Chili

3 pounds lean beef

¼ cup vegetable oil

6 cups water

2 bay leaves

6 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

10 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon comino seeds

1 teaspoon crushed oregano leaves

½ teaspoon red pepper

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons sweet Hungarian paprika

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

3 tablespoons flour

6 tablespoons cornmeal

In a 6-quart saucepan, sear beef (cubed or coarsely ground) in oil until beef color is gray, not brown. Add water, bay leaves, chili powder, salt, garlic, comino seeds, oregano, red pepper, pepper, sugar, paprika, and onion flakes. Simmer, covered, 2 hours. Cool and refrigerate overnight so flavors will mellow. Remove top layer of solidified fat. Reheat. With a little cold water, make a paste of flour and cornmeal. Add paste to chili. To obtain a smooth texture, cook and stir 5-7 minutes after thickening has been added. Remove bay leaves before serving.

Serves 6 or more.

***

Autumn Soup

From Wisconsin’s Crooked Lake Volunteer Fire Department Cookbook. 1½ pounds ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

4 cups water

1 cup cut-up carrots

1 cup diced celery

1 cup cubed potatoes

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

½ teaspoon Beau Monde seasoning

¼ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon salt

6 fresh tomatoes, chopped

Cook and stir meat until brown. Cook and stir onion with meat until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients except fresh tomatoes. Heat to boiling, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Add tomatoes. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes more, or until vegetables are tender. Serves 6-8. Soup can be frozen nicely.

Note: A 28-oounce can of tomatoes can be substituted for the 6 fresh tomatoes; use liquid and cut water to 3 cups.

***

Zucchini Soup

So simple and so good, this cream soup has an early California-Mexican origin. It’s described as being a wonderful opening course for luncheon or dinner and is good, too, served icy cold.

1 pound zucchini

1 large onion, chopped, about 1 cup

2 cups water or chicken stock

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups light cream or half-and-half

Additional salt to taste

Chopped parsley

Wash and trim zucchini. Cut it into slices and combine with chopped onion, water or chicken stock, seasoned salt and pepper. Simmer until zucchini is tender. Cool slightly and blend in electric blender until smooth or force through a food mill. Add butter, cream, and additional salt to taste. (Amount of salt will depend on saltiness of chicken stock.) Heat just to simmering. Pour into soup cups and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Makes 6-8 servings.

***

After spending a few days enjoying hearty bowls of chili, you might enjoy something sweet for breakfast.

World’s Best Baked Oatmeal

¼ cup oil

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

3 cups old-fashioned oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups milk

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Liquid French vanilla coffee creamer

Chopped fresh fruit

Chopped pecans

Honey

In a bowl, cream oil, brown sugar, and eggs together. Stir in oats, baking powder, salt, milk and cinnamon. Pour into a greased 8-by-11-inch casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Place oatmeal in 4 serving bowls and sprinkle with additional brown sugar. Add just enough vanilla creamer to cover and pile on fruit. Top with pecans and drizzle with honey. Serves 4-6.